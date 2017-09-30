“Only madmen could think of settling the Korean question by armed force,” Nikita Khrushchev, then the first secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, said in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September 1960. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to “totally destroy” North Korea on the very same podium, becoming the late Khrushchev’s “madman.” Trump said he will destroy the North completely if the United States is forced to defend itself or its allies against the regime. Trump ended up being caught in the trap that Khrushchev set up 57 years ago.Trump calls North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “Little Rocket Man,” which is reasonable. He also said Kim is “on a suicide mission” for stepping up efforts to arm the North with nuclear weapons, which is also a reasonable perception. But threatening total destruction of North Korea is a completely different matter. The United States has been threatening Kim with “regime change” and “decapitation” of its leader unless he stops his nuclear and missile provocations. But total destruction of the North covers 25 million North Korean people and the entire North Korean territory. Vowing to “totally destroy” a country in the United Nations even before a war breaks out is a violent threat that can never be justified.Even if Trump’s irrational and inhumane remarks were highly calculated rhetoric to pressure Pyongyang, it is still a problem. Such remarks will only provoke Kim to hurry efforts to complete nuclear weapon and missile programs. North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho simply dismissed Trump’s threat as “dog’s barks,” and that alone shows that Kim has no intention to give up his ambition to complete the nuclear and missile programs because of Trump’s verbal attacks.After North Korea conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles — capable of threatening the U.S. mainland — in July and fired intermediate-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching Guam and conducted its sixth nuclear test both in August and September, Washington is leaning heavily toward military options. On Sept. 18, U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said there is a military option that won’t pose a grave threat to Seoul. That is impossible.On Aug. 14, the New York Times published six scenarios for a war on the Korean Peninsula. Among the six simulations, none showed that Seoul and the capital region were safe. In one scenario, Tomahawk cruise missiles fired from destroyers in the East and West Seas and strategic bombers sent from Guam and the U.S. mainland were to remove the North’s nuclear missiles and facilities with a single strike to force Kim to give them up. But a single strike will never destroy all kinds of short, intermediate and long-range missiles in North Korea, as they are deployed in underground tunnels across the country.South Korea, Japan and perhaps Guam will surely face retaliations. Defense Secretary Mattis and top military officers of South Korea and America must be honest. If they were not talking about a “grave threat” to Seoul, what level of threat do we have to endure?There is another problem. If North Korea detects signs that the United States alone — or South Korean and U.S. combined forces — are moving their troops, arms systems and vessels to prepare for a preemptive strike, North Korea will likely launch a preemptive cyberattack to paralyze the war capabilities of South Korea and the United States.