Funeral ways

The premiere of “Kokdu,” which combines a traditional performance with a film screened in the background, will be held at the National Gugak Center located next to the Seoul Arts Center from Oct. 4, which is during Chuseok, Korea’s harvest festival. The tradition of using kokdu, or funerary figurines of Korea, is almost completely lost today, so film director Kim Tae-yong created the performance to portray the funeral traditions of Korea. The performance runs through Oct. 22. There’s a 50 percent discount on tickets until Oct. 8. [NATIONAL GUGAK CENTER]