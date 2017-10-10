2017.10.10 Museums & Galleries

Park Ryu Sook Gallery, Gangnam DistrictTo Saturday: A solo exhibition from Korean ceramist and artist Lee Seung Hee presents a new installation of black ceramic bamboo. The exhibit also includes the artist’s so-called “ceramic paintings’,” which are two-dimensional ceramic panels carrying the images of traditional ceramic vessels, which appear to be three-dimensional at first glance.According to the gallery, Lee created the ceramic bamboo installation by making thousands of ceramic bamboo joints without using frames or molds and assembling them into many 4.5-meter-tall bamboo stems, making an entire forest.“As viewers walk into the ‘forest of contemplation,’ we observe fascinating tension created between the flexible natural tree and the inflexible man-made pottery,” the gallery said in a press release.Admission is free. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Go to Cheongdam Station, line No. 7, exit No. 9 and walk 10 minutes.(02) 549-7575, www.parkryusookgallery.comSejong Museum of Art, Jongno DistrictTo Sunday: The exhibition features some 130 pieces of M. C. Escher’s most famous works, including the picture of two hands drawing each other, of lizards crawling out of a piece of a paper, or a patterned picture of fish and birds fitting exactly into each other.Visitors can see how Escher chose to use reality to twist the people’s normal perceptions and ideas.By providing a scene that seems quite probable at first sight, Escher creates a discord between one’s visual senses and the intellect that processes the given information in his famous works such as “Reptiles” and “Ascending and Descending.”Tickets cost 13,000 won ($11.34) for adults. Sejong Museum of Art is located near Gwanghwamun station, line No. 5, exit 8.(02) 399-1000, www.sejongpac.or.krTotal Museum of Contemporary Art, Jongno DistrictTo Oct. 22: The group exhibition “Video Portrait col.2” features video art pieces by 13 teams of artists who have created portraits of contemporary society from diverse viewpoints.The museum is closed on Mondays. Tickets cost 5,000 won for adults. To reach the museum, head to Gyeongbokgung Station, take line No. 3, exit 3, and take bus No. 1711 to the Lotte Apartment stop. Then walk for 10 minutes.(02) 379-7037, www.totalmuseum.orgPKM Gallery, Jongno DistrictTo Oct. 23: The gallery is holding a small-scale retrospective of Kwon Jin Kyu (1922-73), a pioneer of modern Korean sculpture. The exhibition features 23 pieces of Kwon’s sculptures, drawings and “A Mold of Aeja,” which is the artist’s only plaster mold remaining after his death.Admission is free. The gallery is closed on Sunday. Go to Anguk Station, line No. 3, exit 1, and walk for 15 minutes.(02) 734-9467, www.pkmgallery.comSeoul Museum of Art, Jung DistrictTo Nov. 12: The exhibition brings together 26 artworks from the British Council Collection by 16 contemporary artists mainly based in Britain including Wolfgang Tillmans and Rachel Maclean. The show is held to celebrate UK/Korea 2017?18 Creative Futures.Admission is free. The museum is closed on Mondays. Go to Seoul City Hall Station, line No. 2, exit 10 and walk for five minutes.(02) 2124-8800, sema.seoul.go.krMMCA Deoksugung, Jung DistrictTo Nov. 26: The second edition of the “Deoksugung Project” is a site-specific contemporary art show housed in the buildings and courtyards, which were used as the main palace in the Joseon Dynasty’s tragic last days. The first edition of the exhibition was acclaimed by the public and art critics. In the 2017 edition, nine contemporary artists including Airan Kang, Yeondoo Jung and Jang Min-seung have created their works in various parts of the palace.The 1,000 won ticket for the Deoksu Palace admission covers the exhibition. The palace is closed on Mondays. Go to Seoul City Hall Station, line Nos. 1 and 2, exit 10 and walk for five minutes.(02) 2022-0600, www.mmca.go.krD Museum, Yongsan DistrictTo March 4, 2018: The exhibition features over 2,700 pieces of furniture and other artistic commodities made of plastic.The vast range of works celebrates the flexibility of plastic as not only a raw material for practical uses, but also its versatility in art. Over 70 percent of the works on display are products manufactured by Italian design company Kartell, which is a sponsor of the exhibition.Admission is 8,000 won for adults. D Museum is a 15-minute walk from Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 3. The museum is closed on Mondays.www.daelimmuseum.org/dmseum