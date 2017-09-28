[Korea and the fourth industrial revolution] Putting humans first in the fourth industrial revolution (국문)

The Korea JoongAng Daily launched a five-month-long series about the fourth industrial revolution in April, exactly a year after “Fourth Industrial Revolution” by Davos Forum founder Klaus Schwab hit the shelves in Korea.코리아중앙데일리는 지난 4월부터 5개월에 걸쳐 4차 산업혁명에 관한 시리즈를 진행해 왔다. 다보스 포럼 창립자인 클라우스 슈밥 의장의 저서 ‘4차 산업혁명’이 국내 출간 1년을 맞는 때였다.Presidential candidates scrambled to come up with campaign pledges related to the term that hardly anyone - not even the reporters at the paper’s Business Desk - was familiar with.당시는 한국의 대통령 후보들이 일제히 4차 산업혁명에 관련된 대선 공약을 내세우고 있는 때였지만 4차 산업혁명은 일반인들에게 낯설기만 했다. 일반인들은 물론이고 중앙데일리 경제산업부 기자들에게도 그랬다.In just five months, many things have changed. The fourth industrial revolution has become one of the most frequently used buzzwords in practically every sector - from corporate to social and political - and the Moon Jae-in administration went so far as to launch on Monday a presidential committee devoted to the idea.하지만 지난 5개월 많은 변화가 있었다. 4차 산업혁명은 기업뿐 아니라 정치, 사회에 이르기까지 사회 전 분야에서 가장 자주 쓰이는 유행어가 됐으며, 문재인 정부는 지난 25일 대통령 직속 4차산업혁명위원회를 발족하기에 이르렀다.The Korea JoongAng Daily, wrapping up the series, hosted a panel discussion about the fourth industrial revolution on Monday evening that allowed experts from various related sectors to share their insights and knowledge with an audience of the paper’s readers. The forum was titled “The fourth industrial revolution is real.”코리아중앙데일리는 지난 5개월 넘게 진행해 왔던 시리즈 기사를 마무리하며 지난 25일 ‘한국의 4차 산업혁명, 이게 실화다!’라는 제목의 패널 토론회를 열었다. 이 자리에서는 다양한 관련 분야의 전문가들이 패널로 참석해 코리아중앙데일리 신문 독자들과 4차 산업혁명에 대한 지식과 인사이트를 공유했다.Even though questions linger over how best to refer to the ongoing technological advancement, what is certain, according to the panel, is that Korea is in the midst of a period of rapid change, the speed of which is difficult to imagine, and Korea must rush to catch up.현재 진행 중인 기술적인 진보 상황을 어떻게 불러야 하는지에 대한 논쟁은 여전히 진행형이다. 하지만 전문가 패널들은 모두 한국이 급속한 변화의 한 가운데 있으며, 변화의 속도는 상상할 수 없는 수준이라는 점, 또 한국은 하루빨리 이 변화를 따라잡아야 한다는 것에 동의했다.The experts also agreed that humans will still be at the center of the technological breakthroughs, propped up by artificial intelligence, and coexistence and collaboration between humans and machines will remain a core value in the future.이들은 또 인간은 여전히 인공지능을 기반으로 한 획기적 기술 발전의 중심에 있을 것이며, 인간과 기계의 공존과 협업이 미래에도 중요한 가치로 남아있을 것이라고 공감했다.The discussion was mediated by Jung Yoo-shin, professor of economics at Sogang University and the panel, in the order that they were sat, included: Kang In-ho, research engineer at Naver; Kwon Yong-hyun, director of the intelligent information society bureau at the Ministry of Science and ICT; Kim Seok-joong, executive director of ToolGen; Simon Lee, CEO of Flitto; Jeffrey Lim, head of Google’s Campus Seoul; Han Jun-seong, deputy president and chief future innovation officer at Hana Financial Group; and Frank Han, chief evangelist at Penta Security Systems.이 패널 토론의 진행은 정유신 서강대 경제학부 교수가 맡았다. 배석 순서에 따라 패널은 강인호 네이버 서치 리더, 권용현 과학기술정보통신부 지능정보사회추진단 기획총괄팀장, 김석중 툴젠 이사, 이정수 플리토 대표, 임정민 구글 캠퍼스 총괄, 한준성 하나금융그룹 그룹미래혁신 총괄 부사장, 한인수 펜타 시큐리티 이사로 이루어졌다.The event lasted nearly 170 minutes at the Korea JoongAng Daily office in central Seoul. The following are excerpts from the discussion.코리아중앙데일리 빌딩에서 170분에 걸친 토론이 진행됐다. 다음은 발췌본이다.4차 산업혁명에 대한 이해The title of today’s discussion is “The fourth industrial revolution is real.” The word “real” implies that there are events actually happening in the world around us. Candidates for the most recent presidential election talked about it and even today the Blue House appointed members of the presidential Committee on the Fourth Industrial Revolution. But some raise suspicions about whether the term “fourth industrial revolution” is appropriate and others say the third industrial revolution is still going on. I would like to ask your opinion.정유신 서강대 교수 : 오늘 저희가 대화를 나눌 컨퍼런스 제목이 “제 4차 산업 혁명—이게 실화다”이다. 실화란 현실 속에서 이루어지고 있는 이야기를 말한다. 올해 대선 전부터 각 후보들이 얘기했고 바로 오늘 오후에도 4차산업혁명 위원장이 선임됐다. 하지만 일각에선 “4차 산업혁명? 잘 모르겠다. 3차에서 더 진행된 것도 아닌 거 같다”고 한다. 구글캠퍼스 서울 임정민 대표께 4차 산업혁명의 실체가 있는 건지, (이 논의를) 어떻게 보시는지 말씀 부탁드린다.It’s true that the term fourth industrial revolution seems to be much more talked about in Korea than abroad. Other countries don’t exactly explain the ongoing change with that particular terminology because people have different ideas and definitions about the change that is happening around us, naming it in various ways. But regardless of what it’s called - whether it’s the third or the fourth - there is common ground among these opinions.임정민 구글캠퍼스 서울 총괄 : 한국에서 4차 산업혁명에 대한 얘기가 유난히 더 많이 나오는 거 같긴 하다. 해외에선 정확히 4차 산업혁명이라고 지칭하지 않는다. 누구나 지금 현재 일어나고 있는 변화에 대해 다른 생각이 있고 다르게 정의를 한다. 그렇기 때문에 붙이는 이름도 다르다. 하지만 3차건 4차건 어떻게 부르든 간에 공통적으로 이야기하는 세 가지 핵심이 있다.The first thing is digital transformation. With the rise of big data and the Internet of Things, data is being converted into a form that can be understood and learned by machines.첫 번째는 디지털 전환(digital transformation)이다. IoT(사물인터넷)이나 빅 데이터처럼 모든 데이터들이 기계가 이해하고 보고 배울 수 있는 형태로 바뀌고 있다.Second is the distribution of technology. Technology and data, as well as business models, were centralized in the past. You needed special capital and resources in order to run a business. Now you can have multiple assets operating at once worldwide without necessarily owning them as we see with Uber and Airbnb.