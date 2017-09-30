What the Rich Won’t Tell You

Over lunch in a downtown restaurant, Beatrice, a New Yorker in her late 30s, told me about two decisions she and her husband were considering. They were thinking about where to buy a second home and whether their young children should go to private school. Then she made a confession: She took the price tags off her clothes so that her nanny would not see them. “I take the label off our six-dollar bread,” she said.30대 후반의 뉴요커 비아트리스 씨 는 점심을 먹으며 최근 고민 중인 두 가지 사안에 대해 이야기했습니다. 별장을 어느 동네에 구입할지, 그리고 아이를 어느 사립학교에 보낼지에 대해 남편과 의논 중이라고 말했죠. 이야기 끝에 그녀의 고백도 이어졌습니다. 새 옷을 사면 보모가 볼까봐 가격표를 바로 떼어 버린다고요.She did this, she explained, because she was uncomfortable with the inequality between herself and her nanny, a Latina immigrant. She had a household income of $250,000 and inherited wealth of several million dollars. Relative to the nanny, she told me, “The choices that I have are obscene. Six-dollar bread is obscene.”비아트리스 씨가 고급 베이커리에서 사온 빵에 붙은 가격표까지 바로 떼어버리는 것은 라틴계 이민자인 보모와 자신 간의 경제적 불평등에 불편함을 느끼기 때문입니다. 비아트리스 부부의 연봉은 3억 원 에 가깝고, 수십 억 원에 달하는 자산을 부모로부터 물려받았습니다. 그녀는 6달러 짜리 빵을 사먹는 자신의 행동을 스스로 “불경스럽다”고 표현합니다.An interior designer I spoke with told me his wealthy clients also hid prices, saying that expensive furniture and other items arrive at their houses “with big price tags on them” that “have to be removed, or Sharpied over, so the housekeepers and staff don’t see them.”최근 만난 한 인테리어 디자이너 역시 부유한 고객들이 비슷한 행동을 한다고 말했습니다. 비싼 가구를 들이면서도 직원이나 가정부가 보지 못하도록 가격표를 꼭 떼어달라고 부탁한다고요.These people agreed to meet with me as part of research I conducted on affluent and wealthy people’s consumption. I interviewed 50 parents with children at home, including 18 stay-at-home mothers. Highly educated, they worked or had worked in finance and related industries, or had inherited assets in the millions of dollars. Nearly all were in the top 1 percent or 2 percent in terms of income or wealth or both. They came from a variety of economic backgrounds, and about 80 percent were white. Reflecting their concern with anonymity and my research protocol, I am using pseudonyms throughout this article.이들을 만난 것은 부유층의 소비 행태에 대한 연구의 일환입니다. 저는 이 연구를 위해 자녀를 둔 부유층 50명을 인터뷰했습니다. 높은 교육 수준을 자랑하는 이들은 금융 관련 업계에 종사하거나, 수십 억에 달하는 자산을 상속받았습니다. 모두가 소득이나 자산, 또는 두 가지 모두에서 상위 1-2%에 드는 사람들이죠. 경제적인 배경은 다양하지만 약 80%는 백인입니다. 이들이 익명성을 원하기도 했고 제 연구의 일부이기도 한 만큼, 이 기사에 등장하는 이름도 모두 가명입니다.We often imagine that the wealthy are unconflicted about their advantages and in fact eager to display them. Since Thorstein Veblen coined the term “conspicuous consumption” more than a century ago, the rich have typically been represented as competing for status by showing off their wealth. Our current president is the conspicuous consumer in chief, the epitome of the rich person who displays his wealth in the glitziest way possible.흔히 우리는 부자들이 자신의 부를 과시하지 못해 안달이라고 생각합니다. 