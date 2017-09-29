Epik High to return with ninth album in Oct.

Hip-hop trio Epik High is to release their ninth album on Oct. 23, the same date that they debuted in 2003. According to YG Entertainment, their agency, it has been three years since they released “Shoebox,” their eighth album.The upcoming album, “We’ve Done Something Wonderful,” reveals the enthusiasm that they still have in their work.Epik High shot onto the scene in 2003 with their debut album, “Map of the Human Soul.” Since then, tracks such as “Fly,” “Love Love Love” and “Umbrella” have became famous nationwide with fans of all ages.The group will hold a comeback concert on Nov. 3 and 4 at Blue Square Samsung Card Hall in Hannam-dong, central Seoul.By Hong You-kyoung