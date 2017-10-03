Jin Ji-hee talks acting, college and Hollywood : Actress stars in the new film, “Star Next Door”

Jin Ji-hee [ILGAN SPORTS]

The once cute child actress Jin Ji-hee has now grown up to take a lead role in a movie.Jin, who became a star on the 2009 daily sitcom “High Kick through The Roof,” plays the lead alongside Han Chae-young in the movie “Star Next Door,” which was released late last month.The actress, who is now a senior in high school, is preparing to get into college next year so that she can get one step closer to her dream of making it to Hollywood.But in the recently released movie, she plays a middle school student.Although the fictional character is supposed to be younger than Jin, the role required her be serious as she needed to portray a girl who is struggling with having a celebrity mother.“Isn’t it hard to find a movie that has a female actor in the lead role? So I was drawn to it,” Jin told Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.“I was satisfied that I got to learn the responsibility of leading the movie as a main actor.”Below are edited excerpts from the interview.I was a bit nervous, but the character has an adult-like personality, so I thought I could deliver adult emotions.Since I’m still young, I always change my mind and like different people. (Laughs) I do like B2B. So in the movie, I acted the way any teenage fan acts when they like idol stars.Thankfully, I never experienced any crazy coming-of-age conflict. I did experience some hard times with my mom, and I take that as part of my adolescence.It’s not that the stress was absent, because there is this idea that I get a lot of attention. But school helped and I got a lot of energy from friends. Friends encouraged me and know my work schedules better than I do.I started when I was five. I had a photo shoot, and the photographer thought I was cute and submitted my photos to a child modeling contest.I was chosen because I was smiling and happy. I was chosen because I had the character a kid would have. And that contest happened to be connected to an acting academy. I learned acting and I enjoyed doing it. I continued going to that academy and then got the audition and debuted.I’m preparing for early admission. I also go to an academy to get better prepared. I’m thinking about applying to do major in theater. People tell me that I can do well because I act well, but I have my doubts.I think I have overinflated the fantasy and dream of being an actor. I thought I wanted to see my face in a