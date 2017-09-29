Shinhan Card makes digital the focus of its next 10 years

Shinhan Card, the country’s top card company, laid out a new corporate vision during a ceremony to celebrate its 10th anniversary on Thursday.Lim Young-jin, CEO of Shinhan Card, vowed to develop the card unit of Shinhan Financial Group into one of the country’s top 10 IT companies within 10 years. The initiative goes hand in hand with several leading financial institutions’ focuses on technology and digital financial services.Lim suggested that the company develop more digitally exclusive financial products and services available on mobile devices. To achieve the objective, Shinahn Card plans to increase the proportion of experts on high-end technology to 50 percent of its entire staff.Under the 10-year strategy, Lim also vowed to boost the proportion of overseas sales to 10 percent of all profits.By Park Eun-jee