두 번째는 기술의 분배(distribution)이다. 과거에 기술과 데이터는 중앙집권적이었다. 비즈니스 모델도 마찬가지였다.예전엔 특별한 자본이나 리소스를 갖고 중앙집권 형태로 비즈니스를 했다. 하지만 이젠 우버나 에어비앤비처럼 꼭 자동차나 호텔 방을 소유하지 않고도 전 세계에서 그것들을 운용할 수 있다.Third is democratization. Tech projects like translation research that requires machine learning were so gigantic in the past that only governments or conglomerates were able to embark on them. But now start-ups and individual programmers have access to open source platforms and task programs. Even gene analysis, which cost several trillions of won in the past, is now available for just a million won ($876).세 번째는 민주화(democratization)다. 머신 러닝의 영역에서 번역 연구 같은 기술 개발은 과거에 돈이 많이 들어가는 큰 프로젝트들이었기 때문에 대기업이나 정부만 할 수 있었다.하지만 지금은 오픈 소스 플랫폼과 태스크 프로그램을 활용하면 스타트업이나 개인 개발자들도 쉽게 할 수 있게 됐다. 과거 몇 조원, 몇 백억원이 들던 유전자 분석도 이젠 백만원 정도로 가능해졌다.What is your opinion as an expert on artificial intelligence?정유신 : AI 분야 전문가인 강인호 리더의 의견은 어떤가.When I was studying at school, artificial intelligence was a very broad subject that encompassed natural language processes, data processing and machine learning. Now, the situation is reversed. When I tell people I work in machine learning or natural language processing, people respond “Why are you doing that? You should be doing artificial intelligence instead.”강인호 네이버 서치 리더 : 내가 공부할 때만 해도 인공지능은 굉장히 광범위한 주제를 다루는 과목이었다. 그 안에 자연어처리, 정보처리, 기계학습 등이 포함돼 있었다. 그런데 요즘은 거꾸로다. 어디 가서 사람들한테 기계 학습이나 자연어 처리 한다고 하면 오히려 “인공지능 해야지 왜 그런 걸 하고 있냐”라고 한다.When a new technology was developed in the past it took about six months to a year to analyze and reproduce it, because researchers would exchange feedback on how and to what extent we improved the technology.예전에는 새로운 기술이 나오면 그것을 분석하고 따라가는데 6개월, 1년 정도 걸렸다. “이런 방법을 통해 성능을 이만큼 올렸다” 얘기하고 서로의 의견을 나누면서 기술 개선을 이뤄나갔기 때문이다.Nowadays, researchers upload their latest problems to a web archive before presenting it to their peers offline. Programmers would also share codes and verify one another. What we see often are smart people, regardless of their major and degree, jumping to solve the same problem and then sharing the method they used to solve it faster and better than others. For us too, the best model changes per week. It’s now harder to say “This model is the best,” because we see better models coming up every one to two weeks. It’s as if we’re in a race every day in which the No.1 winner is constantly renewed. [As a programmer] I think it is much harder to keep track.요즘엔 학회에 논문을 발표하기도 전에 인터넷 아카이브에 먼저 내용을 올린다. 그리고 자기들끼리 전공 무관하게 달라 붙어서 풀어본다. 똑똑한 애들 여러 명이 한 문제에 매달려서 “이 문제를 이렇게 접근하니 더 잘 풀렸다”라고 방법을 공유한다.요즘은 우리도 주 단위로 모델이 바뀐다. 이젠 “어떤 모델이 최고”라는 말을 못한다. 1~2주 만에 더 좋은 모델이 나타나기 때문이다. 매일매일 경기를 하는데 계속 1등이 갱신되는 것이다. [개발자로서] 이걸 따라가려면 장난 아니겠다는 생각이 든다.For recruiting, we no longer screen by major or degree. The question is rather “Does this person have the basic ability to learn new skills, work with machine learning, code or have enthusiasm?” Employees that enter through this process are much better workers. From our perspective, we feel the change from the hiring process, as well as the remarkable learning speed of our new employees.[In terms of technology development], I don’t think the latest technology will be immediately applied to services or goods [that reach the public], but I feel something is changing. However, it’s hard to say how much of that is the fourth industrial revolution as opposed to the second or third.요즘은 채용할 때도 전공이나 학위 같은 거 안 따지고 “이 사람이 새로운 기술을 배울 수 있는 기본 능력이 있는지, 머신 러닝을 사용할 수 있는지, 코딩에 흥미를 느끼고 잘 할 수 있는지” 같은 것을 질문한다. 이런 질문으로 선발한 친구들이 실제로 더 일을 잘한다. 전공이나 학위의 벽이 깨지는 걸 느낀다. “달라지는구나, [애들이] 빨리 배우는구나”한다. [기술 개발의 정도에 대해서는 소비자들이] 바로 쓸 수 있는 서비스나 물건이 나올 거 같진 않지만 변화가 있다는 것은 느낀다. 하지만 어디까지가 4차 산업혁명이고 어디까지가 2, 3차 산업혁명인지 얘기하기는 어려운 것 같다.Assuming that the fourth industrial revolution is real, what is the government’s perspective on this and are there any aspects that are specific to Korea?정유신 : 4차 산업혁명이 시작됐다는 전제 하에서 정부는 이 현상을 어떻게 보고 있나. 한국은 어떤 특징을 갖고 있다고 생각하나.The term fourth industrial revolution was not created in Korea. And after the concept was first introduced, there have been many interpretations of what it means. When Klaus Schwab selected 21 technologies and said the world would change once they are all realized, there were counterarguments saying “All technology is important and significant.” The OECD talks of “digital transformation” with a focus on digital technology. The government has been analyzing [such discussions] but what I can say for sure is that we are indeed in the middle of a huge transformation.권용현 과학기술정보통신부 지능정보사회추진단 기획총괄팀장 : 4차 산업혁명이라는 용어 자체가 우리나라에서 만든 용어가 아니었다. 이 용어가 한국에서 들어온 후 그 개념에 대한 해석은 사람마다 달랐다. 슈밥이 처음에 21가지 기술을 나열하고 이게 융합되면 세상이 많이 바뀔 거라고 얘기했을 때 “그럼 세상에 중요하지 않은 기술 어디있냐”는 반박이 나왔다. OECD는 디지털 전환(digitial transformation)을 이야기하면서 디지털 기술 중심으로 [이 현상을] 설명하려고 했다. 우리 정부도 [이런 담론을] 분석해 봤다. 분석한 결과 어떤 말로 부르든 우리나 거대한 변화의 한가운데 있다는 것은 확신할 수 있었다.Regarding the fourth industrial revolution, or whatever it should be called, there aren’t many countries that are diving into this with profound interest, except a few - the United States, China, Japan and Germany, the fop four economies. These are the only ones that are really struggling to find a way to take the lead after the paradigm shift. Korea is a relatively advanced country when it comes to ICT technology such as data, networking and IT solutions - this is why I believe we are one of the few countries that spots and understands the changes that are coming upon us and tries to come up with ways to cope with it.4차 산업혁명을 뭐라 부르든 이 현상에 관심을 갖고 뛰어드는 나라는 많지 않다. 