경제학자 베블렌이 “과시적 소비”라는 개념을 들고 나온 지도 어언 100년, 부유층은 늘 적극적으로 부를 드러내려는 사람들로 그려졌습니다. 현 미국 대통령은 그런 부자의 전형입니다.Yet we believe that wealthy people seek visibility because those we see are, by definition, visible. In contrast, the people I spoke with expressed a deep ambivalence about identifying as affluent. Rather than brag about their money or show it off, they kept quiet about their advantages. They described themselves as “normal” people who worked hard and spent prudently, distancing themselves from common stereotypes of the wealthy as ostentatious, selfish, snobby and entitled. Ultimately, their accounts illuminate a moral stigma of privilege.하지만 제가 만난 부자들은 모두 스스로를 부자로 정의하는 데 대단히 주저하는 모습을 보였습니다. 자신의 부를 드러내지 않기 위해 애쓰는 모습이었죠. 스스로를 열심히 일하고 신중하게 소비하는 “보통 사람들”로 소개하면서, 과시적이고 이기적이고 속물적이며 뻔뻔한 부자의 전형과 거리를 두었습니다.The ways these wealthy New Yorkers identify and avoid stigma matter not because we should feel sorry for uncomfortable rich people, but because they tell us something about how economic inequality is hidden, justified and maintained in American life.이 부유한 뉴요커들이 자신을 “보통 사람”으로 묘사하며 “부의 낙인”을 피하려는 현상은 중요합니다. 우리가 이들의 불편함을 이해하고 미안해하자는 것이 아닙니다. 이들의 행동은 미국 사회에서 경제적 불평등이 가려지고 정당화되며 유지되는 방식과 깊은 연관이 있습니다.Keeping silent about social class, a norm that goes far beyond the affluent, can make Americans feel that class doesn’t, or shouldn’t, matter. And judging wealthy people on the basis of their individual behaviors — do they work hard enough, do they consume reasonably enough, do they give back enough — distracts us from other kinds of questions about the morality of vastly unequal distributions of wealth.사회적 계급에 대해 침묵하는 것은 부유층만의 특성이 아닙니다. 미국 사회 전체의 규범에 가깝죠. 그리고 이런 규범으로 인해 미국인들은 계급이 중요하지 않고, 중요해서도 안 된다는 생각을 갖게 되었습니다. 부자들 개개인의 행동(열심히 일하는지, 합리적으로 소비하는지, 기부는 하는지 등)을 기준으로 부유층에 대한 평가를 내리는 분위기 역시 경제적 불평등에 대한 근본적인 질문들을 덮어버리죠.To hide the price tags is not to hide the privilege; the nanny is no doubt aware of the class gap whether or not she knows the price of her employer’s bread. Instead, such moves help wealthy people manage their discomfort with inequality, which in turn makes that inequality impossible to talk honestly about — or to change.가격표를 가린다고 특권이 가려지는 것은 아닙니다. 보모가 고급 빵의 가격을 모른다고 해서 계급 간의 차이를 인식하지 못할까요? 가격표를 가리는 행위는 부유층이 자신의 불편한 마음을 더는 데 도움을 줄 뿐입니다. 나아가 불평등이라는 주제를 터놓고 말하기 어려운 것, 그렇기 때문에 바꿀 수 없는 것으로 만드는 데 기여하죠.The stigma of wealth showed up in my interviews first in literal silences about money. When I asked one very wealthy stay-at-home mother what her family’s assets were, she was taken aback. “No one’s ever asked me that, honestly,” she said. “No one asks that question. It’s up there with, like, ‘Do you masturbate?’ ”인터뷰를 하며 알게 된 것은 부유층이 아예 돈이라는 주제를 입에 올리지 않는다는 점이었습니다. 전업 주부인 한 여성에게 가족의 자산이 어느 정도냐고 묻자 그녀는 깜짝 놀라며 “아무도 저한테 그런 질문을 한 적이 없어요. 그런 건 ‘당신은 자위를 하시나요?’와 다름없는 차원의 질문이에요.”