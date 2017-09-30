China must prove its sincerity (국문)

China’s pressure on North Korea is mounting fast. Beijing announced Thursday that it ordered joint ventures between China and North Korea to shut down within the next 120 days. China took the step to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 2375, which imposed the toughest-ever sanctions on North Korea to punish its persistent push for nuclear development.
As a result, joint ventures between the two countries must close their businesses by Jan. 9 next year. Over 100 North Korean restaurants in China will be hit first. China earlier notified banks around the border area that they had to stop financial dealings with North Korea. As suggested by U.S. Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Susan Thornton, China is increasingly putting pressure on Pyongyang to cause a problem for the North Korean economy.
China’s escalation of its pressure on the North seems to have been primarily caused by the Trump administration’s execution of a secondary boycott on any other companies doing business with North Korea. An assistant secretary of the treasury said that the U.S. government will target any business around the world dealing with North Korea. His comments mostly target China, which has been trying to find loopholes in the sanctions levied by the UN.
Another factor for Beijing’s mounting pressure on North Korea is China’s deepening concerns over the increasing call for nuclear armaments from its neighbors, including South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. China’s latest step could also reflect its anger against a North Korea relentlessly bent on making China lose face.
Some security analysts believe that China’s campaign to tighten its sanctions on North Korea could be aimed at creating an amicable atmosphere before U.S. President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to Beijing for a summit with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in November. China also might have taken the even tougher action to help lessen the international community’s growing distrust in Beijing on the sanctions’ front. But we hope China’s decision reflects the urgency of the North Korean nuclear threat, not a practical need to pave the road for a successful summit in Beijing.
China must stop its myopic approach to the nuclear conundrum prioritizing its national interests even in the face of the imminent danger from North Korea. Instead, Beijing must behave prudently as a responsible leader of the world if it is really interested in how history will remember China.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 30, Page 30
중국이 모처럼 대북 압박에 속도를 내고 있다. 중국 정부는 그제 북한이 중국과 합작이나 합자한 기업에 대해 ‘120일 내 폐쇄할 것’을 발표했다. 유엔 안보리 2375호 결의안 이행 차원에서다. 이에 따라 북·중 기업은 내년 1월 9일까지 문을 닫아야 한다. 중국 내 북한 식당 100여 곳이 직격탄을 맞을 전망이다. 중국은 앞서 일선 은행들에 대북 신규 거래 중단을 통보하기도 했다. 수전 손턴 미 국무부 동아태 담당 차관보 대행의 “중국이 바뀌고 있다”는 말처럼 북한 경제의 맥을 누르는 중국의 손아귀에 힘이 더해지는 모양새다.
중국의 대북 압박 발걸음이 빨라지고 있는 건 미국의 ‘세컨더리 보이콧’ 시행이 가장 큰 영향을 미친 것으로 보인다. 북한과 거래하는 제3국 기업까지 단속하는 초강수다. 시걸 맨델커 미 재무부 차관은 “북한과 무역을 계속하는 어떤 회사도 표적으로 삼겠다”며 중국을 주시 중이다. 한국·일본·대만 등 이웃 국가들에서 터져 나오는 핵무장 목소리도 중국으로선 부담이다. 중국의 체면을 짓밟는 북한의 잇따른 도발에 중국 스스로 분노한 측면도 있다.
일각에선 중국의 북한 옥죄기 행보가 11월로 예정된 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령의 중국 방문을 앞두고 우호적 분위기 조성을 위한, 즉 보여주기식 조치가 아니냐는 지적이 나온다. 이는 대북 제재의 빈틈이 돼 온 중국에 대한 국제사회의 불신을 반영한다. 하지만 우리는 최근 중국의 조치가 트럼프의 방중 길 닦기가 아니라 북핵 위협의 시급성을 인식한 중국 정부의 입장 변화에서 비롯됐기를 바란다. 중국은 이제 북핵 사태가 중국의 국익에 어떤 영향을 미칠 것인가만 따지는 근시안적 셈법에서 벗어나야 한다. 대신 동아시아의 항구적인 평화 건설을 위해, 특히 훗날 역사에 중국의 역할이 어떻게 기록될 것인가의 대국적인 관점에서 책임 있게 행동해야 할 것이다.