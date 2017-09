Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Dimitris Psillakis plays football with participants of the company’s FC Kids Benz program on Tuesday. The German automaker’s program provides football training to underprivileged youth. The main event took place on Yeonpyeong Island in Incheon this year, and Mercedes-Benz Korea’s corporate social responsibility committee, led by Psillakis, donated 1,100 books to a local library. [MERCEDES-BENZ KOREA]