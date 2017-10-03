Good news about dialogue (국문)
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Washington and Pyongyang were communicating through multiple channels. “We ask: Would you like to talk? We have lines of communications to Pyongyang. We’re not in a dark situation, a blackout,” he said while visiting Beijing.
Even at war, maintaining dialogue channels with the enemy state is essential in order to avoid the spread of the conflict from unintentional mistakes. Both Koreas or the United States could set off weaponry from human or machine error. If there is no communication channel, full-fledged conflict cannot be stopped. The efforts by Washington also help our policy for a diplomatic solution to the nuclear and missile crisis.
We must not be too optimistic, but Tillerson’s comment suggests more hope for a peaceful solution. Moscow joined Washington and Beijing in trying to mediate a diplomatic solution. Choe Son-hui, director general of the North American Department of North Korea’s foreign ministry, on Aug. 29 had talks with Russian officials in Moscow. Later this month, North Korean officials and former American officials will be meeting in Oslo for a so-called track 1.5 dialogue, a semi-governmental discussion. There may be a dramatic breakthrough in the crisis.
We hope for a peaceful solution, but must not let down our guard. The U.S. State Department said Pyongyang has not complied with its call for talks. No possible headway could be made if Pyongyang stays recalcitrant. North Korea many times confounded the United States and South Korea by going ahead with provocations during the process of dialogue over the last two decades. It could continue with its campaign of mastering nuclear and missile technology while talking of peace.
The maximum pressure policy must not be eased while leaving the dialogue option open. North Korea’s Kim Jong-un must feel the squeeze of sanctions in order to make him come to the negotiation table with sincerity. We also must make sure that Seoul is not kept in the dark while Washington and Pyongyang come to some kind of a deal. Many believe Kim would demand Washington recognize Pyongyang as a nuclear weapons state in return for suspending the intercontinental ballistic missile program. Washington would be less worried about a nuclear-tipped missile coming from North Korea, but we have to live with the nuclear threat. Seoul must do all it can to prevent a constant nuclear crisis.
렉스 틸러슨 미국 국무장관의 '대북 대화 채널 유지' 발언은 다소라도 북·미 간 소통이 이뤄지고 있음이 확인됐다는 점에서 고무적이다. 중국을 방문 중인 틸러슨 장관은 지난달 30일 "북한과 세 군데 정도의 채널을 열어두고 있다. 우리는 (북한에) 대화를 하고 싶은지 묻고 있다"고 밝혔다.
무릇 전쟁 중인 적이라도 대화 채널을 유지하는 게 백번 옳다. 그래야 우발적 실수로 인한 충돌 확산 등 서로 원치 않는 상황을 피할 수 있다. 남북한이든 미국이든, 담당자 실수나 기계 고장으로 무기가 발사될 수 있다. 이럴 경우 대화 채널이 없다면 우발적 전면전을 막을 길이 없다. 하물며 협상에 의한 북핵 문제 해결을 추구하는 우리로서 대화 채널의 존재 자체가 큰 의미를 지닌다. 평화적 비핵화의 불씨가 꺼지지 않은 셈이기 때문이다.
속단하긴 어렵지만 이번 틸러슨 발언을 계기로 북핵 위기에는 모처럼 대화 분위기가 감돈다. 미·중 외에 러시아가 평화적 해결을 위한 중재에 나섰다. 러시아 정부는 최선희 북 외무성 북아메리카국장을 모스크바로 불러 지난달 29일 북핵 관련 담당자들과 단계적 평화해결 방안 등에 대해 논의토록 했다. 그뿐만 아니라 이달 중순 노르웨이 오슬로에서 북한 당국자와 미 전직 관리 등이 참여하는 '1.5 트랙' 접촉이 열린다. 가능성은 적지만 극적인 해결책이 나올 수도 있다.
이렇듯 벼랑 끝 대치 속에서 대화 국면이 펼쳐지긴 했지만, 과도한 낙관은 금물이다. 미 국무부가 밝혔듯이, 북한은 비핵화 협상에 응하겠다는 뜻을 보이지 않고 있다. 북한이 협상을 거부하면 아무리 한·미가 평화적 해결을 원한들 말짱 헛일이다. 설사 북한이 비핵화 협상에 응해도 기만전술 가능성을 배제할 수 없다. 앞에선 평화를 노래하면서 뒤로는 핵무기와 미사일 고도화를 진행할 수 있다는 얘기다. 20여년 간의 남·북 또는 북·미 협상을 되돌아 보면 핵과 미사일의 개발 중단을 약속했다가 얼마 후 손바닥 뒤집듯이 더욱 가공할 무기를 들고나온 게 어디 한두 번이었던가.
그러니 우리는 대화 가능성을 염두에 두면서도 그동안 추진해온 최대 압박 정책을 계속해야 한다. 북한이 진정성을 가지고 협상장에 나오게 만드는 건 국제사회의 혹독한 제재로 김정은 정권이 격심한 고통을 느끼도록 하는 방법 외엔 없다. 이와 함께 반드시 유념할 것은 우리 입장을 무시한 채 북·미 간 합의가 전격적으로 이뤄질 가능성이다. 김정은 정권이 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 완성을 중단하는 조건으로 미국이 북한을 사실상의 핵보유국으로 인정할 수 있다고 많은 전문가들이 진단해 왔다. 걸핏하면 핵으로 남한을 위협해대는 북한을 머리에 이고 사는 처지가 된다. 이런 최악의 시나리오가 현실화하지 않도록 만전을 기해야 한다.