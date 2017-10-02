What’s best for business (국문)
Oct 02,2017
President Donald Trump has proposed lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent, the biggest cut since the Reagan administration in 1981. He has also proposed reducing the number of income tax brackets from seven to three, with the top rate slashed to 35 percent from 39.6 percent. Under the plan, corporate taxes in the United States would become cheaper than in Korea.
Trump promised to bring jobs to the United States by creating a more favorable business environment, and governments around the world have been doing similar, lowering taxes to lure companies and manufacturing facilities to their countries.
For the past six years, Japan has been lifting regulations, bringing the top corporate tax rate down to 30 percent and easing rules in the capital to allow idle runways and other land around Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to be turned into a corporate hub for aircraft and robotics. Canon has returned home to make digital cameras in Japan for the first time in a decade.
Businesses invest and hire when the environment is favorable. Governments around the world are competing to shift industries in tune with a technological evolution led by automation and digitalization. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has vowed to hone individual productivity to lead innovation. Regulations are being eased in farming, telemedicine and casinos to allow new companies to flourish. The public and private sectors have joined to make the job market flexible by expanding work from home.
China’s recent Communist Party Congress focused on entrepreneurship. Beijing promised to pass laws that better protect the assets and management rights of entrepreneurs and help create a freer environment for business. The South China Morning Post called the platform a major shift to capitalism. China has also been ahead in new innovations like electric vehicles and drones.
Korea is a small open economy exposed to global competition. The United States, Japan and China are not only important markets but also competitors. We are helplessly watching them gallop further and further away.
The government has been experimenting with income-led growth, but companies are burdened by the higher labor costs and stricter labor rules. They have lately turned their attention to innovation. Korea needs a miracle prescription if it wants to catch up with the front-runners in innovation.
미국이 법인세율을 35%에서 20%로 대폭 내리기로 했다. 개인소득세 최고세율을 39.6%에서 35%로 인하하는 ‘부자 감세’도 포함돼 있다. 1980년대 로널드 레이건 대통령의 감세 정책 이후 가장 큰 폭의 감세다. 세제 개편안이 의회에서 확정되면 한국과 미국의 법인세율은 역전된다. 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령은 세제 개편안을 발표하면서 “사업하기 쉬운 환경을 만들어 일자리가 미국으로 넘쳐 들게 하겠다”고 말했다. 법인세 인하는 세계의 흐름이다. 세금을 내려 공장과 법인을 유치해 일자리를 늘리는 글로벌 경쟁은 이미 오래전에 시작됐다.
일본은 6년째 규제를 풀어 경제를 살리는 총력전을 벌이고 있다. 2012년 출범한 아베 정부는 30%였던 법인세 최고세율을 계속 끌어내려 2016년 23.4%까지 인하했다. 수도권 규제도 과감하게 풀었다. 덕분에 하네다 공항이 미사용 활주로 등 유휴지에 2020년까지 항공·로봇 관련 첨단기업 단지를 조성할 수 있게 됐다. 해외 진출에 주력해 온 캐논이 10년 만에 일본 국내에 디지털카메라 공장을 짓기로 한 것도 마찬가지다.
기업 하기 좋은 환경을 만들어야 유턴 기업이 많아지고 좋은 일자리도 생긴다. 4차 산업혁명 등 미래 먹거리를 선점하기 위한 발걸음도 빠르다. 아베 신조 총리는 1인당 생산성을 높여 경제 성장을 이끄는 ‘생산성 혁명’을 아베노믹스의 최종목표로 삼겠다고 밝혔다. 신성장동력을 키우기 위해 ‘규제 프리 존’을 세워 기업의 농업 참여나 원격진료를 허용하고 카지노 도입 같은 탈규제 정책을 현실로 만들었다. 올해를 ‘일하는 방식 개혁의 원년’으로 선포하고 재택근무제 확대 등 노동시장 유연화를 위해 민·관이 함께 안간힘을 쓴다.
중국도 다르지 않다. 중국 공산당 중앙위원회와 국무원은 지난 25일 공동 명의로 기업가 정신을 강조하는 지침을 발표했다. 기업인의 재산권과 경영권 보호를 위한 법과 제도 정비, 기업인을 존중하는 사회적 분위기 조성, 경제정책 도입 시 기업인들의 의사 반영 등 눈길 가는 내용이 많다. 사우스차이나모닝포스트가 “자본주의 국가의 지침이라 해도 무방할 정도로 자유로운 기업활동과 경쟁을 보장하고 혁신을 장려하는 내용이 담겼다”고 평가할 정도다. 이미 전기차와 드론 같은 신산업에서 쾌속질주를 하고 있는 중국이 기업가 정신과 혁신까지 무기로 내세웠다.
한국은 소규모 개방경제다. 글로벌 경쟁에 그대로 노출돼 있다. 특히 미국·일본·중국은 우리의 주요 시장이면서 경쟁자이기도 하다. 잰걸음으로 앞서가는 이들 나라를 바라보면 볼수록 우리의 현실이 답답하다. 최저임금 인상, 통상임금 판결, 노동개혁 양대지침 폐기 등 악재가 이어지면서 기업 부담은 갈수록 커지는 가운데 복지를 늘리는 새 정부의 정책 실험이 이어지고 있다. 그나마 뒤늦게 혁신 성장도 중요하다는 정부의 메시지가 나왔다는 걸 위안으로 삼아야 할 정도다. 경쟁국들은 뛰는데 한국은 지금 뭐하고 있는가.