미국, 일본, 중국, 독일 정도다. 모두 GDP 1~4등을 차지하는 나라들이다. 이 나라들만 패러다임 전환이 이루어졌을 때 새 판을 주도하려면 어떻게 해야 할까 굉장한 고민을 하고 있다. 한국은 ICT 관련 기술, 즉 데이터, 네트워크, IT 솔루션이 상대적으로 발전된 나라다. 그렇기 때문에 “여기 이런 변화가 실제로 다가오고 있구나”를 이해하고 달려들려고 하는 몇 안 되는 나라 중 하나가 아닌가 생각한다.Last year, technological change was only explained and talked of using technical words. This year, that is changing. In September, American academics in economics and business management gathered to analyze [the concept]. The academics weren’t just university professors, but also Nobel Prize winners. When Schwab first introduced the concept last year I tried to look for other prestigious award-winning academics in economics or business management who talked of a similar phenomenon, only to find that there were none at that time.지난해까지만 해도 이런 기술적인 변화들은 기술 용어로만 설명됐다. 그런데 올해 9월엔 미국 의 저명한 경제 경영학 교수들이 모여서 이 현상을 분석하기 시작했다. 일반 대학 교수들이 아니라 노벨 수상자들이 달려들어서 이 현상을 아주 정교하게 분석한 것이다. 지난해 슈밥이 처음 제 4차 산업혁명을 이야기 했을 때 저명한 경제학자가 비슷한 분석을 했었는지 찾아보려 했었지만 당시엔 없었다.I have seen some people say that they don’t feel the fourth industrial revolution approaching at all. They say that there is a lot of noise being made about it by only a few people - including the presidential candidates that mentioned the term many times during their campaigns. But whatever we call it, there is a major change approaching us and I can say the government is surely feeling its importance and magnitude.“뭐가 변했는지 모르겠고 당장 일자리가 줄어든 것도 아닌데 벌써부터 4차 산업혁명이라고 설레발치고 있냐. 대선 주자마다 이 얘기하고 있는 것도 다 쇼다”라고 하는 사람들이 있다. 하지만 뭐라고 부르든 실제로 엄청난 변화가 다가오고 있는 것은 분명하다. 정부도 그 심각성을 확실히 느끼고 있다.The three previous industrial revolutions caused huge changes in the manufacturing sector. But this new shift that we call the fourth industrial revolution encompasses transformations in the services and finance sector as well, which I think is why it is legitimate to title it the “fourth.” Changes in the finance sector are happening unusually fast compared to other industries. Why is this?정유신 : 3차 산업혁명까지는 제조업 중심이었다. 근데 4차 산업혁명은 서비스와 금융 다양한 영역에 걸쳐서 이루어지고 있기 때문에 개인적으로는 4차라고 부르는 게 맞다고 생각한다. 특히 금융의 변화가 다른 어떤 영역보다도 속도가 빠른데, 그 이유는 무엇이라고 보나.Senior executives and experts in finance abroad are different to Korea’s finance insiders. The biggest difference is experience. They perceive this rapid change as natural and they make efforts to adjust to it. Korean finance experts, however, are frustrated because none of them have that experience. Luckily, I’ve worked at the forefront of fintech in Korea, so change itself doesn’t fluster me but I do think the recent change is unusually quick.한준성 KEB하나은행 부행장 : 외국에 있는 금융 전문가와 임원들은 한국과 다르다. 가장 큰 차이는 경험이다. 그들은 지금 현재 벌어지고 있는 현상을 자연스러운 걸로 받아들이면서 적응하려고 노력을 한다. 하지만 한국은 당황하고 있다. 그들과 같은 경험을 한 사람들이 없어서다. 핀테크의 최전선에서 일해 온 나는 개인적으로 당황스럽지 않다. 다만 변화의 속도가 굉장히 빠르다는 생각은 한다.Most of you here would say that finance services today are much more digitalized [in terms of usage and platforms]. But the essence of digital transformation in finance is [client] information. The core question would be: How can we process information in the best way to solve our clients’ problems or inconveniences? Banks have upgraded their database structure many times in order to connect as much information as possible and offer clients better services. However, the problem is that even the most recent database structures are insufficient to cope with the so-called fourth industrial revolution.여러분은 지금 쓰는 서비스가 [과거와 비교했을 때] 훨씬 디지털화 되어 있다고 생각할 거다. 그런데 금융 분야에서의 디지털 전환(digital transformation)을 한마디로 정의한다면 바로 ‘정보’다. 핵심은 정보를 어떻게 잘 컨트롤해서 고객의 문제를 잘 해결할 수 있을까다. 은행들은 더 많은 정보를 연결하고 고객에게 더 나은 서비스를 제공하기 위해 하기 위해 데이터 베이스의 구조를 업그레이드해 왔다. 하지만 현재의 데이터 베이스 구조는 4차 산업혁명이라고 불리는 이 변화를 감당할 수 없다.To make a meaningful change, every IT system of every financial organization in the world should change. We have IT majors right out of college working at our bank and what they say after staying a week is that the database structure seems like it was made in the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). KEB Hana Bank alone has to invest trillions of won to change this, so it’s safe to say a radical change in the finance industry is close to impossible. This is why many financial organizations in the world have almost given up on changing their database system.제대로 대처하려면 전 세계 금융회사 IT시스템이 모두 바뀌어야 한다. 대학에서 IT를 전공하고 갓 입사한 신입사원들이 은행에서 일하기 시작한 지 1주일이 지나면 “은행의 정보 구조가 조선시대 같다”고 말한다. 이걸 바꾸려면 KEB하나은행만 해도 몇 조원이 든다. 거의 불가능하다고 보면 된다. 그래서 전 세계 금융 회사들은 데이터 베이스 시스템을 바꾸는 걸 거의 포기한 상태다.The only way to overcome this crisis is to create an entirely new organization and process. This is where our chance lies. KEB Hana Bank’s annual costs are around 3.3 trillion won - what’s notable is that most of this money is poured into conventional infrastructure like branch operation or the existing network system. This is why banks are closing down branches; because we need to reduce costs to invest in the future. Banks have so many difficult decisions like this to work on. Furthermore, banks have started to fall short of fulfilling clients’ needs.[금융기관들이] 이 위기를 견뎌낼 수 있는 유일한 방법은 아예 다른 형태의 조직과 프로세스를 만들어 내는 것이다. 바로 여기서 기회가 생긴다. KEB하나은행은 1년에 3조원의 비용을 쓴다. 여기서 중요한 점은 이 3조3000억원이 모두 영업점이나 시스템 등 기존 인프라에 투입된다는 점이다. 그래서 은행들이 영업점을 없애는 거다. 비용 줄여서 미래에 투자해야 하니까. 이런 고통스러운 포인트들이 엄청나게 많이 존재한다. 