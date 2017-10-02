Into failed idols’ lives a little Rain will fall : Aside from new movie, album and on-the-way child, singer’s reality show helps artistes ‘reboot’

Singer Jung Ji-hoon, better known by his stage name Rain, says, “I’m living the happiest moment of my life,” in an interview.[ILGAN SPORTS]

Singer Jung Ji-hoon, better known by his stage name Rain, is having the best year of his life. In January, the singer exchanged marital vows with top actress Kim Tae-hee, and the couple is expecting a child at the end of the year. Kim is seven months pregnant.Rain’s career has been a bit quiet these days, but the upcoming months are packed with action: an upcoming movie, album and TV show within the next three months.Rain recently finished shooting “The Cyclist King,” his first movie since “R2B: Return to Base” (2012). December will see the release of his first mini-album in three years, with fans awaiting another hit song to follow in the footsteps of “Rainism” (2008) and “How to Avoid the Sun” (2003).Before the movie and the album comes KBS channel’s idol rebooting project, “The Unit,” the first episode of which will air on Oct. 28. Rain will play mentor to performers who have been forgotten by the public, his first fixed role on an entertainment show since his debut in 1998 as part of former idol group Fan Club.He may be married to one of the most beautiful actresses in Korea, with professional success that other idols envy. But Rain’s successes have been accompanied by failures. In 1998, he debuted as part of an idol team, Fan Club, that made no impact on the public and was soon dissolved. With that kind of experience in the industry, from the nadir to the apex, fans are excited to hear what the superstar has got to say to idols looking to reboot their careers on “The Unit.”The Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, sat down for an interview with the singer. Following are excerpts.The point of this show is to reboot. I’ve always thought, “Why shouldn’t there be a revival game for the losers?” Because, although people don’t realize it, there are a lot of people who haven’t been able to show what they’ve got because they weren’t given the chance or their circumstances didn’t allow for that to happen. I’ve seen them, and that really made me think about my past. I thought, “I used to be like that once.” Back then, no show called us to come on. I was confident I could do well if someone just gave me a chance. So I think highly of those who are looking for another chance on “The Unit” and I was really moved by them.Some might say that, but I think that they need to “taste the meat” at least once. Once they get a taste of what success is actually like, they’ll work harder because they know what it’s like and they’ve been given another chance. Some people might get more complacent. At that point, we could tell who’s worth it. And that’s really up to the individuals. They have to face the fact that if they show how hard and sad it’s been for them, it might actually turn out to be more painful this time, or that the fact they’re on the news, even it is for