KT accelerates research in connected-car technology

KT, the country’s second-largest telecom company, is hoping to gain ground in Korea’s connected-car market and move away from being a simple network provider to becoming a specialist in vehicle software.The company has set a target earning 500 billion won ($870,000) from connected-car services and technologies by 2022 and gaining more than 90 percent share in the domestic market, KT said in a statement Thursday. It is working with Mercedes-Benz Korea on a connected-car service called “Mercedes me connect” that can make emergency calls and act as a navigation system.KT first threw its hat into the auto industry in 2005 through a partnership with Hyundai Motor, Korea’s largest automaker. The two companies have already tested a vehicle control using Giga Genie, KT’s voice recognition system, enabling a driver to start an engine and perform other controls through voice.An infotainment system utilizing Giga Genie will be key to KT’s efforts in car software development.Outside Hyundai, KT also has a partnership with 13 automakers from France, Japan, the United Kingdom and United States.By Choi Hyung-jo