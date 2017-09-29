Yoona says she’s finally gotten the hang of acting: Fresh off a period drama, the Girls’ Generation star wants to try romcom next

[PARK SE-WAN]

It’s been 10 years since Yoona of the K-pop supergroup Girls’ Generation debuted as a singer and actor, and her latest project, “The King in Love,” a period drama set in the Goryeo Dynasty, proved especially challenging.For one, she had to play a woman who disguises herself as a man to survive in court society.“Even though it’s been 10 years, I think there are still a lot of parts in which [I fall short],” said Yoona, who now tries to go by her full name, Im Yoon-ah, instead of her girl group metonym.The 27-year-old singer was the first Girls’ Generation member to try her hand at acting with an appearance on the 2007 television series “Two Outs in the Ninth Inning.”“I started realizing what acting was last year,” she said. “I have a long way to go.”Below are edited excerpts from an interview with the actress by Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.I was worried I might look awkward in a period drama, but I was delighted to hear [people] saying I fit. I checked [the audience feedback]. I always check it when I do dramas. I check news articles, too. The tone of my voice was not too high when I spoke, and many said the character really matched well with my voice. I wanted to show sides [of myself] that many haven’t seen yet. I think one side was shown through this drama, so I’m personally satisfied.No one knew how that would turn out. It would have been amazing if it worked out, but it doesn’t make me [sad] even if the drama didn’t get high ratings. What I learn from each work is more [meaningful]. This time, I thought I could learn from different experiences because the character I played was a very emotional one. I might not know how helpful the experience I had with this drama was, but I will know when I do my next work.I want to do romantic comedies. Many around me have told me that I would do well in this genre.I think people have seen me differently since the movie “Confidential Assignment” (2016). There was about a two-year break before that movie. I think I became more mature while I rested, and I think it really began from last year. I got more curious about acting. I think my attitude has changed, too, so I want to keep taking on more challenges without fear.I hope I can be an actor with my own charm and attraction. I want to be specialized in some [roles] so that people can say “Yoona can do really well if she plays that role” when they see certain characters.It’s what brought me to where I am now. Once a Girls’ Generation, always a Girls’ Generation.It is difficult for a girl group to last for 10 years. Each and every member celebrated the occasion with one another, and fans did, too. Celebrating 10 years together is quite cool.BY HWANG SO-YOUNG [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]배우 임윤아(27)가 또 하나의 도전에 성공했다. MBC 월화극 '왕은 사랑한다'를 통해 국내에서 처음으로 사극에 도전장을 내밀었다. 한층 성숙해진 연기력으로 시선을 사로잡았다.드라마 초반 남장 여자로 나왔을 땐 중저음의 보이스를 자랑, 은산 역과 어우러지며 매력적으로 다가왔다. 후반부엔 삼각 로맨스의 폭풍우 속에서 사랑과 우정 두 마리 토끼를 놓치고 싶지 않은 애절한 모습으로 눈시울을 붉혔다. 마냥 여성스러울 것만 같았던 그가 털털하면서도 사랑스러운 고려 여성의 매력을 한껏 살린 은산을 만나 빛을 발했다.2007년 방송된 드라마 '9회말 2아웃'을 통해 소녀시대 멤버 중 가장 먼저 '연기돌' 활동을 시작한 임윤아는 올해로 연기 도전 10년째다. "10년이라고 해도 아직은 부끄러운 부분인 더 많다"고 밝힌 임윤아는 "지난해에야 비로소 연기가 무엇인지 조금씩 깨닫고 있다. 아직 갈 길이 멀었다"고 의지를 다졌다.-시청자 반응을 꼼꼼하게 살펴보는 편인가."다 본다. 다른 드라마 할 때도 많이 챙겨본다. 기사도 다 본다. 말할 때 목소리 톤이 높지 않은데 이번 캐릭터는 목소리와 잘 맞았다는 얘기가 많더라. 이런 캐릭터를 만나 새로운 모습을 보여줄 수 있어 좋았다. 많은 분이 몰랐던 모습을 보여주고 싶었는데 그 부분 중 하나가 있는 것 같아 개인적으로 만족하는 작품이었다."-도전을 거듭하고 있는 느낌이다."영화 '공조'나 tvN '더 케이투' 같은 경우 지금까지 보여준 적 없는 모습이었다. 해본 적 없는 역할이라 낯설어하지 않을까 했는데 좋게 봐준 분들이 많더라. 사극도 어색해 보이거나 안 어울리는 것처럼 보일까 걱정했는데 잘 맞는 것 같다고 해줘 기쁘다. 좋은 작품이 있다면 사극을 또 해보고 싶다."-시청률 면에서 아쉬운 점은 없나."시청률이란 건 정말 아무도 모르는 거다. 잘 되면 너무나 좋겠지만 안 나온다고 해서 아쉽거나 그렇지는 않다. 이 작품을 하면서 나한테 남는 것, 얻는 것이 좀 더 비중이 높다."-이번 작품을 통해 얻은 것은."감정선이 다양한 캐릭터라 이런 캐릭터를 하면 정말 다양한 경험을 얻을 수 있겠다 싶어 선택했는데 그 부분에 있어서 많은 경험이 쌓인 것 같다. 지금 당장은 모를 수 있겠지만, 다음에 작품을 하게 되면 이번에 했던 경험이 도움이 될 것 같다."-올해로 연기 도전 10년째다."연기보다 가수 활동의 경험치가 더 많은 것 같다. 연기활동에 대해 모르는 부분이 더 많은 것 같아 '연기도 10년'이라고 말하기엔 아직 부끄러운 부분이 더 많다."-도전해보고 싶은 장르가 있다면."로맨틱 코미디(이하 로코)를 해보고 싶다. 주변에서 로코를 하면 잘할 것 같다는 얘기를 하는데 도전해보고 싶다."-10주년을 맞을 줄 예상했나."걸그룹 수명이 10년까지는 힘들지 않나. 그래서 10주년을 맞아 멤버들끼리 서로 축하를 많이 해주고, 팬분들도 축하해줬다. 10주년을 맞이한다는 것 자체가 쉬운 일은 아닌데 좀 멋있는 것 같다."-연기돌 임윤아에 대한 시선이 과거보다 많이 덜 엄격해졌다."'공조' 이후로 다르게 봐주는 것 같다. 이 작품 전에 2년 정도 공백기가 있었다. 쉬는 시간 동안 좀 더 성숙해진 모습이 있었던 것 같다. 작년부터가 정말 시작인 것 같다. 연기에 대해 궁금한 것도 많아졌다. 마음가짐도 많이 변한 것 같다. 그래서 두려워하지 않고 계속 도전해보려고 한다."-소녀시대 윤아가 아닌 배우 임윤아로서의 목표는."나만의 매력이 있는 배우가 됐으면 좋겠다. 어떤 역할을 보면 '윤아가 하면 잘하겠다' 싶은 그런 나만의 분야를 만들고 싶다."-소녀시대는 윤아에게 어떤 의미인가."지금의 내가 있을 수 있게 만들어준 가장 큰 부분이다."-언제까지 소녀시대로 활동할 계획인가."소녀시대는 앞으로도 영원히 소녀시대다."-향후 계획은."공부를 해볼까 한다. 영화도 많이 보고 언어나 운동, 취미로 할 수 있는 것들을 하면서 자기계발을 할 계획이다. 그렇게 지내다 좋은 작품을 만나 돌아오고 싶다."황소영 기자 hwang.soyoung@joins.com사진=박세완 기자