a short while, might not be welcomed by the public. And if there’s someone who lags behind, then that’s because they misunderstood the “taste” and didn’t try anymore. There will be some who will survive with their passion among the 200 to 300 people who participated.My past as part of an idol group isn’t only painful. I actually learned a lot. I learned what to do when things get tough for me. I actually thought that my life ended when the group disbanded. I had to work part time jobs to make ends meet. I helped build some of the apartments in Ilsan (Gyeonggi) back then. I did part-time jobs at convenience stores, but the easiest thing for me to do was sing and dance. That’s what kept me going. And then, I got a chance to audition for Park Jin-young, and he saw what I had in me. I had been rejected by other companies, but I had been given a revival chance. I wanted to tell that to the people on “The Unit.” I hope they think of it as an open door to another path, like the one when I met [Park] Jin-young at.Right now. I’m living the happiest moment of my life.I’ve been caught up in a lot of rumors and there were times I felt so angry when I was accused of something I didn’t do. But the hardest times were right after I debuted. I probably felt the same as the participants of “The Unit” feel right now. I had no money to buy food, and I sometimes had no time to shower. It was hard not being able to eat, wash and sleep, but more so because I was always worrying when people would start noticing that I released an album. In the entertainment field, you win if you survive, but it’s not easy surviving.I always wanted to have a small wedding. I’ve been thinking about the meaning of a wedding. Of course, we could have had a big one with everyone invited, but would that have been a meaningful wedding? And my wife was on the same page. We really didn’t think it would be this much of an issue. Because, everyone knew we were going to get married, and we’d been dating for over five years - publicly, too. Maybe it became a big issue because we hid it from the public. But I was really happy at my wedding, with my bride, family and a few friends.Everything, really. It’s the same for everyone. You live your life to the fullest because you have your family. I never regret a moment with my family, and I feel like everything’s going to be okay when I’m with them. That’s what family is.I hope I get to smile and laugh tomorrow as well. That sounds easy, but it’s actually not so easy being able to do that every day. And to live well with my family, take good care of my employees; I think these are the best goals one could have. Of course, I have big ambitions inside.BY KIM YEON-JI [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]가수 비(본명 정지훈)는 뜻깊고 알찬 2017년을 보내고 있다.지난 1월 배우 김태희와 결혼해 행복한 가정을 꾸렸고 연말엔 아빠가 된다. 하반기엔 연예계 활동을 휘몰아치며, 또 한 번의 전성기를 노린다. 2012년 주연한 영화 '알투비: 리턴 투 베이스' 이후 5년 만에 찍은 한국 영화 '자전차왕 엄복동' 촬영을 마쳤고 개봉을 앞두고 있다. 오는 12월엔 3년 만에 미니 앨범 발매를 앞두고 있다. '태양을 피하는 방법' '레이니즘' 등 비의 대표곡을 잇는 또 하나의 히트송이 탄생할지 관심이 모아진다. 영화와 앨범보다 먼저 선보이는 건 10월 28일 첫 방송되는 KBS 2TV 아이돌 리부팅 프로젝트 '더 유닛'이다. 멘토이자 진행자로 출연한다. 1998년 그룹 '팬클럽'으로 연예계에 데뷔한 비가 처음으로 고정 출연하는 예능 프로그램이다. 