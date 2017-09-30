Lee, Jo hold private wedding reception

Actors Lee Dong-gun and Jo Yoon-hee held a wedding reception Friday, Lee’s agency said.The couple held a private and intimate wedding ceremony at a restaurant in Seoul, which was attended only by close friends and family members, FNC Entertainment said.“We have received so many congratulatory messages. We feel sorry that we can’t invite everyone over. We will do our best to be a good husband and a good wife, as well as good actors,” the two said in a statement.The two developed romantic feelings toward each other while appearing in the TV series “The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop.” When announcing in May that they were already married, the couple revealed that Jo was expecting a baby. Her exact due date is not known.Yonhap