“Kim may well have ordered his generals to fire all available weapons of mass destruction at the enemy if he is killed in a first strike — as did Saddam before the 1990-91 Gulf War. There is no reason to think that the North Korean military would fail to carry out such an order,” wrote Scott Sagan, senior fellow at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation, in the latest issue of Foreign Affairs. That’s a very reasonable assumption.Military options must remain a means to exert pressure. The purpose of military actions should never be the destruction of North Korea. The United States must not carry out military actions against the North without the South’s participation. Our weakness is that we have many things to lose, while North Korea has few things to lose. Those are the realities we must accept and that’s why peace matters most.Trump must change his thinking that “if thousands die, they’re going to die over there,” and escape Khrushchev’s trap. But the chance is small. The UN Security Council Resolution 2375, adopted on Sept. 11, covers 70 percent of the necessary sanctions to pressure the North. China is the problem. We cannot be satisfied with the 30 percent short sanctions China supported. The United States must impose full-fledged secondary boycotts on China and pressure it to adopt an oil embargo against the North.Maximum pressure and sanctions — and maximum deterrence — are the alternative to a preemptive strike on North Korea. Trump is abusing his power to sell advanced weapons to South Korea. The shadow of the military-industrial complex is seen behind him. But the only option left for us is purchasing advanced weapons from Uncle Sam in return for the U.S. strategic assets’ permanent deployment on the Korean Peninsula.Kim Young-hie, a senior columnist of the JoongAng Ilbo소련 공산당 서기장 니키타 흐루쇼프는 1960년 9월 유엔총회 연설에서 “미친 사람이 아니고는 한국 문제를 무력으로 해결한다는 생각을 할 수 없다”고 말했다. 지난 19일 미국 대통령 도널드 트럼프가 바로 그 연단에서 북한 완전 파괴 발언을 하여 이 세상 사람이 아닌 흐루쇼프의 “미친 사람”이 되어버렸다. 트럼프는 미국과 동맹국을 지키기 위해서라면 북한을 송두리째(totally) 파괴하겠다고 말했다. 결과적으로 트럼프는 57년 전에 흐루쇼프가 쳐 놓은 덫에 걸린 꼴이 되었다.트럼프가 김정은을 “로켓맨”으로 부르는 데는 무리가 없다. 핵·미사일 무장을 서두르는 김정은이 자살의 임무를 수행하고 있다는 말도 김정은에 대한 상식적인 인식을 대변한다. 그러나 북한을 완전히 파괴한다는 것은 전혀 다른 문제다. 미국은 북한이 핵·미사일 도발을 멈추지 않으면 지도자 제거나 정권교체(regime change)를 추구하겠다는 말로 김정은을 압박해 왔다. 그러나 북한의 완전 파괴라면 거기에는 2500만 북한 주민들과 북한 땅 모두가 포함된다. 전쟁이 일어나지도 않은 상황에서, 그것도 평화의 전당이라는 유엔 무대에서 한 나라를 통째로 파괴한다는 발언은 결코 정당화될 수 없는 당돌한 폭언이다.트럼프의 반이성적, 반인류적 발언이 북한을 압박하기 위한 고강도의 수사(레토릭)라고 해도 문제다. 그런 발언은 김정은에게 핵·미사일 개발의 완성을 서두르라고 촉구하는 역효과를 낼 게 분명하다. 북한 외무상 이용호가 트럼프의 말을 “개 짖는 소리”라고 일축한 것을 봐도 김정은이 트럼프의 말폭탄에 놀라 핵·미사일 야욕을 포기할 일이 없을 것임을 알 수 있다.북한이 7월 미국 본토를 직접 위협하는 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 시험발사를 두 번, 8~9월 괌까지 날아가는 중거리미사일(IRBM) 발사, 6차 핵실험을 한 뒤 미국은 군사옵션 쪽으로 크게 기울고 있다. 9월 18일 국방장관 제임스 매티스는 서울에 중대 위험이 없는 군사옵션이 있다고 말했다. 그럴 수가 없다.8월 14일자 뉴욕타임스는 여섯 개의 한반도 가상 전쟁 시나리오를 실었다. 그 여섯 개의 시나리오 어디에도 서울과 수도권이 무사한 것은 없다. 시나리오의 하나는 동·서해의 구축함에서 발사하는 토마호크 순항미사일과 괌과 미국 본토에서 날아 온 전폭기들이 수행하는 한 번의 공격(single strike)으로 북한 핵·미사일을 제거하여 김정은이 핵·미사일을 포기하게 한다는 것이다. 그러나 북한 전역의 땅굴 속에 분산 배치한 북한의 단·중·장거리 미사일을 모두 단번에 파괴할 수는 없다.남한과 일본, 그리고 어쩌면 괌에 대한 보복공격은 각오해야 한다. 매티스 장관과 한·미군 수뇌들은 정직해야 한다. 서울에 대한 중대 위험이 아니면 어느 수준의 위험을 감수하라는 건가.문제는 또 있다. 미국 단독으로 또는 한·미 연합으로 북한에 대한 선제타격의 준비를 위한 병력과 장비와 함정의 이동배치가 북한에 포착되기라도 하면 북한은 사이버 선제공격으로 한·미군의 전쟁기능을 마비시킬 수 있다. 스탠퍼드대학 국제안보협력센터 수석연구원 스콧 세이건은 포린 어페어스 최신호에서 김정은은 군부 지도자들에게 자신이 미국의 제1격으로 사망하면 모든 대량살상무기를 발사하라는 지시를 내려놓았을 수도 있다고 썼다. 참으로 합리적인 추측이다.군사옵션은 압박수단에 머물러야 한다. 군사행동의 목적이 북한 파괴여서도 안 된다. 미국은 한국의 참여와 동의 없는 대북 군사행동을 해서는 안 된다. 잃을 것이 많은 것이 우리의 약점이라는 것, 북한은 ‘약자의 힘’을 갖고 있다는 것은 우리가 받아들여야 할 현실이다. 그래서 평화가 알파요 오메가라는 것이다.트럼프는 “전쟁이 일어나도 거기(한반도)서 일어나고 죽어도 그들(한국인들)”이라는 사고회로를 바꿔 흐루쇼프의 덫에서 벗어나야 하는데 그럴 가능성이 작다. 9월11일 유엔 안보리가 만장일치로 채택한 북한 제재결의안 2375호는 필요한 제재의 70% 정도 될까 말까다. 중국이 문제다. 30% 부족한 제재에 중국이 동조한 데 만족할 수는 없다. 미국은 중국에 세컨더리 보이콧의 카드를 들이대고 대북 원유수출을 중단하도록 압박해야 한다.최고의 제재와 압박, 그리고 최고 수준의 억지력 보유가 대북 선제공격에 대한 대안이다. 트럼프는 한국에 첨단무기를 많이 팔려고 ‘갑질’을 하고 있다. 그의 배후에 가공할 군산정(軍産政) 복합체의 그림자가 어른거린다. 그래도 우리는 미국의 첨단무기를 사주는 대신 미국의 전략자산 한반도 상시 순환배치를 받아내는 것 말고는 선택의 여지가 없다.김영희 대기자