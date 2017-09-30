Suzy wants to meet her fans on birthday

Suzy will have a second fan meeting to celebrate her birthday on Oct.10.To commemorate Suzy’s birthday on Oct.10, JYP Entertainment will host a fan meeting at 8 p.m. at Baekam Art Hall on the day. With the title “Suzy’s attic #HAPPY B-DAY, SUZY,” it will be her second official fan meeting, this time hosted to celebrate Suzy’s birthday with her fans. Special features such as a talk show to answer her fans’ wishes and OX quiz about Suzy will be provided so that she could spend time with the fans. She will also perform, singing songs from her first mini album “Yes? No?” People wishing to participate in “Suzy’s attic: #2 HAPPY B-DAY, SUZY” can apply on the JYP artist’s official fan page from 8 p.m. to midnight tonight, and the participants will be announced on 2 p.m. on Sunday.By Lee Jae-lim