정상을 찍은 가수이자 무명의 설움과 그룹 해체의 아픔을 겪은, 연예계 단맛과 짠맛을 다 맛본 '선배 비'가 프로그램에서 들려 줄 이야기에 이목이 쏠린다.하반기 스케줄이 꽉 찬 비와 어렵게 '일간스포츠 창간 48주년 특집'으로 진행한 취중토크 자리에 함께했다. 취중토크 인터뷰는 2010년 이후 7년 만이다. "술을 마시면 금방 몸이 빨개진다"면서도 시원하게 맥주잔을 비워 내며 지난 연예계 생활과 앞으로 활동에 대한 이야기를 솔직하게 꺼냈다.- 오디션 프로그램 홍수 속에서 '더 유닛' 출연을 결국 결정한 이유는 뭔가요."이 오디션 프로그램의 포인트는 리부팅이잖아요. '왜 패자부활전이 없어야 하지?'라고 생각했어요. 데뷔했다가 기회와 여건이 안 좋아서 본인의 실력을 못 보여 준 사람들이 많거든요. 그런 친구들 중에 몇 명을 봤어요. 제 옛날(팬클럽 시절) 생각이 나는거예요. '아 그때 나도 그랬지'라는 생각이 들었어요. 그때 우리팀을 불러 주는 음악 프로그램이 없었거든요. 무대에 올라가면 잘할 자신이 있는데 왜 안 불러 줄까라는 아쉬움이 있었거든요. 그래서 열정을 다해서 찬스를 노리는 '더 유닛' 친구들을 높게 평가했고, 제 마음을 크게 움직였어요."- 리부팅 오디션이라는 포맷 자체가 한편으로는 잔인하다는 목소리가 있어요. 데뷔 했는데 잘 안돼서 프로그램에 나갔는데 또 탈락하면 너무 절망에 빠지지 않을까요."거기에 대한 반론을 하자면, 그래도 고기 맛은 한 번 보여 줘야 되는 게 아닌가 싶어요. 그래도 한 번은 맛을 보여 줘야 '아 이런 맛이구나' 해서 진짜 열심히 하는 친구들이 있을 것이고, 한 번 유명세를 탔을 때 더 열심히 잘해 보려는 친구도 있을 수 있잖아요. 반면 나태해지는 친구도 있을 거예요. 거기서 걸러질 거예요. 그건 본인이 받아들여야 할 부분이에요. (방송에서) 그동안 힘들었고 슬펐던 것만 보여 주는 게 상처로 돌아올 수도 있고 결국 반짝 이슈만 되는 게 안 좋아 보일 수 있다는 것도 (참가자들이) 받아들여야 하는 것 같아요. 또 만약 도태되고 뒤처지는 친구가 있다면 '한 번의 고기 맛'을 착각해서 그런 거예요. 더 이상 노력을 안 한 거죠. 200~300명 나온 친구들 중에 사라질 줄 알았는데 결국 열정을 가지고 살아남는 친구도 있을 거예요."- '팬클럽' 때 아픈 기억 때문에 '더 유닛'에 출연한 건 진심인가요."옛날 그룹 활동의 추억은 아픈 추억이 아니에요. 많이 배웠어요. 힘든 때일수록 어렇게 해야겠다는 걸 배웠죠. 그룹이 해체하고 나서 세상이 끝나는 줄 알았어요. 그때 아르바이트라도 해야 할 상황이라서 일용직도 많이 했어요. 지금 일산에 있는 아파트 몇 채는 제가 지었어요.(웃음) 편의점 아르바이트도 했는데 결국 가장 쉬운 게 춤이랑 노래더라고요. 그게 제일 재밌는 일이었어요. 그리고 우연치 않은 기회에 박진영 형한테 오디션을 보게 됐죠. 아는 형이 소개해 줘서 우연히 야구하러 나갔는데 마침 그 형한테 진영이 형 전화가 왔어요. 그래서 JYP 건물에 가게 됐죠. 그때는 지금처럼 사옥이 아니라 옆에 전당포도 있고 그랬어요. 그때 진영이 형이 날 보고 '저 친구는 뭐야? 누구야?' 그래서 그 형이 '가수를 준비하다가 실패한 준비생인데 춤을 잘 춰요'라고 소개해 줬어요. 그때 머릿속에 뭔가 확 번개가 치는 거예요. 그렇게 오디션을 보게 됐는데 진영이 형이 알아봐 준 거죠. 당시에 굉장히 수많은 기획사를 만났고 미팅을 했지만 다 떨어졌었거든요. 팀을 꾸리는 데 혼자 키가 커서 안 맞다고 떨어뜨린 곳도 있었어요. 그런 저에게 패자부활전의 기회가 있었던 거죠. '더 유닛' 친구들에게도 그걸 알려 주고 싶어요. 그리고 오프닝 때 내가 할 말을 메뉴얼처럼 정해 둘 거예요. '여러분, 상처받지 맙시다. 나는 소중합니다. 우리는 행복할 권리가 있습니다'라고요. 사실 '더 유닛'에 나오고 싶어도 못 나온 친구들도 있을 거 아니에요. 프로그램에서 뽑는 데뷔조가 되지 않더라도 이걸 계기로 다른 기획사에 캐스팅이 될 수 있는 기회가 있을 수도 있잖아요. '더 유닛'은 제가 팬클럽이 해체됐다가 진영이 형을 만난 것처럼 또 다른 길로 가는 '열린 창구'라고 생각하면 좋을 것 같아요."- 데뷔 이후 가장 행복했던 순간은 언제였나요."지금이요. 지금 제일 행복해요."- 가장 힘들었던 순간은 언제였나요."구설에 휘말리고 억울한 일을 당했을 때도 힘들었지만 그래도 가장 힘들었던 건 데뷔하고 얼마 안 됐을 때예요. '더 유닛' 참가자들의 마음이 내 데뷔 때 마음이었어요. 그땐 밥 한 끼 사 먹을 돈도 없었어요. 씻지 못할 때도 많았고요. 못 먹고 못 씻고 못 자는 것도 힘들었지만, 무엇보다도 '내가 앨범을 낸 걸 사람들이 언젠가 알아줄까'라는 고민과 걱정 때문에 더 힘들었죠. 연예계는 버티면 이기는 동네인데 버티는 게 참 힘들었어요.- 김태희씨와 결혼 얘기를 안 물을 수 없네요. 스타와 스타의 만남인데 비공개 소규모 예식을 올렸어요."소규모 결혼식은 제 워너비였어요. 결혼식의 의미가 뭘까 오래 동안 생각했어요. 물론 성대하게 다 초대해서 할 수 있었죠. 그런데 그게 과연 결혼식일까 의문이 있었어요. 와이프도 의견이 잘 맞아떨어져서 그렇게 했어요. 그리고 이렇게까지 크게 이슈가 될지 몰랐어요. 다들 우리가 결혼할 줄 알았고, 5년이나 사귀었고, 심지어 공개 열애였잖아요. 갑자기 열애 발표 없이 결혼한 케이스도 아니고, 결혼한다는 기사가 세 번이나 난 적도 있어서 이렇게 이슈가 될지 몰랐던 거죠. 근데 감춰서 결혼하다 보니 더 이슈가 된 것 같긴 해요. 그래도 개인적으로 결혼식 때 참 기뻤어요. 신부님과 가족, 몇 명의 지인들만 모시고 알콩달콩, 신성하게 한 게 정말 행복했어요."-정지훈에게 가족이란 무엇인가요."전부죠. 사실 모두에게 그렇지 않을까요. 가족 때문에 더 충실히 살잖아요. 가족과 함께한 시간은 절대 단 한순간도 후회되지 않고, 무엇을 해도 같이 있으면 좋고 그런게 가족이 아닐까요."- 앞으로의 꿈은 뭔가요."내일도 웃고 떠들 수 있었으면 좋겠어요. 이게 참 쉬운 말 같지만 매일매일 이럴 수 있다는 게 쉬운 게 아니잖아요. 또 가족들이랑 잘 살고, 회사 직원들을 잘 건사하고 그런 게 최고의 목표가 아닐까요. 물론 그러면서도 속으로 앙칼지게 칼을 갈고 있죠. 제가 키울 후배가 될지 제가 될지 모르지만 전 세계적으로 깜짝 놀랄 만한 활동을 하고 싶죠. 우리나라에서 마이클 잭슨이 나올 날이 머지않았다고 생각해요. 어쩌면 이미 나왔죠. 싸이 형. 한국어 노래로 빌보드에 오르고 정말 대단한 거예요. 근데 그 형도 그렇게 될 줄 몰랐을 거예요. 그 형 이상이 나올 수 있을 것이라고 생각해요."김연지 기자