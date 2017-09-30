Ikea’s virtual reality app shows products in your own home

The local unit of global furniture giant Ikea said Friday it will launch an augmented reality (AR) technology-based mobile application next week to provide a better chance for customers to shop for its products, with its second outlet set to open in October.Ikea Place, where people can virtually place furniture in their homes or offices using the AR technology, will be available on the Apple’s App Store starting Thursday, the company said.“More than 2,000 Ikea products will be available in the app at a launch stage,” it said in a press release. “In the future, the app will play a key role in the launch of new product lines.”Ikea is slated to open its second store in Korea in Goyang in the northwestern outskirts of Seoul on Oct. 19. Yonhap