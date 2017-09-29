KT accelerates research in connected-car technology
KT, the country’s second-largest telecom company, is hoping to gain ground in Korea’s connected-car market and move away from being a simple network provider to becoming a specialist in vehicle software.
The company has set a target earning 500 billion won ($870,000) from connected-car services and technologies by 2022 and gaining more than 90 percent share in the domestic market, KT said in a statement Thursday. It is working with Mercedes-Benz Korea on a connected-car service called “Mercedes me connect” that can make emergency calls and act as a navigation system.
KT first threw its hat into the auto industry in 2005 through a partnership with Hyundai Motor, Korea’s largest automaker. The two companies have already tested a vehicle control using Giga Genie, KT’s voice recognition system, enabling a driver to start an engine and perform other controls through voice.
An infotainment system utilizing Giga Genie will be key to KT’s efforts in car software development.
Outside Hyundai, KT also has a partnership with 13 automakers from France, Japan, the United Kingdom and United States.
By Choi Hyung-jo