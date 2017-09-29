Critical confusion (국문)

We are disappointed at remarks by Moon Chung-in, President Moon Jae-in’s special adviser on unification, diplomacy and security. In a debate at the National Assembly Wednesday, he said that even if the Korea-U.S. alliance was broken, we must avoid a war on the Korean Peninsula. We wonder how a top security official can make such a preposterous comment. Moon said there are many people with such a conviction in our society. Who really was he was referring to?
Moon said that no one would approve of an alliance serving as a means for waging war even though forming an alliance is aimed at averting war. But his perspectives are totally misleading. In fact, an alliance aims to protect member nations from a common external threat and, therefore, the members must join forces to defend against external threats if a war is unavoidable. When such an alliance breaks up, we will have no choice but to surrender to a North Korea armed with nuclear weapons and beg for peace if we still want to avoid a war.
That’s what North Korea wants South Korea to do. That also contradicts what President Moon said in his address on Armed Forces Day Thursday. He stressed that we cannot maintain peace without strong security.
Security adviser Moon displayed a very dangerous perception by siding with former leader of the Democratic Party Sohn Hak-kyu, who argued that South Korea must accept North Korea as a nuclear power. Moon insists on having dialogue with Pyongyang as he believes economic sanctions have proven ineffective. If Moon’s views are correct, how can South Korea negotiate with a North Korea with nuclear weapons if its alliance with the United States has collapsed? A former leader of the ruling party could make such comments, but how can a presidential adviser make such irresponsible and naïve remarks?
Moon’s weird remarks are just the tip of the iceberg. Despite a strong need for consistency in explaining the government’s security position, the Ministry of National Defense denies what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said and the foreign ministry rebuts adviser Moon’s comments. The head of the National Security Office is nowhere to be seen.
Diverse opinions are different from muddling an issue. When it comes to security, there must not be any confusion. The Moon administration must immediately replace its diplomatic and security lineup.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 29, Page 30
한미동맹 깨져도 좋다는 안보특보
저마다 부인·반박하는 외교·국방부
다양한 의견과 우왕좌왕은 다른 것
“한·미 동맹이 깨진다 하더라도 전쟁은 안 된다”는 문정인 대통령 통일외교안보특보의 말은 듣는 이의 귀를 의심케 한다. 한국전쟁 이후 최악의 안보위기를 맞고 있는 지금, 한국전쟁 이후 대한민국 안보의 근간이 돼온 한·미 동맹이 깨져도 된다는 말이 다른 사람도 아닌 대통령 안보특보의 입에서 어떻게 나올 수 있는지 어안이 벙벙하다. “그렇게 말하는 사람이 많더라”는 게 문 특보의 정확한 발언이라면 도대체 그 사람들이 누군지 묻고 싶을 정도다.
문 특보는 발언의 전제로 “동맹을 맺는 게 전쟁을 막자고 하는 것인데 동맹이 전쟁의 기제가 되는 것을 찬성하는 사람은 없을 것”이라고 했지만 그 전제부터 틀렸다. 동맹은 외부 위협으로부터 국가와 국민을 지키는 게 목적이며, 이를 위해 불가피한 전쟁이라면 함께 힘을 합쳐 외부 위협을 물리치는 게 동맹인 것이다. 그런 동맹이 사라진 뒤에 핵무기를 힘으로 제압할 수 없는 한국이 전쟁을 피하려면 북한에 무릎을 꿇고 평화를 구걸하는 방법밖에 없을 것이다. 그것이 북한이 주장하고 추구하는 바와 무엇이 다른가. 이는 당장 “강한 안보 없이는 평화를 지킬 수 없다”는 문재인 대통령의 어제 국군의 날 기념사의 내용과도 배치되는 것이다. 그 같은 안보특보가 과연 필요한지 의문이다.
“핵 보유국으로서의 북한을 인정해야 한다”는 손학규 전 민주당 대표 발언에 동조한 것도 대단히 위험한 인식이다. 그러면서 경제제재도 효과가 없고 오로지 대화를 하자는 건데, 지금도 북한은 “우리는 미국과 협상할 테니 아무것(핵)도 없는 한국은 빠지라”고 윽박지르고 있다. 북한을 핵보유국으로 인정한 상황에서 한·미 동맹과 국제제재도 없이 어떻게 빈손으로 협상을 할 수 있을지 의문이다. 손 전 대표의 경우야 자기 정치를 위한 한 정치인의 발언으로 치부할 수 있지만, 대통령에게 안보 해법을 조언하는 특보로서는 너무도 무책임하고 낭만적인 발언이 아닐 수 없다. 학자적 소신이라지만 그러려면 특보 직을 내놓고 학자의 자격으로서만 말해야 할 것이다.
어이가 없는 건 문 특보뿐만이 아니다. 외교안보라인 전체가 따로 놀고 있어 가뜩이나 걱정스러운 국민을 더욱 불안하게 만들고 있다. 굳건해야 할 한•미 공조에 대해 외교부 설명을 국방부가 부인하고, 문 특보 발언을 외교부가 반박하는 형국이다. 혼선을 정리해야 할 국가안보실장은 존재감이 없다. 문 대통령이 “정부에 똑같은 소리가 있을 필요가 없다”고 말했지만, 문 대통령 스스로도 경우에 따라 입장과 발언의 차이를 보여 국민은 혼란스럽기 그지없다. 어제 국군의 날 행사 때 안보의 중요성을 말하면서 전시작전권 조기 전환을 강조하는 것 등이 특히 그렇다.
다양한 의견의 존재와 우왕좌왕은 엄연히 다른 것이다. 특히 국가와 국민의 생존을 담보하는 안보 문제에서는 털끝만큼의 혼선도 있어서는 안 된다. 외교안보라인의 교체와 강화가 시급하다. 정부 내에서조차 혼란스러우면서 어찌 생각이 다른 야당들의 초당적 협조를 바랄 수 있겠는가.