theater in Hollywood. I got more attached to acting as I dream about delivering my thank-you speech after winning an award.After I get into college, I will learn English. I also plan to learn Chinese. There is a saying that the prepared ones get a chance. I’m going to get myself prepared.My goal is to do a romantic comedy. I think an offer will definitely come later, so I try not to be anxious. I have a long road ahead, so I think about doing many different things.BY PARK JUNG-SUN [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]귀엽던 꼬마 진지희가 한 편의 영화를 이끌어가는 주연배우로 성장했다.진지희는 지난 21일 개봉한 영화 '이웃집 스타(김성욱 감독)'에서 배우 한채영과 투톱 주인공을 맡았다. 현재 고등학교 3학년이지만 영화 속에서는 중학생이다. 밝은 성격의 '중딩'이지만 평범하지 못한 가정에서 자라 혼란을 겪게 된다.중학생 역할이긴하지만 진지희의 존재감은 상당하다. 영화는 다소 어설픈 코미디와 감동 코드로 채워져있는데, 이 어설픔을 상쇄시키는 것이 배우의 매력, 진지희의 매력이다. 될 성 부른 떡잎이었던 그는 다양한 연기를 소화하며 어른들의 기대를 저버리지 않는다.실제로 만나 본 진지희는 어른보다 어른스러웠다. 어떤 질문에도 조곤조곤 답하며 어른들의 마음을 사로잡았다. 그러면서도 "아직 남자친구를 사귀어본 적이 없다"며 수줍게 웃어보이기도 했다.-'이웃집 스타' 출연을 결심하게 된 계기는."시나리오가 재밌게 구성돼 있었다. 요즘 여성이 주인공인 영화를 찾아보기 힘들지 않나. 그래서 이끌렸다. 내가 주인공이 돼서 영화를 이끌어 가야 한다는 책임감을 배울 수 있어 흡족했다. 소은이란 캐릭터가 성숙한 면도 있지만 발랄하면서도 통통 튀는 캐릭터이기도 하다. 이제껏 보여드리지 못했던 캐릭터인 것 같아 선택하게 됐다."-실제 나이는 고 3인데 중학생으로 등장한다."그래서 살짝 걱정했다. 하지만 캐릭터 자체가 엄마보다 어른스러운 성격이기 때문에 중학생 캐릭터터이긴 해도 감정을 전달하는 모습은 성인 연기 못지 않다고 생각했다."-극 중 역할처럼 스타를 좋아해본 적 있나."아직 소녀소녀한 마음을 가지고 있기 때문에 매번 좋아하는 분이 바뀐다. 하하. 평소 비투비 오빠들을 좋아한다. 그래서 영화를 찍을 때도 청소년이 아이돌 좋아하는 팬심을 담아서 연기를 했다."-어릴 때부터 사회생활을 했는데, 어떤 아이였나."다행히 그 때는 중2병에 걸리지 않았다. 엄마와 마찰이 있긴 했으니 그걸 사춘기라고 생각한다. 소은이처럼 예민한 적도 없었고 무난하게 넘어간 것 같다."-아역 스트레스는 없었나."스트레스가 없진 않았다. 주목받는다는 생각이 있기 때문에. 그래도 학교가 많은 도움이 됐다. 친구들에게 큰 에너지를 얻었다. 친구들이 항상 응원해주고, 나보다 내 스케줄을 더 잘 안다."-학교 생활은 충실히 하나."충실하게 한다. 학생이면 학생 본분에 맞게 해야할 일은 해야 한다. 학교 행사도 빠지지 않으려고 한다. 수학여행이라든가 봉사활동이라든가. 생활기록부도 열심히 준비했다."-대학은 진학하나."입시 준비하고 있다. 수시 원서를 넣으려고 한다. 입시 학원도 다니고 있다. 사람들이 '넌 연기 잘 하니까 잘 할 수 있잖아' 하시는데 내 자신에 대한 불안감이 항상 있다. 확실히 준비했으면 좋겠다는 생각이 들어서 특기 연습도 면접 연습도 하고 있다. 연극영화과에 지원할 생각이다.-공부는 잘 하나."중학교 때는 '저 잘했어요'라고 이야기할 수 있는데, 고등학교 때는 중학교랑 다르게 일주일만 공부한다고 되는 게 아니더라. 하하. 한달 동안 공부를 해도 촬영과 병행하니 성적 내기가 힘들었다. 그래도 긴장의 끈을 놓지 않고 열심히 노력했다."-어떻게 연기를 시작하게 됐나."다섯살 때부터 했다. 사진관에 가서 사진을 찍었는데 작가님이 귀엽게 잘 나왔다고 아역 모델 선발대회 콘테스트에 사진을 올린 거다. 그 중에 뽑혔다. 해맑게 잘 웃고 있다고, 아이다운 화사함이 좋았다고 뽑혔다. 그런데 그 콘테스트가 연기학원이랑 연결이 돼 있었다. 무료로 연습 시켜준다기에 배웠는데 즐기면서 잘 했다. 쭉 학원을 다니다 오디션이 들어와 데뷔했다."-연기에 대한 꿈이 있었나."연기자에 대한 환상과 꿈을 크게 키웠던 것 같다. 할리우드 가서, 영화관에서 내 얼굴 봤으면 졸겠다고 생각했다. 수상소감 이야기 하는 귀여운 꿈을 꾸면서 연기에 대한 애착을 가지게 됐다."-할리우드 진출을 위해 준비하는 것들도 있나."입시가 끝나고 나면 영어 회화를 배울 거다. 중국어도 배울 예정이다. 준비된 자에게 기회가 온다지 않나. 준비를 해 놓으려고 한다."-어떤 장르의 연기를 하고 싶나."로코를 하는 게 목표다. 그런 작품이 분명 들어올 거라 생각해서 조급함을 가지지는 않으려고 한다. 아직 앞길이 많이 남아 있으니까 다양한 장르를 하려고 생각 중이다."박정선 기자