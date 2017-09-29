Innovative growth is key (국문)
혁신성장이야말로 소득과 일자리 창출 지름길이다
Sept 29,2017
Korea Inc. has been fueled by adventure and innovation. Venture enterprises have become a strong pillar buttressing the Korean industry. According to the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, the number of venture enterprises generating 100 billion won ($87 million) or more in annual revenue hit 500 last year. But because of the risks, that figure can easily fall. Those that joined the 100 billion won revenue club for the first time totaled 58. Those that dropped out numbered 61. Re-entries amounted to 42.
The staggering growth implies that the Korean economy should gain its vitality for evolution in startups and innovation. In the age of the fourth industrial revolution, where creative destruction through technologies like artificial intelligence and Internet of Things is common, innovation is vital.
But new technologies have been depressed by the suffocating regulations that were put in place when factory industries led the economy. It is hard to cut out or enter a new category because either there are no related regulations or too many unnecessary ones. As result, jobs and income, as well as economic growth, have become stagnant.
President Moon Jae-in vowed to spur growth through increases in jobs and income. But because the means have mostly been dumped on employers, small merchants and enterprises struggle. In a forum among small and mid-sized enterprises held in Seoul last week, most of them said they will have to cut staff by 20 percent or move production lines overseas because they cannot afford the spike in labor costs.
In a cabinet meeting Moon ordered the government to define growth led by innovation and come up with speedy action plans. The Blue House claimed that the government targets increases in jobs and income, a fairer economy and innovation as its key economic agenda. But measures to promote innovation have been lacking. Meanwhile, youth unemployment hit an 18-year high last month. The factory operation rate in the second quarter slumped to 71.6 percent. The economy may not attain its target growth of 3 percent this year.
The government has made little headway in its promise for digitalization, and the strict privacy regulations obstruct data mining and employment. The ruling Democratic Party must hasten approvals of the services industry. It also should moderate the policy that makes employers change irregular workforce to salaried employees, double-digit growth in minimum wages, and nuclear reactor phase-out policies in order to give the business sector more breathing room.
소득주도 성장만으론 성장 못해
창업과 혁신 병행해야 소득 늘어
30년 묵은 규제 조속히 개선해야
한국 경제의 성장 원동력은 도전과 혁신이었다. 지금 벤처기업은 한국의 산업 생태계를 떠받치는 한 축이다. 중소벤처기업부가 최근 내놓은 ‘2016 벤처천억기업’에 따르면 1998년 벤처확인제도 도입 이후 매출액 1000억원을 돌파한 벤처기업은 지난해 처음으로 500개를 돌파했다. 벤처라는 명칭 그대로 천국과 지옥을 오가는 경우가 흔하다. 천억벤처기업에 최초로 진입한 기업은 58개였지만 탈락한 기업은 이보다 많은 61개나 됐다. 탈락했다가 재진입한 기업도 42개였다. 매출 1조원 이상 기업은 네이버 등 4개로 전년보다 2개 감소했다.
벤처기업들의 괄목할 만한 성장과 부침은 한국 경제의 성장 동력이 결국 창업과 혁신이라는 사실을 생생히 보여주고 있다. 인공지능(AI)과 사물인터넷(IoT) 등 ‘파괴적 기술’이 주도하는 4차 산업혁명에서는 혁신이 더욱 중요하다.
문제는 국내 기업들은 30년 전 굴뚝산업 시대에 도입된 규제에 발목이 잡혀 있다는 점이다. 어떤 사업을 해도 입지·진입 규제를 받아야 하니 신산업에 진출할 길이 막혀 있다. 그 결과가 임금과 일자리 증가 속도의 현저한 둔화와 저성장 터널 진입이다.
문재인 정부가 이를 극복하기 위해 일자리 및 소득주도 성장을 내걸었지만 금세 부작용이 나타나고 있다. 최저임금을 크게 올리고 정규직화를 압박하면서 중소기업과 소상공인들부터 비명을 지르고 있다. 지난주 서울에서 열린 희망중소기업포럼에서는 “최저임금 인상에 대응해 직원을 20% 줄이거나, 그러지 못하면 해외로 공장을 이전해야 한다”는 작심 발언이 쏟아졌다. ‘친(親)노동-반(反)기업’ 분위기에 짓눌려 투자·소비심리는 위축될 수밖에 없었다.
그제 문 대통령이 국무회의에서 혁신성장 카드를 꺼내든 것도 이런 흐름을 되돌리기 위한 것으로 보인다. 대통령은 “혁신성장에 대해 경제부처에서 이른 시일 안에 개념을 정립하고 속도감 있는 집행 전략을 마련해 달라”고 주문했다. 청와대는 “일자리 및 소득주도 성장, 공정경제, 혁신성장은 처음부터 국민 성장의 네 바퀴에 포함돼 있었다”고 혁신성장이 부각된 배경을 설명했다. 하지만 소득주도 성장에 비해 혁신성장이란 바퀴는 너무 작았다. 그 결과 지난달 청년실업률은 18년 만에 최고를 기록했고, 2분기 제조업 평균가동률은 71.6%로 하락했다. 올해 성장률 목표 3% 달성도 불확실해졌다.
문재인 정부가 혁신성장에 속도를 내도 앞날은 밝지 않다. 4차 산업혁명의 빅데이터만 해도 동남아·중동 국가들도 클라우드 데이터가 평균 86%인데 한국은 고작 1.4%다. 공공 정보를 공개하겠다던 '정부 3.0'이 제자리에 머문 데다 지나치게 엄격한 개인정보 보호 정책 때문이다. 이뿐 아니라 인공지능, 자율주행차, 사물인터넷, 정밀 의료 등에서도 중국에 뒤질 정도다. 이제라도 부진을 만회하려면 민주당이 오랫동안 반대해 온 서비스산업발전기본법과 규제프리존특별법부터 조속히 통과시켜야 할 것이다. 정규직화·최저임금·탈원전 같은 기업을 옥죄는 과도한 정책들도 속도를 조절할 필요가 있다. 그래야 창업이 늘어나고 혁신을 기대할 수 있다.