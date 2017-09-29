Exeunt, please (국문)

“Civil servants in the Ministry of Employment and Labor don’t work voluntarily, don’t take initiative in any job and don’t communicate with coworkers.” According to this view, the officials are simply not doing their job. It is a harsh evaluation, and the person who made this evaluation was none other than Minister of Employment Kim Young-ju.
In a press conference held 42 days into office, he openly criticized the ministry workers. No minister had been so frank about the people employed by the Ministry of Employment.
The heavy atmosphere was detected since Minister Kim took office. He appointed a policy aide in his National Assembly office as soon as he took the post. Ministry of Employment insiders complained that the aide was revising and commanding policies. They said that the minister does not trust ministry officials.
On Sept. 18, two director-level officials were dismissed. A week later, a guideline on firing underperforming employees and a guideline on employment rules were scrapped and director-level appointments were made. Key department heads were reassigned to affiliated organizations or regional offices. More high-level officials are scheduled to be posted to regional offices. A ministry source said those who were dismissed or relocated from headquarters had worked on labor reform.
A high-level ministry official said they thought they could be promoted by working hard, but the conventional path to success has been destroyed. Now, the system has been changed so that employees must simply follow orders. Some are optimistic that soon, things will be back on track.
However, the HR decisions in the Ministry of Employment have never been so noisy. I am anxious that the ministry is involved in such controversy as it advocates performance-oriented hiring and promotion, such as blind recruiting. We all know the past administrations made a blacklist and demoted and fired the officials who didn’t please the administration rather than making decisions based on performance and competency.
There are signs that the longstanding evils left lasting impacts. The employment policies of the administration came from Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Strategy and Finance Kim Dong-yeon, such as responses to the minimum wage increase, reduction of work hours and handling of ordinary wages. The Ministry of Employment of Labor has not proposed specific policies or focused on handling complaints such as labor issues in Paris Baguette and Kia Motors.
It looks like an overly decorated stage set, and it is a pity that personnel decisions and policies are confused in the chaotic light of political ideologies.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 27, Page 29
*The author is a senior employment and labor news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM KI-CHAN
"고용노동부 공무원들이 자발적이지 않고, 어떤 일에 나서지 않고, 또 옆에 직원들하고 서로 소통하지 않는, 한마디로 정리하면 무겁다는 느낌이 들었다." 한마디로 일을 안 한다는 얘기다. 눈치만 본다는 뉘앙스가 감지된다. 시쳇말로 고용부 공무원 자체가 적폐라는 뜻으로 해석해도 무방할 정도로 가혹한 평가다.
한데 이런 평가를 한 사람이 김영주 고용부 장관이다. 취임 42일 만에 가진 기자간담회에서 공개적으로 했다. 역대 어느 장관도 고용부 공무원을 이렇게 혹평한 적은 없었다.
김 장관 취임 이후부터 이런 분위기는 감지됐다. 자신의 의원실 비서관을 임명절차도 거치지 않고 취임과 동시에 정책보좌관으로 선임해 운용했다. 보좌관이 정책을 수정하고, 지휘한다는 말이 고용부 내에서 불만이 덧칠돼 터져나왔다. "고용부 공무원을 못 믿는 것 아닌가"라는 말까지 나왔다.
이어 실장급(1급) 공무원 2명을 18일자로 소리소문 없이 내보냈다. 일주일 뒤엔 저성과자 해고 절차 등을 담은 지침과 취업규칙 변경요건을 완화한 지침을 폐기하면서(25일) 국장급 이상 인사를 단행했다. 핵심 부서장이 산하 기관이나 지방으로 물러났다. 추가로 지방행 통보가 예정된 고위급도 있다고 한다. 고용부 관계자는 "본부에서 나가거나 좌천된 사람은 노사정 대타협 등 노동개혁에 힘을 쏟은 인물들"이라고 촌평했다.
고용부 고위관계자는 이렇게 말했다. "열심히 일하면 승진하는, 승진루트가 있는 법인데 이번에 완전히 무너졌다. 줄 잘 서거나 시키는 대로 일하는 시스템으로 개조된 것 같다"고. 물론 "좀 있으면 제자리를 찾지 않겠느냐"는 낙관론을 펴는 사람도 있다.
그러나 고용부 안에서 인사를 두고 이처럼 크게 잡음이 난 적은 없다. 블라인드 채용과 같은 능력 우선주의를 전파하는 고용부에서 이런 말이 나오는 게 어째 불안하다. 지난 정부에서 블랙리스트를 작성해 업무능력보다는 마음에 안 드는 인사를 내쫓거나 좌천시킨 데 따른 폐해를 너무 잘 알기 때문이다.
그 폐해의 조짐이 조금씩 보이는 것도 사실이다. 그동안 정부의 고용정책은 김동연 부총리 겸 기획재정부 장관을 통해 흘러나왔다. 최저임금 후폭풍 대책, 근로시간 단축 방안, 통상임금 처리 방향 따위다. 주무부처인 고용부에선 별다른 정책을 못 내놨다. 파리바게뜨나 기아차 식당업체의 근로자 문제 등 민원처리형 업무만 쏟아냈다. 마치 과장된 무대장치를 보는 것 같다. 인사도 정책도 정치이념의 무질서한 무대불빛에 혼란을 겪는 것 같아 안타깝다.
김기찬 고용노동선임기자