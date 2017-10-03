Traffic deaths falling, but still among highest in OECD

Traffic-related deaths in Korea have been on a steady decline but still remain at the top level among member countries of the OECD, government data showed Monday.Based on the organization’s criteria, the country’s death rates from traffic accidents per 100,000 people reached 10 in 2016, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.The figure is believed to be relatively high in the OECD. In 2014, Mexico recorded 15.7 deaths per 100,000, followed by Chile with 12.3, the United States with 12, Latvia with 11.9 and Turkey with 10.3.Korea once had one of the highest rates of road fatalities in the world, peaking at 49 deaths per 100,000 people in 1995. The figure has been on a steady decline since.“The death toll started to fall as the authorities made it mandatory to wear seat belts,” a Statistics Korea official said.Yonhap