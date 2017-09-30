The Real Problem With Hypocrisy

What, exactly, is the problem with hypocrisy? When someone condemns the behavior of others, why do we find it so objectionable if we learn he engages in the same behavior himself?위선은 정확히 어떤 점에서 문제가 되는 것일까요? 다른 사람의 행동을 지적하는 어떤 이가 자신도 그런 잘못을 할 때, 왜 우리는 그 사람을 그렇게 비난하는 걸까요?The answer may seem self-evident. Not practicing what you preach; lacking the willpower to live up to your own ideals; behaving in ways you obviously know are wrong — these are clear moral failings.사실 이는 매우 당연한 것으로 보입니다. 자신이 주장하는 바를 실행하지 않는 것, 자기 뜻대로 살아갈 의지를 갖추지 못하는 것, 자신이 틀렸다고 생각하는 행동을 그대로 계속하는 것은 분명 그 사람의 도덕적 결점이며, 사람들은 그 점에 대해 분노하는 것일 수 있습니다.Perhaps. But new research of ours, forthcoming in the journal Psychological Science (and in collaboration with our colleague Paul Bloom), suggests a different explanation. We contend that the reason people dislike hypocrites is that their outspoken moralizing falsely signals their own virtue. People object, in other words, to the misleading implication — not to a failure of will or a weakness of character.하지만 최근 폴 블룸과 저희가 함께 진행한 연구에서 우리는 다른 이유를 제시했습니다. 이 연구는 곧 심리과학(Psychological Science)지에 실릴 예정입니다. 우리는 사람들이 위선자를 싫어하는 이유는 그들이 자신을 선한 인간으로 속였기 때문이라는 것을 발견했습니다. 즉, 사람들은 그가 옳은 일을 하지 못하기 때문이 아니라, 본인을 포장했기 때문에 혐오한다는 것입니다.Imagine you have a co-worker who is something of an environmental activist. He hounds people to turn off their office lights when they step out for lunch and gets on their case if they throw recyclables in the trash. He protests when people print documents single-sided instead of double-sided. While he is overbearing at times, you agree with everything he advocates.환경운동가인 한 직장 동료를 생각해 봅시다. 그는 사람들이 점심을 먹으러 나갈 때 불을 끄라고 요구하며 쓰레기를 재활용하지 않으면 이를 지적합니다. 종이의 한쪽 면만 프린트하고 마는 이들에게는 양면으로 하는 게 어떻냐고 제안합니다. 비록 그가 때때로 강압적이긴 하지만, 당신은 그의 주장에 동의합니다.Now imagine you discover that your co-worker, when at home, regularly fails to do any of these things. He is a hypocrite. You promptly revoke the moral credit you gave him for his activism. In fact, his hypocrisy now makes his activism seem not just not-positive, but negative: How dare he go around telling other people to switch off their lights when he doesn’t do so himself!어느 날 당신은 그 동료가 자신의 집에서는 평소 자신이 하던 말을 하나도 실천하지 않는다는 것을 알게 되었습니다. 그는 분명 위선자입니다. 당신은 지금까지 그에게 부여했던 도덕적 권위를 모두 거둬들입니다. 그가 보인 위선은 지금까지 그가 가졌던 권위를 없앨 뿐 아니라 오히려 이미지를 더 부정적으로 만듭니다. 어떻게 그는 감히 자신도 하지 못하는 일을 남들에게 강요하고 다닌 걸까요?This dislike of hypocrisy is emotionally intuitive, but if you pause to think about it, it constitutes a psychological puzzle. If you believe it’s important to protect the environment, shouldn’t you be glad your co-worker is promoting the right values (even if he himself is wasteful)? Logically speaking, there is nothing dishonest about condemning an action and also engaging in it. So why does criticizing something make it seem worse to do it oneself?위선에 대한 이런 반응은 감정적으로는 직관적이지만, 여기에는 모순도 존재합니다. 만약 당신이 진정 환경을 생각하는 사람이라면, 당신은 그 사람이 비록 스스로 지키지 못하는 일이었더라도 다른 이들에게 이를 지적했다는 점에서 오히려 그가 옳은 일을 했다고 생각해야 하지 않을까요? 논리적으로 말하자면, 다른 사람의 어떤 행동을 비난하는 것과 자신이 그 나쁜 행동을 하는 것 사이에는 아무런 모순이 없습니다. 그렇다면 왜 사람들은 이를 다른 사람에 대한 비난 없이 그 나쁜 행동을 하는 것보다 더 나쁜 것으로 여기는 걸까요?Our contention is that your objection to your co-worker is perfectly logical, because the principal offense of a hypocrite is not that he violates his own principles, but rather that his use of moral proclamations falsely implies that he himself behaves morally.우리가 내린 결론은, 사실 당신이 가진 동료에 대한 혐오가 매우 논리적이라는 것입니다. 