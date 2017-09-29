Construction supplier LG Hausys opens in Ho Chi Minh

LG Hausys said Thursday that it has established a branch in Ho Chi Minh City to help its products make inroads into Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets.The new outlet in Ho Chi Minh City is the second of its kind in Southeast Asia for Korea’s largest home decoration and construction parts manufacturer that specializes in windows, curtain walls and various interior materials.The company’s first branch in Southeast Asia is in Jakarta, Indonesia.LG Hausys currently ships walls, flooring materials, imitation marble and other construction materials, a company official said, adding it would also consider exporting windows and interior materials to Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries.“We hope we will be able to double our exports by 2020 with the help of the branches in Ho Chi Minh City and Jakarta,” said Kim Kwang-jin, managing director of LG Hausys in charge of overseas marketing. Yonhap