게다가 요즘은 은행이 제공하는 서비스가 고객의 니즈에 부합하지 못하기 시작했다.Only five years ago, if a client comes to a bank window, tellers introduce them to new digital services and teach them how to use them. Nowadays, a client would come up first and ask “Why doesn’t your bank offer this service?” In other words, clients know much more about technology than bank tellers. This gap spurred fintech companies. Old major banks can’t really do much to counteract this. All we can do is add more functions, but this is hard too.5년 전까지만 해도 고객이 창구에 오면 직원들이 새로 나온 기술을 보여주고 사용법도 가르쳐줬다. 요즘은 고객들이 먼저 창구에 와서 이 은행은 왜 이게 안 되냐고 한다. 고객의 기술이 은행을 앞서고 있다는 말이다. 이 갭 때문에 핀테크 회사들이 등장했다. 기존의 거대 은행들은 여기에 대처할 방법이 없다. 우리가 할 수 있는 건 더 많은 기능을 추가하는 것 정도인데 이것도 굉장히 어렵다.Banks are not tech companies. What we do is use technology and offer it as a service to clients. We have to upgrade digital infrastructure and many other areas in order to keep up. But we face a real threat because nowadays, tech companies are starting to enter finance. Banks might actually have to worry about starving. On a global perspective, Korea’s financial digital system is almost top tier. And it’s not only us that is struggling - the U.K., U.S. and Japan are all working on the same issue.은행은 기술 기업이 아니다. 기술을 활용해서 고객들에게 [서비스를] 제공하는 것이 우리의 일이다. 그러기 위해서는 디지털 인프라를 갖추고 여러 가지 노력도 해야 된다. 헌데 요즘 문제는 기술 기업들이 금융을 하겠다고 나서는 것이다. 이러면 은행들은 굶어 죽게 될 수도 있다. 글로벌 차원에서 한국의 금융 시스템은 최고 수준에 속한다. 우리뿐만이 아니라 영국, 미국, 일본도 사실은 같은 문제로 괴로워하고 있다.What are your thoughts about Kakao Bank?정유신: 카카오 뱅크 돌풍은 어떻게 보나.I am not too afraid of Kakao Bank, personally. Finance is a conservative and deep-rooted industry that’s not easy to tear down. There are various and complex issues involved such as capital. A bank cannot survive in this market with just convenience. As soon as you launch something new, customers want something more convenient. Korean customers want something better just six months after the launch of a new service. I believe Kakao Bank will experience solid growth but it will be difficult to change the dynamics of the entire financial industry.한준성: 개인적으로 카카오뱅크는 두렵지 않다. 금융은 보수적이고 뿌리 깊은 산업이고, 그것을 깨기는 쉽지 않다. 자본금 등 여러 가지 복잡한 문제들 많이 있다. 편리함 같은 것만으로 시장을 상대하기는 녹록치 않다. 은행이 새로운 것을 내놓으면 고객들은 곧 더 편리한 걸 원한다. 한국 고객들은 실제로 6개월만 지나면 더 좋은 걸 원한다. 카카오뱅크는 탄탄하게 성장할거라고 본다. 하지만 기존의 금융 질서를 바꾸기에는 한계가 있다고 생각한다.There is a bigger concern we have, namely payment platforms such as Alipay and WeChat Pay in China, as well as Google Wallet and Apple Pay. Korea has little to no experience in this field right now. Also, how do we use all the data that we have available today? What I also fear is that data about the lifestyle of Koreans may leak out to foreign countries. How will we respond to this growing trend and how can we become more competitive in the global market? Kakao Bank will experience robust growth, but it will only be growth in a single field within the entire financial industry. Looking at the industry as a whole, I am more afraid about the threat from the payment services.그보다 더 큰 걱정이 있다. 바로 결제다. 중국의 알리페이 (Alipay), 위챗페이 (WeChat Pay) 그리고 구글월렛 (Google Wallet), 애플페이 (Apple Pay) 같은 결제 플랫폼 말이다. 우리나라는 그에 대해서는 별 경험이 없다. 또 다른 걱정은 우리의 데이터를 어떻게 사용할 것인가이다. 나는 우리의 라이프 스타일에 대한 정보가 해외로 빠져나가는 것이 두렵다. 어떻게 대응하고 글로벌 경쟁력을 가질 것인가. 카카오 뱅크는 계속 견조한 성장세를 보일 것이다. 하지만 이는 전체 금융업 가운데 은행업 이라는 하나의 분야에서의 성장일 뿐이다. 금융업 전체로 보면 결제 플랫폼이 더 두렵다.산업Naver, Kakao’s competitor in portal sites and messenger apps, is renowned for artificial intelligence research. What related strategies do you have?정유신: 카카오의 경쟁자인 네이버는 인공지능의 강자다. 어떤 전략을 갖고 있나.I am confident that Naver is second to none when it comes to [artificial intelligence] technology. These days, we focus more on going global [with the technology we have]. We have Clova [an artificial intelligence system from Naver] and while we do want to do well in Korea, we want to test it out in the global market as the system is becoming less retrained by language. We also have the Line platform overseas and we constantly ponder the possibility of taking [Clova] technology to the markets where Line is popular.강인호: 인공지능 분야에서 네이버가 기술적으로 뒤지지 않는다고 자신한다. 요즘은 글로벌 에 대해 많이 생각한다. 우리는 클로바 (Clova)라는 인공지능 기술을 갖고 있다. 한국에서 잘 하고 싶은 생각이 없진 않지만, 언어에 영향을 덜 받는 시스템으로 글로벌 시장에 도전하고 싶다. 우리는 또 라인 플랫폼이 있다. 라인이 잘되는 곳에 이 기술을 가지고 가면 좋지 않을까 생각한다.We do not want to limit how our customers interact [with technology]. Consumers should be able to use more than just written text to communicate with machines, which is why we are trying to further develop imaging technology. Our system should be able to recognize even the motions and actions of customers and natural language processing technology becomes vital as a result. I think our current technology can recognize at least three of the five senses. It’s our goal to eventually create services that allow us to help customers in any situation.우리는 고객들과 소통하는 방법에 한계를 두고 싶지 않다. 텍스트뿐만 아니라 다른 방법도 있다. 그래서 영상 기술 등을 개발하고 있다. 고객의 행동을 인식하기 위한 기술을 위해 인공지능 자연어 처리에 관심을 두고 있다. 지금으로선 인간의 5감 중 3개 감각 정도는 감지할 수 있지 않을까 생각한다. 어떤 상황에서든 고객들과 함께할 수 있는 서비스를 하고 싶다.What about your motion-sensing technology?정유신: 모션 인식 서비스란 무엇인가.Our target clients span from children to adults and we even want to make a toy robot that can be controlled with motions and gestures. There are different types of people in this world. Some are talkative while some like to communicate with their writing. Others simply want to communicate with motions and movements. Thinking about navigation for instance, a driver may not be able to hear the directions from the navigation system due to the road noise. We wonder if it’s possible to replace this with motions and movements and we are conducting research to answer this question.