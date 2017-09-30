It all depends on labor reform (국문)

“Companies lack dynamic energy and wild impulse. Young people are not ambitious, and smart ones pursue safe careers in government,” said Choi Jong-chan, head of the National Strategy Institute and the first ministry of construction and transportation in the Roh Moo-hyun administration, as reporters interviewed him for the 20th anniversary of the financial crisis.
In June, Byeong Yang-kyoon, former Blue House director of policy coordination for the Roh Moo-hyun administration, published “Transition of Economic Philosophy.” He wrote, “It is Korea’s solemn reality that free manifestation of creative and innovative entrepreneurship cannot be expected.”
In the Moon Jae-in administration, income-driven growth is promoted, but it may not be sustainable as the policy redistributes government finance and the wealth of companies. To complement the policy, innovative growth is also pursued. If income-driven growth focuses on demand, innovative growth is a supply-oriented strategy.
The fourth industrial revolution, creative economy and innovative growth all fall into the category of applying and integrating new technologies such as AI and Internet of Things with manufacturing, services, bio, medical and environmental fields. The goal is nurturing technology start-ups.
Innovation comes from entrepreneurs. The government needs to create an environment that allows for innovation. The foundation is freedom. True innovation cannot occur when there are many restrictions.
The Ministry of Strategy and Finance’s blog introduced a Korean golden triangle economic model of growth, welfare and employment. It is a modified version of Denmark’s golden triangle and focuses on a flexible labor market, reinforced social security network and more active vocational education. Firing an employee gets easier, but fired workers are paid up to 90 percent of the salary they earned during employment. Taxpayers may have to pay considerably more tax.
Byun argued that Joseph Schumpeter-style supply innovation requires four liberties, including freedom of labor. Just as employers get to fire workers easily, workers should also be able to provide their labor and skills to the company of their choice. He proposed that social security networks should be reinforced with unemployment benefits and public housing while the two-year period of converting irregular employment into regular employment and the dispatched work act should be scrapped.
The Moon Jae-in administration has been focused on pro-labor policies. At the same time, the next step should be taken towards innovative growth. The innovative growth plan that the administration is to announce next month will contain labor reform and deregulation measures. If it remains mere venture start-up assistance, it may follow the failure of former President Park Geun-hye’s creative economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 29, Page 30
*The author is the deputy business news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM WON-BAE
“기업의 역동성과 야성적 충동이 떨어졌다. 젊은이는 좌절하고 우수한 사람들도 공직자를 하겠다며 안주하려 한다.” 노무현 정부의 첫 건설교통부 장관인 최종한 국가경영전략연구원장이 본지 외환위기 20년 취재팀에게 한 말이다.
역시 노무현 정부 시절 인사인 변양균 전 청와대 정책실장이 지난 6월 출간한 책 『경제철학의 전환』에도 비슷한 대목이 있다. “창의와 혁신이 활발히 샘솟는 기업가 정신의 자유로운 발현을 기대하기 어려운 것이 엄연한 우리의 현실이다.”
문재인 정부가 출범하면서 소득주도 성장을 내놨지만 이는 국가 재정과 기업의 부를 분배하는 정책으로 지속 가능성이 떨어진다. 그러자 보완책으로 등장한 게 바로 ‘혁신성장’이다. 소득주도 성장이 수요 측면이라면 혁신성장은 공급 측면의 전략이라고 한다.
4차 산업혁명, 창조경제, 혁신성장. 말은 다르지만 인공지능(AI), 사물인터넷 등 신기술을 제조업이나 서비스업, 바이오ㆍ의료ㆍ환경 분야에 응용하고 융합하는 범주 안에 있다. 이를 위해 기술형 창업 기업을 육성하는 게 목표일 것이다. 이렇게 보면 그리 새로운 얘기도 아니다.
혁신은 기업가의 ‘창조적 파괴’를 통해 이뤄진다. 정부는 혁신이 일어나는 환경을 만들어야 한다. 그 기반은 ‘자유로움’이다. 규제가 많은 환경에선 진정한 혁신이 일어나기 어렵다.
기획재정부 블로그(8월 21일)는 성장ㆍ복지ㆍ고용이 함께 가는 한국식 황금삼각형 경제모델을 소개한 적이 있다. 이는 덴마크의 황금삼각형 모델을 변형한 것으로 노동시장 유연화와 사회 안전망 강화, 적극적인 교육 훈련을 3대 축으로 한다. 해고를 쉽게 하면서도 해고된 근로자에게 재직 시절 급여의 90%를 지급한다. 이를 위해선 국민들이 적지 않은 세금을 내야 한다.
변양균 전 실장도 슘페터식 공급 혁신을 위해선 ‘노동의 자유’ 등 4가지 자유가 필요하다고 주장했다. 고용주가 쉬운 해고를 할 수 있는 동시에 근로자도 자산의 노동력과 기술을 원하는 회사에 제공할 수 있어야 한다는 내용이다. 실업수당과 임대주택 공급 등으로 사회안전망을 강화하는 대신, 2년인 비정규직 고용 기한과 파견법 제한도 없애자고 제안했다.
하지만 문재인 정부가 지금까지 보여 준 정책은 친(親) 노동 일변도다. 근로자의 권리를 확대하고 사회안전망을 확충해야 하지만 혁신성장을 위해선 그다음 발걸음을 내딛어야 한다. 다음달 정부가 내놓은 혁신성장 대책엔 노동개혁과 규제완화 방안이 담겨야 한다. 그렇지 않고 단순한 벤처 지원책에 그친다면 박근혜 정부가 내놓은 ‘창조경제’의 전철을 밟을 게 분명해 보인다.
김원배 경제부 차장