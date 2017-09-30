TWICE recognized by Billboard as success

Billboard ranked the Korean girl group TWICE as 18th in the “21 Under 21 2017: Music’s Next Generation.”The girl group TWICE is now officially accepted as a global girl group, having been selected as one of the “21 Under 21 2017: Music’s Next Generation” by Billboard on Thursday. This distinction is even more meaningful as TWICE is the only K-pop group to be included in the ranking.“This ranking includes new artists and musicians who are progressing fast in the global entertainment industry,” Billboard explained. “TWICE is from JYP Entertainment in Seoul, Korea, which debuted in 2015. It is one of the most popular and beloved girl groups in Korea with its unique concept and easy sing-a-long choruses. Their fourth mini album ‘Signal’’s title song ‘Signal’ also ranked third on the Billboard World Albums chart.”Other musicians on the list also include Shawn Mendes, who rose to the top of the Billboard Albums chart with his debut album when he was 16; Lorde, who won the “Song Of the Year” award at the 2014 Grammy Awards; and Khalid, whose album “American Teen” was released last March and rose to ninth on the Billboard Albums chart.By Lee Jae-lim