Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.

NEW YORK - Harvey Weinstein, the sharp-elbowed movie producer whose combative reign in Hollywood made him an Academy Awards regular, was fired from The Weinstein Company on Sunday following an expose that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations made against Weinstein by actresses and employees.In a statement, the company’s board of directors announced his firing Sunday night, capping the swift downfall of one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers and expelling him from the company he co-created.“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company - Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar - have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately,’’ the company’s board said in a statement on Sunday night. AP