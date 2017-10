Hyundai Motor launched a car-sharing service using its Ioniq electric vehicles in the Netherlands on Oct. 5, the carmaker said on Sunday. Lee Yun-young, ambassador to the Netherlands, left, Kim Hyung-cheong, president of Hyundai Motor Europe, center, and Pieter Litjens, deputy mayor of Amsterdam, pose at the launch event in front of the Rijksmuseum. HYUNDAI MOTOR