Moon touts stronger military for South

Patriot missile launchers and honor guards from the Army, Navy and Air Force stand for military parade to mark the 69th Armed Forces Day on the compound of the Second Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Thursday. For the first time, the Armed Forces Day parade was held in a Navy command compound. [YONHAP] 목요일 경기도 평택 제2함대 사령부에서 열린 제69주년 국군의 날 기념식에서 패트리엇 미사일 발사대와 육해공군 의장대가 도열해 있다. 사상 처음으로 국군의 날 기념식이 해군 사령부에서 열렸다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyFriday, September 29, 2017A South Korean military with its ownwill be moreto the North, President Moon Jae-in said Thursday, repeating his commitment to bolster the country’s independent defense capabilities and assume command authority from the United States.*wartime operational control: 전시작전권*fearsome: 무시무시한문재인 대통령은 미군에게서 전시작전통제권을 돌려받고 자주국방 능력을 강화하겠다는 공약을 재확인하면서 전시작전통제권을 가진 남한의 군대를 북한이 더욱 두려워할 것이라고 목요일 말했다.“Our immediate goal is clear,” Moon said in a speech at a ceremony to mark the Armed Forces Day. “We have to stop North Korea’sandit to abandon its nuclear program.”*provocation: 도발*persuade: 설득하다국군의 날 기념사에서 문 대통령은 “당면한 우리의 목표는 분명하다. 우리는 북한의 도발을 중단시키고 북한이 핵무기를 포기하도록 설득해야 한다”고 말했다.He vowed to strengthen the Korea-U.S. alliance whiledomestic military capabilities in order for the country to command its own troops in the event of a conflict.*beef up: 강화하다문 대통령은 한미동맹을 강화하는 한편 전시에 자국 군대를 지휘할 수 있도록 군사력을 강화시키겠다고 말했다.“My administration is pursuing the earlyof wartime operational control,” he said. “The handover on the basis of our independent defense capabilities will ultimately lead to aadvancement in the fundamentals and abilities of our military. When the South has wartime operation control, the North will fear us more, and the people will trust our armed forces more. With elevated, our military will become stronger, and the Republic of Korea will emerge as a security hub in Northeast Asia. I am convinced that our military is equipped with such capabilities. The people and I havein our armed forces.”*takeover: 인수*remarkable: 놀라운, 주목할 만한*self-esteem: 자부심, 자긍심*confidence: 신뢰문 대통령은 “현정부는 전시작전통제권 조기 환수를 추진하고 있다”고 말했다. “독자적 방위력을 기반으로 한 전시작전통제권 환수는 궁극적으로 우리 군의 체질과 능력을 비약적으로 발전시킬 것이다. 우리가 전시작전권을 가져야 북한이 우리를 더 두려워하고 국민은 우리 군을 더 신뢰할 것이다. 자긍심 고양으로 우리 군은 더욱 강해질 것이고 대한민국은 동북아에서 안보 중심으로 부상할 것이다. 나는 우리 군이 그런 능력을 갖췄다고 믿고 있다. 국민과 나는 우리 군을 신뢰한다.”of wartime operational control of the Korean forces from the United States was aof Moon. During the Roh Moo-hyun administration, Seoul and Washington agreed that the transfer would take place in 2012, but the plan was delayed by the succeeding conservative presidents. Moon said he will complete it during his presidency, which ends in May 2022.*recovery: 회복*presidential pledge: 대선 공약미국으로부터 한국군의 전시작전통제권을 환수하는 것은 문 대통령의 공약이었다. 노무현 정부 시절 한국과 미국은 2012년에 전시작전권을 이양하기로 합의했었다. 그러나 후임 보수 대통령들이 전작권 환수 계획을 연기했다. 문 대통령은 2022년 5월에 만료되는 자신의 재임기간에 전작권 환수를 완료하겠다고 말했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)