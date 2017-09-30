Fair employment matters (국문)
공공기관 채용 비리… 과연 기회는 평등하고 과정은 공정한가
Sept 30,2017
News of a chain of recruitment irregularities in the public sector further dash the hopes of young job seekers. Korea Gas Safety Corp. was found to have intentionally disqualified female applicants in the 2015-2016 recruitment process. It is shocking that a public entity outright discriminated against female candidates and cooked up scores in order to bypass the gender equality rule that requires public corporations not exceed 70 percent in the proportion of men and women in recruitment.
Probes also uncovered recruitment irregularities in other public enterprises including the Financial Supervisory Service, Small and Medium Business Corp., and Kangwon Land. In July, the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) requested a prosecutorial probe into Korea Western Power Co., Korea Coal Corp., and Korea Institute of Design Promotion. Illicit hiring has been rampant in the public sector, but rarely prosecuted.
Only six out of 58 public entities that were accused of irregular hiring by the BAI and other supervisory authorities have seen responsible people punished. Only two were convicted. The law was twisted under the ruling power.
Some blame the loopholes in the law punishing abnormal recruitment practices. It is not easy to prosecute the chief of the company when the human relations officer favored or disfavored a certain candidate for hiring by taking account of the wishes of his or her boss. The order is mostly handed down subtly instead of being spelled out.
Irregularities in the public sector are easier to detect as the process must be based on objective criteria. Accusations of favoritism in the private sector could be harder to trace. All these practices have made the country “hell” for job seekers. Social trust is built on transparency.
President Moon Jae-in has vowed to make society fair. Opportunities must be open to everyone without any discrimination, and the process must be fair so as to ensure just results. Fair and just recruitment practices should be the starting point towards a cleaner and more reliable society.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 29, Page 30
끝없이 이어지는 공공기관 채용 비리에 청년 구직자들의 가슴이 멍들고 있다. 2015~2016년 한국가스안전공사가 사원 공개채용에서 여성 지원자 7명을 의도적으로 탈락시킨 것으로 드러났다. 특정 성비가 합격자의 70%를 넘지 않도록 하는 양성평등 채용목표제가 적용되는 공공기관에서 노골적인 성차별이 일어났다는 건 놀랍다.
이뿐만 아니다. 이미 금융감독원·중소기업진흥공단·강원랜드 등에서도 채용 비리가 잇따랐다. 지난 7월엔 감사원이 한국서부발전·대한석탄공사·디자인진흥원을 검찰에 수사의뢰했다. 공공기관 채용 비리는 사방에서 저질러지는데 처벌받는 사례는 드물다. 최근 5년간 감사원이나 관리감독 부처로부터 부적정 채용 지적을 받은 58개 공공기관 가운데 관련자들이 기소된 곳은 6곳뿐이고 실제 유죄판결까지 나온 경우는 두 건뿐이라는 보도까지 나왔다. 권력형 인사 청탁 앞에서 수사의 칼날이 무뎌진 것 아니냐는 비판이 나올 수밖에 없다. 채용 비리를 처벌하는 법 조항인 업무방해죄의 구성 요건에 문제가 있다는 지적도 나온다. 실제로 인사담당 직원이 사장의 지시를 알아서 이행하거나 양해하면 이를 지시한 사장을 처벌하기는 쉽지 않은 실정이다. 법 위반을 회피하기 위해 노골적인 채용 지시 대신 '결과만 알려 달라' '잘 챙겨보라'는 암묵적인 청탁이나 은밀한 지시가 더 많을 수도 있다.
공공기관은 그나마 채용과정이 공개적이고 계량화된 평가지표를 많이 활용한다. 민간기업에 몰려드는 권력형 청탁이 더 많을 수 있다. 이런 게 쌓여 '헬조선'이 된다. 결국 우리 사회 전반의 투명성을 높여 신뢰라는 사회적 자본을 키워야 한다. 문재인 대통령은 취임사에서 "차별 없는 세상을 만들겠다"고 강조했다. 기회는 평등하고 과정은 공정하며 결과는 정의로울 것이라고도 했다. 평등하고 공정하며 정의로운 채용시장을 만드는 게 그 첫 단추가 돼야 한다.