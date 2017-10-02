Revenge of the East (국문)

During Germany’s federal elections last week, the party known as Alternative für Deutschland, or AfD, won more than 44 percent of the district of Oppach in eastern Germany. One supporter said he voted for the party because he was opposed to refugees. “Once you’ve got weeds, they are hard to get rid of,” he said while sipping a beer, “so you make sure they don’t grow to start with.”
In the state of Saxony, where Oppach is located, the far-right party won 27 percent of votes. Nationwide, the AfD won 12.6 percent and earned a presence in the Bundestag for the first time. It garnered especially strong support in eastern Germany, and the result was described as “the revenge of the East.”
While the AfD advocates policies like leaving the eurozone, the election campaign focused on immigration and held Chancellor Angela Merkel responsible for the refugee crisis in 2015. Ironically, the party earned more support in areas of eastern Germany with few refugee settlements than in western Germany, where most immigrants live.
It was similar during the last U.S. presidential election, where coastal cities like New York and Los Angeles, diverse and progressive, tended to support Hillary Clinton, while the heartland mostly voted for Donald Trump. In the western world, areas with little diversity have demonstrated a more evident rightward swing.
The rise of the far right in eastern Germany comes from a sense of relative deprivation. Older Saxony residents complain that they cannot afford a new pair of glasses, but the government spends money on refugees. While Germany has been reunited as a state, the wage gap between former East and West Germany is still 20 percent, and residents of former East Germany get about 10 percent less in pension payments. A 66-year-old man who ran a gas station in Oppach had to close his business as the European Union expanded to Eastern Europe and trucks filled up gas in the Czech Republic, where prices were lower. His pension of 400 euros ($470) a month is not enough to cover his debts. “I’ve lost all trust in the government,” he said.
The German election results suggest that voters feel left out by the political establishment rather than charmed by the far right. In the past, the far-left Die Linke was strong in eastern Germany. But the public wanted a political party that could stand against both Merkel’s moderate conservatives and the moderate liberals who don’t dream of change. Triggered by the refugee issue, they moved from the far left to far right.
After Korea’s presidential election, the old political games have returned even at the height of a nuclear crisis. Political parties have focused on defending their special interests, but if they don’t start competing to resolve the country’s problems — high youth unemployment, an aging population and worsening wealth disparities — they will face a political backlash.
Germany has nearly full employment, and Saxony has the highest economic growth rate among German states at 2.7 percent. But a revolt occurred nonetheless, and their situation is much better than Korea’s.
JoongAng Ilbo, Sept. 30, Page 30
*The author is a London correspondent for the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM SUNG-TAK
“잡초가 한 번 자라면 제거하기 어렵잖아요. 아예 처음부터 싹을 잘라야죠.” 독일 옛 동독 지역의 도시 오파흐에 사는 한 남성은 맥주를 마시며 언론에 이렇게 말했다. 오파흐는 지난 24일(현지시간) 총선에서 극우정당 ‘독일을 위한 대안’(AfD)에 44%의 몰표를 줬다. 난민 유입에 반대하려고 AfD를 지지했다는 게 이 남성의 설명이었다. 오파흐가 속한 작센주에서 AfD는 27%를 얻었다. 이 극우정당은 전국적으로 12.6%를 얻어 나치 이후 최초로 의회의 주요 세력이 됐지만, 특히 독일 동부에서 지지가 강해 ‘동독의 복수’라는 말이 나왔다.
AfD는 유로존 탈퇴 등도 주장하지만 선거운동은 반이민에 초점을 맞췄다. 2015년 난민 수용 정책의 책임을 물어 앙겔라 메르켈 총리를 처벌하자고 목청을 높였다. 그런데 이민자가 많은 서독 지역이 아니라 난민도 별로 없는 동독에서 더 많은 지지를 얻는 역설이 나타났다. 미국 대선에서도 인구구성이 다양한 뉴욕이나 LA 같은 해안은 진보적인 데 비해 내륙이 도널드 트럼프 대통령을 더 지지했다. 인구구성의 다양성이 적어 어우러지는 경험이 부족한 곳일수록 우경화하는 현상이 서방에서 나타나고 있다.
동독 지역에서 극우가 득세한 것은 상대적 박탈감에도 영향을 받았다. 작센주에 사는 60대들은 “안경 하나 새로 살 수 없는데 정부가 난민에게 많은 돈을 쓴다”고 불만스러워한다. 독일 통일로 국가적으로는 통합이 됐지만 동독과 서독의 임금 차는 최대 20%까지 나고, 연금도 10%가량 동독이 적다. 오파흐에서 주유소를 운영했던 66세 남성은 유럽연합이 동유럽으로 확대되면서 값이 저렴한 체코에서 트럭들이 기름을 채운 탓에 빚을 지고 문을 닫았다. 월 400유로의 연금으로는 빚을 갚기에 부족했다. 그는 “정부를 더 이상 믿을 수 없다”고 말했다.
독일 총선 결과는 나치 같은 극우에 매료됐다기보다 기성 정당에 버려졌다는 유권자들이 반발한 측면이 크다. 동독 지역에선 이전에는 극좌인 좌파당(Die Linke)의 지지세가 강했다. 장기집권 중인 메르켈의 중도우파 연합과 변혁을 꿈꾸지 않는 중도좌파에 저항할 정당을 갈구하는 민심이 난민 이슈를 타고 극좌에서 극우로 배를 갈아탄 것이다.
대선 이후 한국의 정치권은 북핵 위기 속에서도 과거 정권 교체기에 벌어졌던 양태를 반복하고 있다. 자신들의 지지층만을 염두에 두고 밥그릇 지키기기 싸움이 가열될 조짐이다. 기성 정당들이 청년실업이나 고령화, 깊어지고 있는 양극화 해법을 놓고 경쟁하지 않다간 갑자기 역풍을 맞게 될 것이다. 독일은 실업률이 완전고용에 가깝고, 작센주는 지난해 경제성장률 2.7%로 독일 주 가운데 가장 높았다. 한국에 비하면 사정이 훨씬 나은데도 선거에서 반란이 일어났다.
김성탁 런던특파원