강인호: 우리는 어린 아이부터 어른까지 다양한 연령의 고객을 갖고 있다. 동작으로 제어되는 장난감 로봇도 만들고 싶다. 세상에는 말 하기를 좋아하는 사람, 글로 소통하려는 사람들 등 다양한 사람들이 있다. 그 중에는 동작이 편한 사람도 있다. 예를 들어 내비게이션을 생각해보자. 운전하다가 주변 소음 때문에 소리가 잘 안 들릴 수 있으니 이를 움직임으로 대신할 수 있지 않을까 해서 이에 대해 연구하고 있다.An interesting element of Flitto, a translation app, is that human specialists are involved in translations even though the platform is known to be artificially intelligent. Why?정유신: 플리토 (Flitto) 는 인공지능 플랫폼이지만 인간 전문가가 번역에 관여한다.People have different outlooks about the future due to the emergence [and development] of different technologies such as artificial intelligence. But I also think the potential uses of artificial intelligence in daily life may be a little bit exaggerated. It’s true, however, that different industries, even in the United States, are changing rapidly, whether you call that the fourth industrial revolution or not.이정수 플리토 대표 : 많은 사람들이 인공지능 같은 기술의 출현에 따른 미래를 그리면서 각기 다른 전망을 내놓고 있다. 하지만 나는 인공지능의 일상생활에서의 사용 가능성에 대해서는 다소 거품이 있다고 생각한다. 하지만 이걸 4차 산업혁명이라고 부르든 부르지 않든 분명 많은 것이 빠르게 바뀌고 있다. 미국도 마찬가지다.Personally, I think a platform operator such as Kakao will be leading the changes in the future. They will be able to accumulate an immense amount of data and will release services utilizing this data as well as new technologies. When you carry a smartphone, it collects so much different information about the user constantly and companies will provide services based on that information. This shows how crucial it is to accumulate data, but it’s difficult to collect it relying entirely on artificial intelligence.나는 카카오 같은 플랫폼 업체가 미래 변화를 선도하게 될 것이라고 생각한다. 이런 업체들은 어마어마한 데이터를 모아 거기에 서비스와 기술을 탑재해서 내놓을 것이다. 우리는 스마트폰을 들고 다니면서 끊임없이 정보를 제공하고 있다. 그 정보를 모은 회사들은 그 정보를 토대로 서비스를 제공한다. 데이터가 그만큼 중요하다. 인공지능에만 의존해서 정보를 모을 수는 없다.While we are on the subject of data, people ask me about my outlook on the future of Korea and I have to say it’s quite gloomy. I am pessimistic about Korea’s future because it’s difficult to collect sufficient data in Korea. Korean is considered a minority language globally and we have a small population. Companies may collect data such as spending patterns of Koreans but can we really consider this big data? I think it’s impossible to do big data analysis in Korea. At the end of the day, companies that can actually do big data analysis will be companies from countries where English is the first language.내게 한국의 미래에 대해 어떻게 생각하는지 물어보는 사람들이 많다. 나는 상당히 비관적으로 본다. 왜냐하면 한국에는 충분한 데이터를 수집하기가 힘들기 때문이다. 한국의 언어는 세계적 관점에서 볼 때 마이너에 속하며 사람 수도 적다. 한국 회사들이 한국 사람들의 소비 패턴 같은 데이터를 모으지만 그게 진정한 빅 데이터가 될 수 있을까. 한국에선 빅 데이터 분석을 하는 게 불가능하다. 결국 빅 데이터 분석이 가능한 업체는 결국 인구가 많고 영어를 기반으로 하는 나라의 회사들이다.For how long will Kakao and Line compete with just each other? The number of Koreans using China’s WeChat messenger app is on the rise because they can communicate with people from other countries more easily that way. The same analysis can be made about Facebook. Even Koreans are turning to global platforms and the data accumulated through them will end up in the hands of foreign companies. They can create more sophisticated data as well as services and technology.언제까지 라인과 카카오가 경쟁을 할 수 있을까. 위챗(WeChat)을 쓰는 한국 사용자가 늘어나고 있는데 왜냐하면 외국인이랑 소통을 하려면 위챗을 써야 하기 때문이다. 페이스북도 마찬가지다. 한국인들도 결국 글로벌 플랫폼으로 들어가는 추세이고, 거기서 나오는 데이터는 국내 기업들이 아닌 해외 기업들이 가져간다. 그걸로 더 정교한 데이터를 만들고 서비스와 기술을 내놓을 것이다.Some companies are often reluctant to admit that they need data to improve the quality of their technologies. For instance, we might sell the data we’ve accumulated to big companies and we would want to publish news to promote the fact. But if we decide to do that, the company would ask us not to let anyone know. This way, they make it seem as if they are not out there collecting people’s data. But to create artificial intelligence requires data collection and any company out there doing research on artificial intelligence are trying to compile more data.어떤 기업들은 자신들이 기술 개발을 하기 위해 데이터가 필요하다는 것을 사람들에게 알리기를 꺼려한다. 예를 들면 우리가 모은 데이터를 해외 유명 대기업에 판매하고 이를 미디어에 알리려고 하면 상대방에서 그러지 말 것을 요구하는 경우가 있다.I also believe it’s unnecessary to get too hyped up about artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence systems also need data that they can learn from and only humans can collect and analyze this data. 그런 기업들은 사람들의 데이터를 모으지 않고도 기술 개발을 하는 것처럼 보이게 하고 싶은 거다. 하지만 인공지능 기술을 위해서는 데이터가 필요하다.That said, from our point of view, human translators will never become obsolete. For instance, a company may try to enter the Mongolian market if translation apps can help them with the language barrier. But they would realize that for more in-depth and sophisticated translation, they need human translators. In the end, human translators and machines will co-exist with humans getting help from artificial intelligence and vice versa.인공지능에 대해서 너무 큰 환상을 가질 필요는 없는 것 같다. 인공지능이 학습을 하려면 결국 더 많은 데이터가 필요한데 그걸 모으고 분석할 수 있는 건 결국 사람밖에 없다. 인간 번역가는 결코 없어지지 않을 거다. 예를 들어 몽골어 기계 번역이 잘되면 사람들이 몽고에 진출 하려고 할 것이다. 하지만 더 정교하고 상세한 번역을 하려면 전문 번역가가 필요하다. 결국 사람과 인공지능은 상생한다. 사람은 인공지능의 도움을 받아서 발전하는 것이고 인공지능도 사람의 도움을 받는 거다.Many people talk about the winner-takes-all dynamic in the market. Do you believe that structure will continue or will smaller platforms be able to survive?정유신: 승자독식 시장 구조에 대해서 말하는 사람들이 많은데 번역 플랫폼을 운영하는 상황에서 이런 구조가 계속 갈 거라 생각하나. 아니면 작은 플랫폼도 살아남을 수 있을 것인가.Bigger platforms will survive in the end. Many different platforms will emerge, along with companies that make their money by operating them.