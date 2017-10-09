Working out the fine details (국문)

The government announced a comprehensive plan concerning fine dust on Sept. 26 and pledged to reduce fine dust by 30 percent by 2022. The task is expected to require 17 trillion won ($14.8 billion) in the next five years.
This amount includes 7.2 trillion won from the government budget and 2 trillion won in local taxes. This will be spent on renewable energy like wind and solar power and the distribution of environmentally friendly vehicles such as electric cars.
Also, the funding will be used on the early scrapping of old diesel cars that produce pollution, building indoor sports facilities in schools and distributing air purifiers and pollution detectors.
The private sector and companies also need to contribute 8 trillion won. It will cost 1 trillion won to switch fuels used in our four coal-powered thermal plants to liquid natural gas.
Companies will need to pay the nitrogen oxide emission charge and improve pollution prevention facilities.
Whether it comes from the government budget or the private sector, 17 trillion won will come from the citizens, with each citizen paying 340,000 won.
Leem Jong-han, professor of occupational and environmental medicine at Inha University, estimates that if air pollution prevention is not implemented, there will be 20,000 premature deaths in the capital region in 2024, resulting in 12.33 trillion won in social costs annually. If this is applied to the national level — which has twice the population — for five years, the cost of air pollution would be 123 trillion won. By cutting emissions by 30 percent, the cost can be reduced by 37 trillion won.
The problem is fine dust from China, which makes up almost half the pollutants. If China does not reduce its pollutants, the benefit could be cut in half, to 18.5 trillion won.
Of course, the government emphasizes that fine dust will be a topic at the Korea-China summit, but seeing China reduce emissions by 30 percent won’t be easy.
The fundamental point is whether the government plan is reasonable enough to convince the citizens and companies to pay the burden.
Some experts say that specific plans could be improved. Secondary fine dust reacts and combines in the air, making up 72 percent of pollutants, but the government plan does not clearly address this issue.
In order to encourage more active participation of citizens and companies, reasonable measures should be prepared. A joint committee of civilian experts and the government needs to be installed.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 3, Page 24
*The author is an environmental news reporter and editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KANG CHAN-SU
정부는 지난달 26일 ‘미세먼지 관리 종합대책’에서 2022년까지 미세먼지 배출량을 30% 줄이겠다고 발표했다. 향후 5년간 여기에 17조원의 비용이 들어갈 것이라고 했다.
17조원에는 정부 예산 7조2000억원과 지방비 2조원이 들어있다. 풍력·태양광 같은 재생에너지와 전기자동차 등 친환경 자동차의 보급을 늘리는 데 쓰인다. 또 오염이 심한 낡은 경유차를 조기에 폐차하고, 학교에 실내 체육시설을 지으며, 공기정화기·오염측정기를 보급하는 데도 들어간다.
기업 등 민간에서도 8조원을 부담해야 한다. 당장 석탄화력발전소 4곳의 연료를 액화천연가스(LNG)로 바꾸는 데 1조원이 들어간다. 기업으로서는 질소산화물 배출부담금도 물어야 하고, 오염방지시설도 개선해야 한다. 대기오염 배출총량제의 시행 지역도 확대된다.
국가 예산이든, 기업 부담이든 17조원 모두 국민 부담이다. 국민 1인당 34만원꼴이다. 그렇다면 우리 국민은 그만큼 혜택을 얻을 수 있을까.
인하대 직업환경의학과 임종한 교수가 추산한 게 있다. 대기오염 대책을 시행하지 않으면 2024년 기준으로 수도권 지역에서 연간 2만명의 조기 사망자가 발생, 연간 12조3259억원의 사회적 비용이 발생한다는 것이다.
이를 인구 두 배인 전국으로 확대하고, 5년으로 연장하면 대기오염 비용은 대략 123조원이 된다. 배출량을 30% 줄이면 비용도 37조원 줄일 수 있을 것이다.
문제는 오염의 절반을 차지하는 중국발 미세먼지다. 만일 중국이 오염을 전혀 줄이지 않는다면 혜택은 절반인 18조5000억원으로 줄어들 수도 있다.
물론 미세먼지 이슈를 한·중 정상회의 의제로 격상하겠다고 정부가 강조했고, 중국 자체도 오염을 줄일 수밖에 없지만 30%까지 줄이는 게 쉽지는 않을 듯싶다.
근본적인 문제는 시민·기업이 비용 분담에 선뜻 동의할 만큼 정부 대책이 합리적인가 하는 점이다. 세부적인 면에서 정부 대책에 고개를 갸우뚱하는 전문가도 많다. 대표적으로 대기 중에서 반응하고 뭉쳐지는 2차 생성 미세먼지가 전체의 72%인데도 이에 대한 정부 대책은 뚜렷하지 않다.
시민·기업의 적극적인 참여를 이끌어내려면 먼저 합리적인 대책이 마련돼야 한다. 형식적이 아닌, 제대로 권한을 가진 '민·관 대책위원회'를 정부가 설치해야 하는 이유다.
강찬수 환경전문기자·논설위원