라고 말했죠Another woman, speaking of her wealth of over $50 million, which she and her husband generated through work in finance, and her home value of over $10 million, told me: “There’s nobody who knows how much we spend. You’re the only person I ever said those numbers to out loud.” She was so uncomfortable with having shared this information that she contacted me later the same day to confirm exactly how I was going to maintain her anonymity. Several women I talked with mentioned that they would not tell their husbands that they had spoken to me at all, saying, “He would kill me,” or “He’s more private.”남편과 함께 금융 업계에서 번 돈으로 500억 원 이상의 자산을 구축하고 100억 원짜리 주택에 살고 있는 한 여성도 “우리 부부가 얼마나 돈을 쓰는지는 아무도 몰라요. 제가 구체적인 숫자를 알려준 사람은 당신이 처음이에요.”라고 말했습니다. 그녀는 심지어 인터뷰가 끝난 후 연락을 해와 익명성이 얼마나 보장되는지를 거듭 확인했습니다. 남편이 이런 정보를 남에게 알렸다는 사실을 알면 엄청나게 화를 낼 테니 인터뷰 사실 자체를 비밀로 하겠다는 여성들도 있었습니다.These conflicts often extended to a deep discomfort with displaying wealth. Scott, who had inherited wealth of more than $50 million, told me he and his wife were ambivalent about the Manhattan apartment they had recently bought for over $4 million. Asked why, he responded: “Do we want to live in such a fancy place? Do we want to deal with the person coming in and being like, ‘Wow!’ That wears on you. We’re just not the type of people who wear it on our sleeve. We don’t want that ‘Wow.’ ” His wife, whom I interviewed separately, was so uneasy with the fact that they lived in a penthouse that she had asked the post office to change their mailing address so that it would include the floor number instead of “PH,” a term she found “elite and snobby.”맨해튼에 위치한 40억 원짜리 펜트하우스에 사는 한 부부는 우편물에 “PH(펜트하우스)”라고 주소가 찍히는 것이 민망해서 “PH” 대신 층수를 표시해달라고 우체국에 특별히 부탁을 했다고 합니다.My interviewees never talked about themselves as “rich” or “upper class,” often preferring terms like “comfortable” or “fortunate.” Some even identified as “middle class” or “in the middle,” typically comparing themselves with the super-wealthy, who are especially prominent in New York City, rather than to those with less.인터뷰 대상자들은 또한 자신에 대해 말할 때 “부유한”, “상류층”과 같은 단어 대신 “형편이 좋은”, “운이 좋은” 등의 단어를 사용했습니다. 심지어는 “수퍼 부유층”과 비교해 자신을 “중산층”. “중간 쯤”으로 묘사하기도 했습니다.When I used the word “affluent” in an email to a stay-at-home mom with a $2.5 million household income, a house in the Hamptons and a child in private school, she almost canceled the interview, she told me later. Real affluence, she said, belonged to her friends who traveled on a private plane.내가 이메일에서 “부유한”이라는 단어를 사용했다는 이유로 인터뷰를 취소할까 생각했다는 사람도 있었습니다. “진짜 부유층”은 개인 비행기를 타고 여행을 다니는 자신의 친구들에게나 해당되는 말이라면서요.Others said that affluence meant never having to worry about money, which many of them, especially those in single-earner families dependent on work in finance, said they did, because earnings fluctuate and jobs are impermanent.“부유함”이란 돈에 대해 절대 걱정할 일이 없는 상태인데, 자신은 외벌이 금융업계 종사자로 수입이 들쑥날쑥하고 고용도 불안하니 진정한 부유층이 아니라고 말한 사람도 있었습니다.(후략)By RACHEL SHERMANThe New York Times CurationSEPT. 8, 2017*한글 번역 전문은 newspeppermint.com에서 읽으실 수 있습니다.기사원문링크: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/09/08/opinion/sunday/what-the-rich-wont-tell-you.html