Gov’t to meet Samsung, LG over U.S. safeguard action

The government plans to meet with Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics to discuss ways to combat a possible safeguard action in the United States against the two tech giants’ washing machines, industry sources said Saturday.The move comes as the U.S. International Trade Commission said Thursday that imports of Samsung and LG’s washing machines made in foreign countries were harming the U.S. industry following its four-month probe prompted by a safeguard petition filed by Whirlpool against them.Officials from the trade and foreign ministries and Samsung and LG officials plan to meet on Wednesday to discuss countermeasures ahead of a U.S. public hearing on possible remedies on Oct. 19, according to an industry source.The source said that they are expected to discuss ways to counter Whirlpool’s claim and a possible safeguard action by the United States.The panel plans to recommend remedies to U.S. President Donald Trump by Dec. 4, who will make a final decision over the issue.Samsung and LG have said that the ITC’s announcement will have an adverse impact on U.S. consumers by limiting their choices.The Korean firms are likely to highlight their rise in boosting investment and job creation in the United States by citing their plan to build factories for home appliances in South Carolina and Tennessee, according to an industry official.“Though the move is not directly related to the latest case, Samsung and LG are expected to emphasize their contribution to the U.S. economy,” the official said. “They will also stress that U.S. consumers’ choices will be restrained if the U.S. imposes safeguards on their washers.” YONHAP