Golden waves of grain (국문)

The autumn harvest is bountiful after a summer with no typhoons. Combine harvesters drive through golden fields ripe with rice, barley, beans and millet. They collect the plump grains and transfer them to a truck, where they’re off to the drying racks.
The harvest is all about timing, and farmers cannot stop working, even at night. The combine harvesters operate through the night, lit under a full moon.
People returning to their hometowns for Chuseok will feel gratitude seeing the golden waves of grain, but not many will think of the sweat that farmers shed to harvest it. We have long forgotten the preciousness of rice.
Until the 1970s, rice was very valuable. A supply shortage led to a government campaign to cut down on rice consumption. When cooking rice, each member of the family would eat one scoop less.
Rice saving days were designated, restaurants and lodging businesses were banned from selling food that contained rice twice a week, and teachers would check students’ lunches to make sure they had mixed grains.
Annual rice consumption per capita was 130 kilograms (290 pounds), but Koreans simply did not have enough rice.
Nowadays, rice is no longer in high demand. According to the Korea Rural Economic Institute, rice consumption per capita this year is projected to be 59.6 kilograms, the lowest in history. This translates to roughly 163 grams (5.75 ounces) of rice a day, a little more than one bowl of rice.
While there are many other food choices today and rice is not consumed as much, rice production remains at the same level due to failed agricultural policies. This year, the new administration is once again troubled with handling a surplus supply of rice.
Here, there is an unusual sign. Rice has long been the king of farming products, but the throne is likely to be taken by pork this year.
Pork production this year is expected to total 882,000 tons, which translates roughly to 6.8 trillion won ($5.9 billion). Rice production this year is projected at 4.2 million tons, or 6.45 trillion won.
For the first time, the ranking in production value is expected to change. The Korea Rural Economic Institute estimates that annual pork consumption has rapidly increased to 23.3 kilograms per person, and since the price of pork is on the rise, pork could soon surpass rice in production.
Right now, 25 percent of pork is imported. Fortunately, Korea will soon join the Food Assistance Convention and provide 50,000 tons of rice as assistance to other countries annually.
Rice may have lost its throne in Korea, but hopefully, it will provide a warm meal to those suffering from starvation. The rice planted in the fields will be put to good use as we celebrate the Chuseok harvest festival.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 2, Page 27
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YANG YOUNG-YU
황금빛 물결이다. 태풍도 없었던 풍성한 가을, 벼도 콩도 수수도 제 몸이 무거운 듯 고개를 떨군다. 가을걷이가 한창인 들녘은 콤바인이 한 번 지나갈 때마다 벼 이랑 여섯 줄이 사라진다. 토실한 나락은 콤바인에서 트럭, 다시 건조장으로 옮겨진다. 추수도 때가 있는 법, 해가 떨어져도 농부는 일을 멈추지 않는다. 콤바인의 조명이 둥근달과 하모니를 이룬다.
긴 한가위 연휴, 귀성객들은 황금 물결에 마음이 넉넉해질 것이다. 하지만 한 톨의 쌀이라도 더 거두기 위해 농민들이 흘린 땀방울을 생각해 보는 이는 많지 않을 듯하다. 쌀의 귀중함을 잊고 살아 온 세월이 오랜 탓이리라. 쌀은 1970년대까지만 해도 귀하디귀했다. 쌀이 모자라자 정부는 절미(節米)운동까지 벌였다. 어머니들은 밥을 지을 때 식구 한 명당 쌀 한 숟가락을 덜어내야 했다. 음식점과 숙박업소엔 무미일(無米日)이 지정돼 일주일에 두 번은 쌀이 들어간 음식을 팔지 못했다. 학교에선 선생님들이 도시락 뚜껑을 열어 젖히고 혼식 검사를 했다. 1인당 쌀 소비량이 연간 130㎏으로 없어서 못 먹던 시절이었다.
그런 쌀이 눈물을 흘린다. 한국농촌경제연구원에 따르면 올해 1인당 쌀 소비량 전망치는 역대 최저인 59.6㎏이다. 하루 소비량으로 환산하면 163g. 밥 한 공기에 쌀 120g 들어가니 하루에 겨우 한 공기 남짓 먹는 셈이다. 먹거리가 넘쳐 쌀이 홀대를 받지만, 농정 실패로 생산량은 거의 그대로다. 정부는 올해도 양곡 처리에 골머리를 앓는다.
그런데 특이한 현상이 벌어진다. 농축산물의 황제였던 쌀이 돼지에게 왕좌를 넘겨줄 거란다. 돼지 생산액은 6조7700억원(도축 기준 88만2000t)인데 쌀 생산액은 6조4500억원(420만t)에 머물러 사상 처음으로 생산액 순위가 바뀔 거란 전망이다. 농촌경제연구원은 “1인당 돼지고기 소비량이 연간 23.3㎏으로 급증하고 가격이 올라 쌀 추월이 초읽기에 들어갔다"고 분석했다. 돼지고기는 전체 소비량의 25%를 수입에 의존한다. 그나마 위안인 건 우리가 세계 식량원조협약(FAC)에 곧 가입해 연간 5만t의 쌀을 해외 원조에 사용하게 될 것이란 소식이다. 찬밥 신세가 된 쌀이 기아에 허덕이는 이들의 따뜻한 밥이 됐으면 좋겠다. 한가위를 맞는 들녘의 벼도 반길 것 같다.
양영유 논설위원