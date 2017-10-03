Missing the holiday effect (국문)

The unprecedentedly lengthy Chuseok holiday is unlikely to help much to stimulate domestic demand as ardently hoped for by our authorities and businesses throughout the country.
Korea is enjoying one of its longest Chuseok holidays ever. Some people are getting 10-day vacations or even longer if they use their own vacation time. But a lot of people are using the long holiday to go overseas instead of spending time — and money — at home.
If not for the group travel ban imposed by Beijing in retaliation for the deployment of a U.S. missile shield, Korea would have benefited big from tourists coming into the country for the next few days. Our Chuseok coincides with China’s Oct. 1-8 Golden Week commemorating National Day. Chinese visitors coming to Korea during the weeklong holiday this year will likely be half the 90,000 who came a year ago.
The number of Koreans going overseas is estimated at 1.2 million. On Sept. 30, 114,746 people departed through Incheon International Airport, and the numbers are expected to get bigger.
According to the Bank of Korea, Korean travelers spent 30.3 trillion won ($26.5 billion) overseas last year. That figure did not include purchases from offshore shopping sites or spending on business trips.
In August, Korea’s travel deficit reached $1.4 billion. The deficit will likely widen after the current holiday.
Going abroad during Chuseok has become a yearly norm. The traditional meaning of Chuseok, the biggest family gathering in Korea for the entire year, has changed amid a rapidly aging society and the rise of single-member households. More people are using the holiday period to travel, sometimes as a solitary pursuit, instead of visiting their hometowns and families.
Tourism infrastructure has been lagging behind the changes in Koreans’ lifestyles. The government last year cracked down on 7,241 cases of illegal profiteering in the tourism sector, compared with 2,000 cases three years ago. That guarantees bad press for the country.
If the government hopes holidays can boost domestic demand, it must study consumer behavior and redesign our tourism infrastructure accordingly to keep Koreans at home during long holidays.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 3, Page 26
사상 최장인 10일간의 추석연휴가 국내 경기 활성화에는 기여하기 못할 것이라는 전망이 우세하다. 한국판 블랙프라이데이라는 코리아세일 페스타도 개막했지만 연휴가 시작되면서 오히려 시장이 썰렁할 지경이다. 이 기간 중 국경절(1~8일)을 맞은 중국인 관광객은 전년대비 절반 이하인 9만 명대가 입국할 것으로 예상되는 반면, 해외여행 출국자는 120만 명을 웃돌 전망이어서 수요가 확 줄어들어든 탓이다.
현재 가장 북적이는 곳은 공항이다. 연휴 첫날인 지난달 30일 인천공항 출국자 수만 11만4746명으로 역대 최다를 기록한 이래 연일 최고치를 갈아치우고 있다. 한국은행에 따르면 우리 가계가 지난 1년간 해외에서 쓴 돈은 30조2867억원이다. 해외직구나 회사 출장 등 비용을 제외한 해외여행비로 이만큼 쓴 것이다. 올 여행 성수기인 8월 한 달 동안만 14억 달러 넘는 여행수지적자를 기록했는데, 추석연휴로 적자폭은 더 커질 것으로 예측된다.
'추석 여행'은 이제 하나의 명절 풍속으로 자리잡고 있다. 현대경제연구원이 10년간 추석의 경제·사회상을 분석한 바에 따르면 추석 당일 귀성·귀경이 절반에 달할 정도로 크게 늘었으며, 1인 가구 증가와 고령화 등으로 '나홀로 추석'보내기가 대세를 이루고 있다. 이런 변화에 따라 여행은 연휴를 즐기는 여가 활동으로 봐야 한다.
문제는 이처럼 명절의 여행 수요가 팽창함에도 국내 관광 인프라가 이를 못따르고 있다는 점이다. 문화관광부에 따르면 국내에서 관광객 대상 불법 영업으로 폭리를 취하는 불법관광행위 적발건수는 지난해 7241건으로 3년 전 2000건 대에 비해 폭발적으로 늘었다. 긴 연휴를 내수 활성화의 견인차를 삼으려면 당국은 먼저 소비자들의 소비 패턴과 수요를 분석하고, 이에 맞는 관광 인프라를 정비해 여가 소비를 국내로 돌리려는 노력을 해야 한다.