[앵커브리핑] '무지개 너머 어딘가에…' (Somewhere Over the Rainbow…)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s Anchor Briefing.가을에는 유독 하늘을 올려다볼 일이 많아집니다.In the fall, people tend to look up at the sky more often than in other seasons.얼마 전 한국사진기자협회 이달의 보도사진 최우수상을 받은 동아일보의 사진 역시 우연히 하늘을 올려다보다가 발견했음직한 풍경이 담겨 있었지요.Not long ago, a photograph published by the Dong-A Ilbo, which received this month’s best photo award, was a shot taken from theof someone looking up at the sky.*perspective: 관점만약 세상이 성경 속 태곳적 풍경처럼 하나의 빛깔로만 가득하다면 그것은 얼마나 암울할 것인가….How gloomy it would be if the world consisted of just one color like thetimes described in the Bible…*immemorial: 태곳적부터의각각의 색깔이 함께 있어서 더 아름다운 무지개는, 그래서 늘 사람들에게는 동경의 대상이었습니다.The rainbow is considered beautiful only because different colors exist together, so it always was, and is, something that everybody desires and dreams of.김명수 대법원장이 임기를 시작했습니다.Chief Justice Kim Meong-su has begun hisin the office.*tenure: 임기새로운 대법원이 만들어지기까지 논란은 뜨거웠습니다. 해묵은 사상검증이 있었고, 입에 올리지도 않은 동성애 논란마저 불거졌으니까요.There was an endless stream of controversies until the new Supreme Court chief justice was confirmed. He underwent theand faced a debate over. From it, various conflicts, a majority of which were not issues until now, rose to the surface.*perennial: 해묵*examination of ideology: 사상검증*homosexuality: 동성애"왜 소수자를 보호하느냐" 반대했던 사람들은 그가 주류가 아닌 비주류였다는 사실까지 문제 삼았습니다.“Why is he protecting minorities?” The opposition even made issue over the fact that Kim was in agroup.*non-mainstream: 비주류그러나… 오랜 시간 법조기자를 지낸 JTBC의 권석천 기자는 대법원을 이야기한 자신의 책에서 이렇게 말했습니다.However, a JTBC reporter, Kwon Suk-chun, who has been covering judicial affairs for a long time, wrote in his book on the Supreme Court that:"현실을 다수의견, 미래를 예고하는 소수의견"“The majority’s opinion dominates the present, while the minority’s opinion predicts the future.”대법원은 '선배들 힘들게 하는 판결 자제하라'는 훈시 대신 선배들 힘들게 하는 판결을 하라고 말해야 하는 곳이며, 활발한 토론을 불러오는 소수의견이야말로 판례를 변화시켰고 사회를 변화시켰다는 사실…The Supreme Court should be a place where judges seek cases that are full of debate and discussion rather than settle for easy ones, and should always remember that active discussion from the minority has changed the course of precedents and, moreover, changed society.대법원의 하늘 위에 왜 무지개가 필요한 것인가를, 권석천 기자는 그렇게 이야기하고 있었습니다.It’s the reason why the Supreme Court needs a rainbow over their sky, reporter Kwon wrote in his book.그리고 또 한 곳, 색깔의 전쟁이 진행 중인 곳이 있습니다. 이번에는 화이트리스트가 논란이 된 문화계입니다.There is another war of colors taking place. This time, it is the debate over the “whitelist” in arts and culture.리스트에 오른 당사자는 당혹해 했고 억울해하는 이도 있었으며, 성급한 일부 사람들은 그들을 향해 '부역자'라 손가락질했습니다.People on the list were confused, and some felt they were wrongly accused. Some people, in their haste, pointed fingers at them, calling them*collaborator: 부역자블랙으로 덧칠해진 사람도, 화이트라 칭해진 사람도 모두가 상처를 입게 된 폭력적인 흑백의 구분 앞에서 각자가 지녀야 할 그 고유한 색채들은 어디로 간 것일까…Everyone who’s been painted as black or white has been hurt by the lists, and I regret that everyone’s individual colors were ruined by the violent black-and-white distinction.하늘의 풍경을 담아낸 사진을 다시 꺼내봅니다. 그림처럼 걸린 무지개 한가운데로 비행기 한 대가 날아가고 있군요.I bring up the picture of the sky once again. There is a plane flying over a lovely rainbow.아마도 비행기가 향하고 있는 곳은 흑과 백의 단순한 논리가 아닌, 너와 나 모두가 다양한 색으로 함께하는 공존의 세상이 아닐까…I imagine the plane is heading toward a harmonious world where everyone lives together, each with their distinct colors instead of a world full ofblack-and-white logic.*naïve: 순진한그래서인지 기자는 사진 곁에 이런 글을 덧붙였습니다.I guess that’s why the photographer put this phrase next to the picture:"그렇습니다. 무지개 너머 어딘가에 분명히 있을 겁니다"“Yes, somewhere over the rainbow, there must be a place.”오늘(25일)의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s Anchor Briefing.Broadcast on Sept. 25, 2017Translated for Sept. 30, 2017Translated by Lee Jae-lim and edited by Gavin Huang