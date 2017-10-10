HMM earns highest score in on-time performance

Hyundai Merchant Marine has ranked first in the world in terms of on-time performance of its ships, industry data showed Monday, the first time the Korean shipping company has topped the list.According to SeaIntel, a Denmark-based market analysis firm, Hyundai Merchant Marine maintained 85.4 percent of its sailing schedule in August. It is 10.2 percentage points higher than the worldwide average of 18 leading shipping lines, which stood at 75.2 percent.Compared to the month before, the latest figure is a 1.3 percentage point gain, moving the company up from fourth place.The data reflects the on-time performance of Hyundai Merchant Marine and its 2M alliance partners - Maersk Line and Mediterranean Shipping Company - on the high-demand North American, European, Atlantic, Indian and South American routes.Excluding its 2M partners, the on-time performance of Hyundai Merchant Marine jumps to 94.6 percent.A company source said Hyundai Merchant Marine remains committed to meeting the demands of its clients by offering the best service possible.YONHAP