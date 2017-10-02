Glimmer of hope (국문)

Exports in September jumped 35 percent year on year to hit a record monthly high of $55.13 billion. The staggering figure was mostly led by gains of 70 percent in semiconductors and 107.2 percent in steel shipments. Ten out of 13 mainstay exports — except for wireless equipment, home appliances, and automobiles — grew by double digits compared to a year earlier. Even without semiconductors’ unprecedented boom, exports grew 29.3 percent to suggest that the global economic recovery was helping overall shipments.
The data is a confidence check on Korean brands and their competitiveness. The daily exports figure, an average of $2.35 billion, was also a historic high. Exports picked up in both emerging and developed markets. Despite the economic retaliations by Beijing over the deployment of a U.S. antimissile system, exports to China grew for the 11th month in a row, gaining 23.4 percent last month.
In particular, high-end electronic components like organic light-emitting diodes and solid-state drives helped the figures rise. The competitiveness of Korean technology and brands is sustaining the credibility of the country against alarming threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile crisis.
But exports alone cannot save an economy. Exports are mostly concentrated in electronics components. They cannot help in creating new jobs or boosting incomes in households. We could see polarization of the economy and more discrepancies in wealth.
Korea Inc. must seek new value-added industries while keeping up its traditional strengths. Regulations that get in the way of new entries and categories must be lifted so that companies can venture into novel industries with the money they earned from exports. Companies also must invest as to create jobs and boost domestic demand with their riches.
Except for semiconductors, Korea is being closely chased by its competitors. The government and business sector must join forces to seek and build new growth engines. They must not waste a golden opportunity to put the economy on a new growth path.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 2, Page 26
9월 수출이 일년전보다 35% 늘어난 551억3000만 달러를 기록해 61년 만에 사상 최고치를 기록했다. 내용도 좋다. 반도체가 70%, 철강이 107.2% 늘어나는 등 주력 품목 대부분이 선전했다. 13개 주력 품목 중 무선통신기기·가전·자동차부품 등 3개 품목을 빼곤 모두 두자릿수 증가율을 기록했다. 특수를 누리고 있는 반도체를 빼고도 수출 증가율이 29.3%에 달해 수출 경기 회복이 전 산업 영역으로 확대되고 있음을 보여줬다.
한국의 산업경쟁력이 아직 살아 있다는 긍정적 신호다. 일 평균 수출액(23억 5000만 달러)이 사상 최대를 기록하고 선진국과 신흥시장에서 모두 수출이 늘어났다. 특히 노골적인 사드 보복을 하고 있는 대 중국 수출도 23.4% 증가하며 11개월 연속 상승세를 보여줬다. 유기발광다이오드(OLED)·솔리드스테이트드라이브(SSD) 같은 첨단 분야 수출이 크게 늘고 있는 점도 기대를 갖게 한다. 북핵위기가 고조되고 있는 상황에서 수출 호조가 경제와 국가 신인도 안정에 결정적 기여를 하고 있다는 점을 잊지 말아야 한다.
하지만 걱정도 없지 않다. 수출이 늘어난 대부분의 업종이 대규모 장치산업이다. 일자리나 가계소득으로 연결돼 체감경기를 살리기엔 효과가 제한적이다. 수출 호조가 양극화를 부추겨 국내 갈등을 키울 위험도 크다. 수출산업의 경쟁력을 유지하면서 새로운 고부가 산업을 일으킬 필요가 있다. 이러려면 기업들이 수출로 번 돈을 활발히 재투자할 수 있게끔 신산업 규제를 풀어야 한다. 기업들도 일자리 중심의 경영을 통해 내수진작에 기여하겠다는 자세를 가져야 한다. 중국 등 후발국의 추격에도 대비해야 한다. 반도체를 빼면 주요 산업에서의 기술 격차가 갈수록 줄고 있다. 산업경쟁력을 유지하고 미래먹거리를 찾기 위해 기업과 정부가 허심탄회하게 마음을 터놓고 함께 고민해야 한다. 모처럼의 낭보가 전반적인 경기 회복으로 이어지길 기대한다.