이정수 : 결국엔 큰 플랫폼이 이기는 구조로 갈 것이다. 하지만 다양한 플랫폼들이 많이 늘어나면서 그 플랫폼으로 먹고 사는 업체도 많이 생겨날 거다.What kind of relevance does the fourth industrial revolution have on ToolGen’s genome editing technology and how will it influence society?정유신 : 툴젠의 유전자 교정 기술은 4차 산업혁명과 어떤 관련이 있으며 사회에 어떤 변화를 줄 수 있을까The biomedical field receives help from artificial intelligence and big data analysis. Think about it. Just 30 years ago, it took 15 years and a lot of money to obtain a single person’s genome data. Now, it takes only one day to obtain one person’s genome data at a cost of $600. The innovation took place swiftly. This is also a field which a lot of countries are investing in as a nationwide project. The U.K., for example, which has a similar health insurance program to ours, believes that accumulating and analyzing the genomic data of the population could end up helping lower the overall cost of the health care system. Under that premise, they are aiming to obtain and analyze hundreds of thousands of people’s DNA information. Data from a single genome, if digitized, generates around one gigabyte of information. With this massive amount of information, big data analysis is required and it becomes important to extract meaningful data from it.툴젠 김석중 이사 : 바이오 메디컬 분야는 인공지능과 빅데이터의 도움을 받고 있다. 유전정보를 획득하는 속도가 빨라졌다. 30년 전만 해도 한 사람의 유전정보를 획득하기 위해 15년의 시간과 굉장히 많은 비용이 들었다. 지금은 한 사람의 유전정보를 하루 만에 600달러만 내면 얻을 수 있다.국가적 차원에서도 유전 정보 획득에 많은 투자를 한다. 영국은 유전 정보를 통해 국민건강보험 비용을 낮출 수 있다는 생각에서 수십만 명의 유전 정보를 분석하고 있다. 이런 전제 하에 그들은 수십만 명의 유전정보를 읽고 분석하고 있다. 단 하나의 유전정보가 기가바이트 단위다. 이런 엄청난 규모의 정보로 인해 빅 데이터 분석이 필요해지고 그로부터 유의미한 정보를 가려내는 것이 중요해 지는 것이다.From the perspective of ordinary people, changes in the biomedical field will be more obvious in diagnostic applications. For example, we can read a baby’s genetic data, even before they are born, by analyzing small DNA fragments in the mother’s blood. We can predict whether the baby has a higher or lower tendency of getting cancer. It is also possible to use genetic information in trivial but entertaining ways. For example, if a person sends his or her spit in a small bottle, companies can analyze it to find detailed information about their ancestors. It would be more useful in western countries where many ethnicities are mixed. There are even services recommending different wines based on genome information.일반인 입장에선 진단 분야의 변화가 가장 체감하기 쉬울 것이다. 예를 들어 엄마의 피에 있는 유전 정보를 분석해서 태어나지도 않은 뱃 속의 아이의 유전정보를 읽을 수 있다. 유전정보를 재미로 테스트해 볼 수도 있다. 예를 들어 침을 조금 뱉어서 작은 유리병 안에 보내면 선조에 대한 정보를 제공하는 유전정보 분석업체가 있다. 여러 종족이 뒤섞인 서양에서 더 유용한 정보일 것이다. 유전 정보를 바탕으로 내게 맞는 와인을 추천해주는 서비스도 있다.ToolGen’s core technology is genome editing. People can now obtain and analyze certain aspects of a person’s health information through their gene data. For example, through the analysis, a person could be diagnosed with a higher tendency of getting diabetes. In a way, however, it is like astrology or horoscopes based on constellations. And you can’t do anything more with it. You caution them, but it is in a very passive way. You just have to live with a high possibility of getting diabetes and it can limit people’s lives.툴젠의 핵심 기술은 유전자 가위다. 유전체 분석을 통해 이제 사람들은 한 사람의 건강에 대한 정보를 분석할 수 있다. 예를 들어 이런 분석을 통해 당뇨병에 걸릴 확률이 높은 사람을 가려낼 수 있다. 하지만 이건 토정비결 같은 것이다. 주어진 유전 정보 내에서 살라는 거다. 그 이상은 할 수가 없다. 당뇨병을 조심하면서 살 수는 있지만 역시 수동적이다. 당뇨병에 걸릴 높은 확률을 감수하면서 살아야 하고, 이는 삶을 제한할 수 있다.Genome editing aims for a world where people are not bound by the genome information they are born with. There is still a long way to go, but the field is moving forward and speeding up. Current genome editing technology uses tools that cut into a genome in a programmed way to make the process highly efficient and precise. With the development of CRISPR/Cas9 system, a current platform for the procedure, genome editing is now being applied quickly in a number of industries including therapeutics and agriculture.툴젠의 유전자 교정 기술은 사람들이 태어난 유전자의 한계에 머물지 않도록 하는 걸 목표로 한다. 가야할 길이 멀다. 하지만 빠르게 진전하고 있다. 현재의 유전자 교정 기술은 유전체 정보를 잘라내는 도구를 사용함으로써 그 과정을 효과적이고 정확하게 만들어 주고 있다. 최근 CRISPR/Cas9이라는 좋은 유전자 가위가 나오면서 유전자 교정은 치료나 농업을 포함해 많은 산업으로 빠르게 확산하고 있다.However, for genome editing to thrive in various valuable fields, industrial and social infrastructure is very important. I wonder if Korea has the environment for innovative biomedical technology like genome editing. It is because of our lack of experience in advanced gene and cell therapies and biotech crops. Also, social awareness about gene editing and a lot of other biotechnologies are still negative. It will be a pity, even with the success in the development of innovative biotechnologies, if we fail to lead the implementation and industrialization step.하지만 유전자 교정이 다양한 분야에서 가능하려면 산업적 사회적 인프라가 중요하다. 나는 한국이 유전자 교정 같은 혁신적인 바이오메디컬 기술을 위한 환경을 갖추고 있는지 잘 모르겠다. 그에 대한 경험이 부족하고 부정적인 사회 분위기가 여전히 존재한다. 하지만 혁신적인 바이오기술을 보유하고도 이를 산업화하는데 뒤쳐진다면 안타까운 일이 될 것이다.보안Non face-to-face transactions are becoming more common in the financial sector. What do you think about security in these cases?정유신: 금융 분야에서 비대면 거래가 일반화되고 있다. 이런 상황에서 보안에 대해 어떻게 생각하나.Cybersecurity has been around for 30 years since the first PC was born. And its importance grew when the internet came about. Currently, the cybersecurity industry is worth about $100 billion worldwide. Economically large countries are trying to downsize the industry, meaning they are trying to reduce the losses. In the past, cybersecurity was only about personal data breaches and stopping ransomware from getting in one’s computer. But in the face of the fourth industrial revolution era, it became more about people’s lives and disasters. It is no longer about reducing costs [in case of hacking], but about preventing it from ever happening. Now, a lot of home appliances and vehicles come with their own cybersecurity systems.