당신이 그의 위선에 분노하는 이유는 그가 자신의 원칙을 지키지 못했기 때문이 아니라, 그가 그러한 원칙을 주장함으로써 자신이 도덕적인 사람인 척 위장했기 때문입니다.This idea makes sense if you think about moral condemnation not as a tool for reproaching others but as a way to boost your own reputation. In one set of studies, we found support for this view: People tended to take someone’s normative statements — such as “It is morally wrong to waste energy” — as an indication of how the speaker himself acted. In fact, our findings show that people would be more likely to believe that the speaker did not waste energy if he said, “It is wrong to waste energy,” than if he simply said, “I do not waste energy.” Moral condemnation seems to act as a particularly powerful signal of behavior — more powerful than even direct statements about behavior.이는 도덕적 비난이 일반적으로 다른 사람을 비난하기 위한 것이 아니라 자신의 명성을 위한 것이라는 주장과 일치합니다. 한 실험은 이런 관점이 현실과 가깝다는 것을 보였습니다. 사람들은 누군가가 “에너지를 낭비하는 것은 옳지 않아”와 같은 도덕적 명제를 말했을 때 이를 그 말을 하는 사람의 평소 삶을 반영한 것으로 받아들였습니다. 심지어 사람들은 위와 같은 도덕적 명제를 말하는 사람은 “나는 에너지를 낭비하지 않아”라고 직접 말하는 사람보다 실제로 더 에너지를 아끼는 사람으로 평가했습니다. 즉, 도덕적 비난은 자신에 대한 매우 강력한 신호로 작동한다는 것입니다.Once you understand moral criticism this way, you can see why people feel deceived by hypocrites. In another set of studies, we found that people viewed hypocrites as dishonest — more dishonest, in fact, than people who uttered outright falsehoods. Remarkably, hypocrites were rated as less trustworthy, less likable and less morally upright than those who openly lied: e.g., characters who wasted energy after explicitly stating that they never wasted energy.이 점을 이해한다면, 우리는 왜 사람들이 위선자를 싫어하는지 알 수 있습니다. 다른 한 연구에서 우리는 사람들이 위선자를 그냥 거짓말쟁이보다 더 심한 거짓말쟁이로 생각한다는 것을 보였습니다. 위선자는 그냥 거짓말쟁이보다 더 믿을 수 없고, 더 정이 가지 않으며, 도덕적으로도 문제가 많은 사람으로 평가받았습니다.To further test our theory, we asked people to judge “non-signaling” hypocrites: those who hypocritically condemn behaviors they engage in, but who explicitly avoid implying anything virtuous about their personal behavior — by saying, for instance, “I think it’s morally wrong to waste energy, but I sometimes do it anyway.”우리는 이 이론을 검증하기 위해 다른 형태의 위선자로 실험을 진행해 보았습니다. 즉, 다른 사람의 행동을 비난하면서도 자신도 사실 그렇게 행동하지 못한다고 명확하게 말하도록 만들었습니다. 예를 들어, “나는 에너지를 낭비하는 것은 옳지 않다고 생각해. 하지만 나라고 매번 에너지 절약을 실천하는 건 아니긴 하지”라고 말하는 것입니다.We found that people judged these non-signaling hypocrites much more positively than they judged traditional hypocrites. In fact, they let these non-signaling hypocrites entirely off the hook, rating them as no worse than those who engaged in the same bad behavior but did not condemn others for it. This seemingly strange result — that admitting to wrongdoing improves one’s reputation, when one is a hypocrite — validates our theory that the reason we dislike hypocrisy is that it involves false signaling.사람들은 이런 위선자를 앞서 위선자보다 긍정적으로 평가했습니다. 정확히는, 사람들은 이런 위선자는 다른 사람을 비난하지 않으면서 그냥 나쁜 행동을 하는 사람과 같은 정도로 평가했습니다. 이렇게 위선자인 사람이 자신의 잘못을 인정할 때 그 사람에 대한 평가가 상승하는 것은 사람들이 위선자를 싫어하는 것이 잘못된 위장 때문이라는 우리의 이론에 정확하게 들어맞습니다.Together, our studies clarify why your co-worker’s hypocrisy is so irritating, even though he has a positive environmental impact by encouraging people to reduce their consumption. It’s not simply that he fails to practice what he preaches or that he criticizes others for transgressions he, too, commits. It’s that his outspoken moralizing falsely conveys his own virtue, earning him undue reputational benefits — and at the expense of the individuals whom he publicly shames. He would be better off if he simply admitted that he sometimes falls short of these ideals himself.비록 당신의 동료가 환경 보호에 긍정적인 영향을 미친다 하더라도 당신이 그 사람을 싫어하는 이유는 분명합니다. 이는 그가 자신이 말한 바를 지키지 못하기 때문이거나, 자신도 저지르는 범죄에 대해 다른 사람을 비난하기 때문이 아닙니다. 이는 그가 다른 사람을 비난함으로써 자신이 더 도덕적으로 우월한 사람인 척했기 때문입니다. 만약 그가 자신도 그런 잘못을 저지른다고 인정했다면, 그는 그렇게 심한 비난을 받지 않았을 것입니다.By JILLIAN JORDAN, ROSEANNA SOMMERS and DAVID RANThe New York Times CurationJAN. 13, 2017*한글 번역 전문은 newspeppermint.com에서 읽으실 수 있습니다.기사원문링크: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/13/opinion/sunday/the-real-problem-with-hypocrisy.html