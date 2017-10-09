2017.10.9 Hotel Events

To Nov. 30: Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel’s classic Maestro Bar is offering a Love Cocktail Package that will stimulate your fall senses. The package comes with four distinctive cocktails concocted under the theme of love, in which you can savor both the flavors and aromas of the cocktails. The Romance Cocktail signals the first spark of love, the Passion Cocktail expresses the start of sweet love, the Love Cocktail states the stages of intense love, and Jealousy Cocktail shows the bittersweetness of parting. The Love Cocktail Package including side dishes costs 50,000 won, and a single cocktail price ranges from 20,000 to 28,000 won, including tax and service charge.Imperial Palace Seoul: (02)3440-8000640 Eonju-ro, southern Seoulwww.imperialpalace.co.krTo Oct. 9: Millennium Seoul Hilton is offering a special room package for Seoul urbanites to take advantage of Seoullo 7017, the newly opened walkable overpass in central Seoul. Guests staying at the Millennium Seoul Hilton will be able to enjoy convenient access to the Seoullo 7017 in addition to scenic Mount Namsan. Guests choosing the Seoullo 7017 Room Package will receive a deluxe room with a city view, a complimentary picnic cooler bag with a bagel and cream cheese sandwich, a focaccia sandwich, a Greek salad, fresh strawberries, freshly-squeezed orange juice, a half bottle of red wine, one bottle of water and chocolate walnut brownies inside. Guests may choose to have a picnic along the Seoullo 7017 walkway or even on Mount Namsan. The hotel will also provide a complimentary photo printing service of up to 10 photos from guests’ mobile phone. The package is priced at 250,000 won ($219.97).Millennium Seoul Hilton: (02) 317-3000Namdaemunro 5-ga, central Seoulwww.seoul.hilton.co.krTo Oct. 29: At YUE, the Chinese restaurant of Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel where beautiful and exotic night view of Songdo Central Park can be enjoyed, various course menus with autumn favorite pine mushroom, known for its flavor and fragrance, will be ready. Pine mushrooms are also sometimes called “meat grown from the ground” for their abundance of protein. Course A will start with cold noodles topped with pine mushrooms followed by crabmeat soup, steamed sea cucumbers, steamed jumbo shrimp, beef tenderloin with asparagus on the side, a noodle soup or pine mushroom rice bowl of your choice, followed by deep-fried bananas for dessert. Course B includes grilled pine mushroom and Korean beef tenderloin, ginseng sprout salad, bird’s nest soup, sea cucumber dish with green onion, steamed Korean beef bran, steamed mero with soy sauce and noodle soup or pine-mushroom rice bowl of your choice followed by deep-fried bananas for dessert. Experience the harmony of fresh ingredients and pine mushroom in all the course menus. Course A is 85,000 won and Course B is 120,000 won, including service charge.Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel: (032) 835-1000153 Convensia-Road, Incheonwww.sheratongrandincheon.comTo Nov. 30: Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering its seasonal room package, “Taste Sweet Autumn Package.” The “Taste Sweet Autumn Package” delivers the flavors of autumn straight to your room with an autumn-inspired mini afternoon tea set including six savory desserts freshly made by Sheraton pastry chef, and one bottle of red wine. Also included in the package is breakfast for two at the Feast restaurant on the 41st floor. Feel the autumn at Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel’s spacious room overlooking the beautiful view of Seoul. The price of “Taste Sweet Autumn Package” starts from 245,000 won, excluding tax.Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel: (02) 2211-2100662 Gyeongin-ro, southwestern Seoulwww.sheratonseouldcubecity.co.krTo Nov. 30: Park Hyatt Seoul is offering its “Autumn at the Park” package for those who would like to relax in a charming autumn atmosphere. The package includes flower tea and a dessert plate to make a perfect afternoon tea-time, complemented by spectacular views of the clear autumn sky. In addition, a buffet breakfast will be available at a discounted price at 33,000 won, including tax. Suite room guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast buffet for two at Cornerstone (valued at 90,000 won) and valet parking service. The package is priced starting at 335,000 won for a Park King room and 435,000 won for a Park Suite (prices are subject to 10 percent tax.) The “Autumn at the Park” package provides sweet refreshments in their guest room, which will feature spectacular views of the city. The pastry chef’s exquisite dessert plate, including a mini Mont Blanc, green tea madeleines, macarons and hangwa (traditional Korean style dessert), will be even sweeter during tea time in the guest room. The flower tea stick is composed of a premium assortment of flower-tea sticks made from chrysanthemum and others.Park Hyatt Seoul: (02) 2016-1100606 Teheran-ro, southern Seoulwww.seoul.park.hyatt.comTo Dec. 31: The Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel presents a refreshing “On the Way to the Airport Package” exclusively for business travelers before or after a long flight. The exotic night view of Songdo will enhance your mood while free high-speed internet connection and a comfortable room will provide a relaxing stay. In the morning, a warm breakfast at Feast, the buffet restaurant, and free access to Sheraton Fitness, the swimming pool and sauna, will help guests recharge. The KAL limousine shuttle bus to the Incheon International Airport is available, along with a seven-day free parking service. Until Dec. 31, the package will be offered to single business travelers starting at 146,000 won excluding tax and service charges.Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel: (032) 835-1000153 Convensia-Road, Incheonwww.sheratongrandincheon.comOngoing: Park Hyatt Busan’s Living Room Bar is proud to announce that it will feature songs and music by acclaimed pianist Levi Terrell.Levi was born and raised in Washington, D.C., and studied performance music and the music business at Cedar Valley College in Dallas, Texas. His smooth piano playing has thrilled audiences since he was a teenager. He has played with one of the top cover bands in the Dallas area and has also opened shows of many national recording artists such as KC & jojo, Tank, Prince, RL and more. He has also traveled internationally, playing on Carnival Cruise Lines which helped him build a vast repertoire of songs in all genres.Live music, consisting of four sessions per day, is performed from 7:30 p.m. to midnight from Monday to Thursday, and from 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday; no performances on Sunday.Park Hyatt Busan: (051) 990-123451, Marine City 1-ro, Haeundae Districtbusan.park.hyatt.com