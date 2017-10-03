Italy to order North’s envoy out of the country

Italy has decided to order North Korea’s newly designated ambassador to leave the country in an apparent bid to join the global drive to punish the North for its continued missile and nuclear provocations, a local media report showed Sunday.The decision was unveiled in an interview that Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano had with a local daily.In July, the North nominated Mun Jong-nam as top envoy to Rome. He was to fill the post which had been vacant for about 20 months.The minister was quoted as saying that the decision was made to stop the accreditation procedure for the ambassador, adding he will leave the country. He, however, noted that it does not mean cutting diplomatic ties with the North.The move highlights the growing diplomatic isolation facing the North which is under growing pressure to give up its nuclear ambitions.Italy is the second European country, following Spain, which has ordered the North Korean ambassador to leave. Mexico, Peru and Kuwait have also joined those countries in making the same decision.Yonhap