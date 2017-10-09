Prepare for all scenarios (국문)
Oct 09,2017
Washington has been sending mixed messages about North Korea. After U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson went public about pursuing dialogue with Pyongyang through multiple channels, President Donald Trump immediately contradicted him, saying, “I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man [his nickname for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un]. Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done.”
In another tweet, Trump wrote: “Being nice to Rocket Man hasn’t worked in 25 years. Why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won’t fail,” to make it clearer that he was not happy about cutting a deal with Pyongyang through dialogue.
In meeting President Xi Jinping in Beijing ahead of Trump’s planned state visit, Tillerson said Washington was communicating with Pyongyang through two to three channels and offering dialogue. But the rebuke from Trump completely overthrew the State Department’s diplomatic gesture. It is worrisome that Washington is divided in the means to solve the North Korean nuclear threat. The public scorn and ridicule of the country’s top diplomat bodes badly for Washington’s image and also undermines the status of Tillerson on the international stage as his post may not be secure if he falls out with the president.
By claiming that past ways had all failed, Trump also may be suggesting he would be seeking a different method to tame Pyongyang. He was critical that Washington gained nothing from decades of negotiations with North Korea. His comment — “We’ll do what has to be done” — leaves room for imagination. Uncle Sam won’t be all giving and nice and wants Pyongyang to be ready when it comes out for talks. At the same time, he was sending a message to China that it must not ease its hard-line stance on North Korea.
In devising contingency plans, we must prepare for all possible scenarios. We must be fully informed about the progress in talks between Washington and Pyongyang. We must stop Washington from cutting a deal with Pyongyang by recognizing it as a nuclear state in return for a freeze on intercontinental ballistic missile development. In that case, the nuclear threat would be entirely our problem.
We must strengthen our alliance with Washington so that we are not pushed aside while the United States, China, and Russia separately talk to Pyongyang. Seoul must match its policy with Washington. North Korea is showing signs of another provocation later this month. A war must be avoided at all costs, but we must be prepared for the worst scenario.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 3, Page 26
미국 정부 1, 2인자의 엇갈린 대북 메시지가 혼란스럽다. 북한과의 대화 의지를 밝힌 렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관의 발언을, 도널드 트럼프 대통령이 하루 만에 반박한 것이다. 트럼프 대통령은 그제 트위터를 통해 “틸러슨에게 ‘리틀 로켓맨(김정은을 지칭)’과 협상을 시도하느라 시간을 낭비하고 있다고 말했다”고 전했다. 트럼프는 또 “렉스, 기운을 아껴라. 우리는 해야 할 일을 할 것”이라고 했다. 대화를 통한 북핵 해법에 지극히 회의적인 시각을 드러낸 것이다.
이는 틸러슨이 중국을 방문해 지난달 30일 시진핑 국가주석을 만난 뒤 “북한과 두세 개 채널을 열어두고 있다. 대화할 수 있고, 대화한다”고 북·미 간 물밑 접촉을 시사한 걸 정면으로 뒤집어버린 것이다. 우리로선 미국의 진의가 무언지 헷갈리지 않을 수 없다. 중심을 잡고 북핵 사태를 리드해야 할 미국 스스로 갈피를 잡지 못하는 것 아니냐는 우려가 제기된다. 트럼프 발언의 파장은 크다. "이게 대통령과 국무장관이 소통하는 방식이냐"는 비판이 미국 안팎에서 나오는가 하면 틸러슨이 공개적으로 망신을 당했다는 점에서 틸러슨의 사임설이 제기되기도 한다.
다만 우리가 주목할 건 트럼프 언급에 담긴 함의다. 그는 추가 트윗에서 “로켓맨을 잘 대해주는 게 25년간 효과가 없었는데 지금이라고 효과가 있겠나. 클린턴과 부시·오바마가 실패했다. 나는 실패하지 않겠다”고 했다. 미 정부가 과거 북한과 협상하느라 세월만 보낸 전철을 되풀이하지 않겠다는 의지의 표명이다. 대화 자체를 반대하진 않지만, 대화에만 매달리는 우(愚)를 범하진 않겠다는 것이다. 그러면서 ‘해야 할 일’을 강조해 군사적 옵션을 비롯해 상상의 여지를 많이 남겼다. 북한엔 대화에 나오려면 제대로 성의를 보이라는 압박으로 풀이된다. 또 중국에는 잘못된 신호를 주는 걸 차단하려는 것으로 해석된다. 모처럼 미국과 보조를 맞춰 대북 압박을 가하고 있는 중국에 아직은 대북제재의 고삐를 풀 때가 아니란 점을 분명히 한 것이다.
우리로선 향후 북핵 상황이 다양한 경우의 수로 전개될 수 있다는 판단하에 만반의 준비를 갖춰야 한다. 먼저 북·미 대화의 추이를 예의 주시해야 한다. 미국이 북한의 핵 보유를 사실상 묵인하고 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 완성만 막는 선에서 타협이 이뤄져서는 곤란하다. 이는 미국이 자국에 대한 위협만 제거하고 우리 머리맡의 북핵은 치우지 않는 결과를 낳기 때문이다. 특히 우리만 빠진 채 북·미와 북·러, 미·중 접촉이 근자 활발하게 벌어지는 상황에선 미국과의 공조 강화로 ‘코리아 패싱’ 현상을 막아야 한다. 우리와 미국의 전략적 목표를 일치시키려는 노력이 절실히 요구된다. 또 북한의 이번 달 도발 움직임에 대한 경계 태세에 잠시의 빈틈을 허용해선 안 된다. 전쟁은 막아야 하지만 무력 충돌 등 최악의 시나리오 대비 태세는 백 번 강조해도 지나치지 않다.