한인수 펜타시큐리티 이사 : 보안사업은 PC가 처음 등장한 약 30년 전부터 있었다. 인터넷 시대가 도래하면서 중요성이 높아졌다. 현재 전 세계 보안 산업은 약 1000억 달러 규모로 성장했다. 경제 규모가 큰 나라들은 보안 산업, 즉 보안으로 인한 손실을 줄이려고 노력하고 있다. 과거 보안이 개인 정보 유출이나 개인 컴퓨터의 랜섬웨어를 방지하는 것을 의미했다. 하지만 4차 산업혁명 시대의 보안은 인류의 생명과 안전과 직결된다. 이제 보안은 비용 감소의 문제가 아니라 절대 일어나면 안 되는 일이다. 자동차와 가전 제품 등 모든 사물이 인터넷에 연결되면서 보안의 대상이 됐다.In the era where the Internet of Things has become common, everything can be hacked. During the past 20 years, companies chased hackers after their PCs got a virus and fixed it. But now it is more about taking pre-emptive measures. It became security first, internet connection later.사물인터넷 시대에는 모든 사물을 해킹할 수 있다. 지난 20년 동안 기업들은 PC가 바이러스에 감염되면 이를 고친 후 해커를 추적하는 식이었다. 지금은 선제적 보안이 훨씬 중요하다. 보안을 먼저한 후 인터넷 연결이 이뤄져야 하는 것이다. 선 보안 후 연결이다.Products having to be released with their own cybersecurity systems sounds like a good idea. But it will come with additional costs. Will there be a demand?정유신 : 사물인터넷에 맞춤형 보안 시스템이 들어가야 한다는 말인데. 그러면 비용이 높아질 것이다. 많은 사람들이 사려고 할까We are legalizing critical factors that are directly related to people’s lives. Companies can launch products only if they follow the minimum guidelines. Additional elements have to be voluntarily added by the manufacturers. Security companies are doing things on their own but manufacturing companies are hiring hackers or engineers that can find weak points in the products that can be hacked before ever launching them. Manufacturers collaborating with security firms are becoming more common.한인수 : 생명과 직결되는 부분은 법제화하려고 하고 있다. 최소한의 가이드라인을 준수해야 신제품을 낼 수 있게 하는 것이다. 그 외의 보안은 제조업체들이 자발적으로 해야 한다. 보안업체는 물론이고 제조사들도 자발적으로 화이트해커를 고용해 제품 출시 전에 취약점을 찾아내거나 자체 엔지니어를 통해 보안을 내재화하고 있다. 보안업체와 제조사가 협력을 하는 일이 많아지고 있다What are the guidelines for individual users to prevent hacking?청중 질문: 개별 소비자들은 보안을 위해 무엇을 해야 하나.Except for changing their passwords often, there isn’t much they can do. We say innate security systems are important because consumers don’t have to worry about cyber hacking anymore.한인수 : 소비자들은 사실 비밀번호를 자주 바꾸는 것 외엔 할 수 있는 게 없다. 우리가 보안 내재화를 말하는 이유는 소비자들이 보안에 신경 쓰지 않아도 되도록 하기 위해서다.How are things going with security in finance?정유신 : 금융쪽 보안은 어떤가.If you read the 10 commandments of financial cybersecurity, you won’t even dare to get involved with electronic finance. It is all about cautioning consumers and telling them what kind of things they should not do to prevent hacking. But unfortunately a lot of personal information leaks actually resulted from consumers’ trivial mistakes. Also, financial companies cannot be free from North Korean hackers. The latest ransomware and DDoS attacks were all from North Korea. Cybersecurity in finance in Korea is extremely complicated and tight for the consumers whereas in the U.S. or Europe, the regulations are looser. If an accident happens, the responsibility is on the banks.한준성: 전자금융 10계명을 보면 결국 전자금융하지 말라는 소리나 다름 없다. 소비자들에게 경고하고 해킹을 위해 무엇을 하지 말아야 할지를 말하고 있다. 그런데 실제로 소비자들의 사소한 실수에 의해서 개인정보가 유출되는 경우가 많다. 또 북한 해커들의 위협도 현실이다. 최근 랜섬웨어나 디도스 공격이 모두 그랬다. 금융에 관련한 한국의 보안은 매우 복잡하고 소비자들에게 까다롭다. 반면 미국이나 유럽은 소비자에 대한 규정은 상대적으로 느슨한 편이다. 사고가 나면 은행이 책임을 진다.What is the government doing to assure cybersecurity?정유신 : 정부는 어떤 노력을 기울이고 있나.Cybersecurity is not merely about a single industry. It is about a platform, and many other mixed factors. Based on my experience here, I see how other countries resolve the issue. The United States, for example, takes one or two years to legislate a new law. But they eventually solve the issue. Some other countries just keep talking about the issue, but they don’t end up resolving it. Korea is closer to the latter.권용현: [보안은] 어느 한 분야의 얘기가 아니다. 플랫폼, 법, 제도 등 여러 가지 요소가 섞여 있다. 그런데 문제를 해결하는 나라가 있고 해결은 못하면서 이야기만 하는 나라가 있다. 예를 들어 미국은 1-2년 걸려 법을 만들고 결국 문제를 해결한다. 하지만 어떤 나라들은 그 문제에 대해 논의만 하고 해결은 안 한다. 한국은 전자는 아니다.For example, the introduction of Uber in Korea hasn’t moved forward since the company launched here. The company is trapped in a conflict with taxi drivers. In the United States, for example, legislation was changed hastily to allow the service. It wasn’t about changing the law one by one when an issue arises, but the government created an entire new law for them. In Korea, there is no such thing. It is important to have a forum like this to talk and listen to detailed perspectives from diverse industries.우버의 경우를 예로 들자면 국내 도입 이후 많은 논란을 낳았지만 택시 기사들과 갈등하느라 여전히 한 발짝도 못나가고 있다. 반면 미국 정부는 우버 서비스를 가능케 하기 위해 제도를 혁신적으로 바꿨다. 이슈가 생길 때마다 법을 하나하나 바꾸는 것이 아니라 정부가 그들을 위해 완전히 새로운 법을 만들었다. 한국은 그렇지 못하다. 그래서 이런 포럼에서 다양한 산업 분야의 구체적인 문제들을 듣는 것이 중요하다고 생각한다.4차 산업혁명에 대한 다른 관점I want to say something as well. The fourth industrial revolution is not about technology but it is about life and awareness. It is more of a philosophical issue.임정민 : 한 가지 덧붙이고 싶은 게 있다. 4차 산업혁명은 기술의 문제가 아니라 삶과 생각의 문제다. 철학적인 문제이기도 하다.Kim from ToolGen made a crucial point that what is more important than creating tools is how we are going to use them. Society is changing fast. In the past, factory workers stood next to the assembly line and assembled auto parts one by one but now machines have replaced them. Artificial intelligence has penetrated into the financial industry as well. How are we going to cope with all these rapid changes and new technology? Lee from Flitto said people and machines have to collaborate and it is true. The world champion team in board game chess is a team comprising of a human and a machine. Humans are nature and machines prioritize efficiency.툴젠 김석중 이사가 중요한 말씀을 하셨다. 툴(tool)을 만드는 게 아니라 이것을 어떻게 사용하는가가 중요하다. 사회는 빠르게 변화하고 있다. 과거 공장 노동자들은 조립 라인 바로 옆에 서서 자동차 부품을 하나하나 조립했다. 하지만 이제 기계가 그들을 대체했다. 금융 산업에는 인공지능이 도입됐다. 우리는 어떻게 빠른 변화와 새로운 기술에 대응할 것인가. 플리토 이 대표는 인간과 기계가 협력해야 한다고 말했다. 맞는 말이다. 지금 체스를 전 세계서 가장 잘하는 팀은 사람과 기계가 함께하는 팀이다. 인간은 자연이고, 기계는 효율을 우선한다.The issue of equality also arises. Wealthy people can buy a cure for genetic diseases, but not those with a lower income. This trend accelerates with the adoption of artificial intelligence. We have to think about how we are going to come up with technologies that can be equally used by all. If that is not solved, society will get ever more unequal.평등의 문제도 불거지고 있다. 부유한 사람들은 유전병 치료 기술을 살 수 있겠지만 가난한 사람들은 그럴 수가 없다. 이런 흐름은 인공지능의 도입으로 더욱 빨라질 것이다. 우리는 어떻게 하면 기술이 모든 사람에게 평등하게 이용될 수 있는지를 생각해야 한다. 그런 문제가 해결되지 않으면 사회는 더욱더 불평등해질 것이다I want to ask a question from the perspective of an employee. I am associated with the IT industry. I do data analysis using machine learning. In the past, some 100 people would do a certain data analysis job, but the number shrank to 20. If we were to only use the so-called “experts,” only five of these experts are needed to do the same job with the help of an algorithm created based on machine learning. Is there anything else, other than being a master of machine learning, which I should acquire in order to stay in this industry?청중 : IT 관련 대기업에 종사하고 있다. 머신 러닝을 이용한 데이터 분석을 한다. 과거에는 100명이 하던 일을 이제는 20명이 한다. 숙련된 전문가라면 5명이면 같은 일을 해낼 수 있다. 머신러닝이 만든 알고리즘의 도움을 받으면 가능하다. 머신 러닝 전문가가 되는 것 외에 다른 능력을 길러야 할 것 같다. 앞으로 사람은 어떤 능력을 가져야 하는 것인가.The employment issue is serious in the finance industry as well. There were a lot of employees for transactions in the past, but there aren’t many anymore. I read headlines that banks are downsizing their branches. I think it is time that companies set up their own ideas about education. For example, if banks are suffering, they can educate certain staff members to be experts in small-and-midsize companies. There aren’t enough employees who have expertise in SME’s finances. This way, the SME industry could be vitalized as well. If decision makers can pull off certain collaborations, I think there is much more room to resolve the employment issue.한준성 : 금융권의 고용 문제 역시 심각한 상황이다. 과거엔 송금 부문에 많은 직원이 필요했지만 이제는 그렇지 않다. 은행들이 지점을 줄이고 있다는 기사가 연일 실린다.나는 기업들이 교육에 대한 철학을 세워야 할 시기라고 생각한다. 가령 은행 경영이 악화됐을 때 은행은 중소기업 금융 전문가 육성 교육을 실시할 수 있다. 중소기업 금융 전문가는 국내에 많지 않다. 이를 통해 중소기업 활성화도 이룰 수 있다. 의사 결정자가 컬래버레이션을 이끌어 낼 수 있다면 고용 문제를 해결할 수 있는 방법이 있다고 생각한다.We should not make a separate solution for white collar or blue collar workers. There shouldn’t be distinction between technicians and scholars. We have to discuss this in a comprehensive way to encompass all types of job, gender and age. Say, how does the United States and Korea perceive the fourth industrial revolution differently? The biggest difference that I personally feel is that the United States had more than 100 years of history at Silicon Valley. They’ve been through certain changes and paradigm shifts. Korea doesn’t have that history. We only perceive things with products and technology. So, all in all, this is a social issue and an issue for mankind. We have to understand this revolution from this perspective as well. The most important thing is that there are no women included in this panel. Can we really pull off a meaningful discussion with only male members? If I have a goal for the next three years, it would be having half of this panel as females.임정민 : 현재의 상황에 대한 해법을 블루 칼라와 화이트 칼라 노동자로 나눠서 접근해선 안된다. 기술자와 학자들 사이의 구분도 있어서는 안된다. 우리는 모든 종류의 직업과 성과 연령대를 아우를 수 있는 보편적인 방법에 대해 토론해야 한다. 미국과 한국의 4차 산업혁명에 대한 인식의 차이는 무엇이라고 보는가. 내가 개인적으로 가장 큰 차이라고 생각하는 것은 미국은 실리콘밸리 100년의 역사를 갖고 있다는 점이다. 그들은 (반도체 혁명을 비롯해 여러 차례에 걸쳐) 그 같은 변화와 패러다임 전환을 수차례 겪어왔다. 하지만 한국은 그런 경험이 없다. 우리는 (4차 산업혁명도) 제품과 기술로만 인식한다. 다시 말해서 이는 사회적 문제이며 인류 전체의 문제다. 우리는 이번 혁명도 이런 관점에서 이해해야 한다. 오늘 토론회에도 패널 가운데 여성이 한 명도 없다. 남성 패널만으로 과연 제대로 된 토론이 이뤄질 수 있을까. 우리가 앞으로 3년 뒤 목표를 세운다면 이 패널의 절반은 여성 전문가로 채우겠다는 것이 돼야 한다.BY SEO JI-EUN, JIN EUN-SOO, CHOI HYUNG-JO, SONG KYOUNG-SON[seo.jieun@joongang.co.kr]정리= 서지은, 진은수, 최형조, 송경선 기자 seo.jieun@joongang.co.krThe series, titled “Korea and the fourth industrial revolution,” kicked off on April 25 with three full-page articles about the history of industrial revolutions, a survey of 1,000 adults aged between 20 and 59 and an exclusive interview with Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum and author of the blockbuster best seller “The Fourth Industrial Revolution.” Ever since, the paper has published articles once a week on a range of topics until Sept. 18. Topics covered included: health, cars, smart cities, education, finance, shopping, beauty, translation, legal tech, entertainment, smart factories, energy, smart logistics, food tech, smart farms, disaster management and security.'한국과 4차산업혁명'이라는 제목의 기획 시리즈는 지난 4월 25일 3개 면에 걸친 전면 기사로 시작했다. 첫 회 기사는 산업혁명의 역사, 1000명의 성인을 대상으로 한 4차 산업혁명에 관한 인식 설문조사, 다보스 포럼 창립자 클라우스 슈밥과의 단독 인터뷰로 이뤄졌다. 그 이후 코리아중앙데일리는 지난 9월 18일까지 4차 산업혁명과 관련된 세부 주제를 다루는 기사를 다양한 분야에 걸쳐 게재했다. 지금까지 건강, 자동차, 스마트 시티, 교육, 금융, 쇼핑, 뷰티, 번역, 법률, 엔터테인먼트, 스마트 팩토리, 에너지, 스마트 물류, 대안 음식, 스마트 팜, 재난 관리, 보안 분야의 국내외 현황과 전망을 담았다.