Will China intervene? (국문)

October 25 is the day that the Chinese People’s Volunteer Army engaged in the first battle against the UN troops on the road between Unsan and Onjoeng, North Pyongyan province, in the Korean War. On October 25, 1959, North Korea erected the Sino-Korean Friendship Tower in Pyongyang to commemorate China’s participation in the Korean War. When Chinese leaders visit Pyongyang, they dedicate flowers here. Symbolizing the date, it is made of 1025 granite and marble stones.
A nation participates in a war when it thinks it can win. At the time, China was no match for the United States, which had modernized weapons, outstanding mobility, unchallenged ground firepower and a navy and air force that China did not have. Nevertheless, China thought it could defeat the United States. Hong Xuezhi, former deputy commander of the People’s Volunteer Army, listed four reasons in his memoir.
First, China had experience defeating the enemy with better gear for decades, including during the war against Japan and the Chinese Civil War. Second, the United States was weak in night battles and in close combat, which China was good at. Third, China can bear hardship better than the United States. Fourth, China had a supply advantage.
In contrast, the policymakers and the commanders of the United States completely ignored China’s warning for intervention and thought China’s participation would have little impact. Then-U.S. Secretary of State Dean Acheson believed that China did not want to be “chopped up” and called China’s involvement “sheer madness.” Commander of the U.S. Armed Forces in the Far East, Douglas MacArthur, said that if China intervened in the Korean War, it would only lead to mass destruction. However, the Korea War did not go as the United States wished, and the United States chose “honorable truce” over military victory.
After the Korean War, North Korea and China signed the Sino-North Korea Mutual Aid and Cooperation Friendship Treaty in July 1961. Article 2 states, “China provides military and other assistance without hesitation when North Korea is under armed attack.” It means that if the United States makes a preemptive strike on North Korea, China can automatically intervene as it had done during the Korean War. Chinese scholars argue that North Korea could make a miscalculation because of the treaty and say it needs to be revised or scrapped, but the Chinese government remains silent.
I wonder how China will respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s ambiguous verbal bombs. His extreme rhetoric such as “the calm before the storm” or “total destruction” makes China nervous. While China is disappointed by Kim Jong-un’s nuclear and missile provocations, it has not given up on North Korea yet. Korean diplomacy is faced with challenges. We need to look for a negotiator like Seo Hui (942-998) who can prevent miscalculations by Washington and appeal for assistance from Beijing.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 9, Page 26
*The author is a researcher at the Unification Research Institute of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KO SOO-SUK
오는 25일은 6·25전쟁에 참전한 중국인민지원군이 평안북도 운산~온정 간 도로에서 유엔군과 처음 교전한 날이다. 북한은 1959년 10월 25일 중국의 참전을 기념하기 위해 평양에 조중우의탑을 세웠다. 중국의 최고지도자들이 평양을 방문하면 이곳에 헌화한다. 탑은 10월 25일을 상징해 1025개의 화강석과 대리석을 다듬어 만들었다.
국가는 전쟁에 승리할 수 있다고 판단했을 때 참전한다. 당시 중국은 현대화된 장비, 뛰어난 기동성, 막강한 지상 화력, 중국에 없는 해·공군력 등을 가진 미국에 상대가 되지 않았다. 그런데도 중국은 미국을 이길 수 있다고 판단했다. 훙쉐즈(洪學智) 전 중국인민지원군 부사령원(부사령관)은 자신의 회고록『항미원조전쟁회억(抗美援朝戰爭回憶)』에서 그 이유로 네 가지를 들었다.
첫째, 중국은 수십 년 동안 항일전쟁과 국공내전에서 열세한 장비를 가지고도 장비가 우수한 적을 무찔렀다. 둘째, 미국은 야간전·접근전에 약하고 중국은 뛰어나다. 셋째, 미국은 고생을 견뎌낼 감투 정신이 부족하지만 중국은 이를 묵묵히 이겨낼 수 있다. 넷째, 중국은 군수품 보급이 미국보다 수월하다 등이었다.
반면 미국의 정책결정자 및 현지 사령관은 중국의 개입 경고를 완전히 무시했고 개입 효과도 미미할 것으로 판단했다. 딘 애치슨 미 국무장관은 “중국은 박살나기(to be chopped up)를 원치 않을 것”이며 중국이 개입하는 것은 ‘완전히 미친 짓’(sheer madness)이라고 평가했다. 더글러스 맥아더 극동군사령관은 “중국이 6·25전쟁에 개입할 경우 대규모의 살육만이 있을 것”이라고 호언장담했다. 하지만 6·25전쟁은 미국의 뜻대로 되지 않았고 결국 미국은 군사적 승리 대신에 ‘명예로운 휴전’을 선택했다.
6·25전쟁 이후 북한과 중국은 61년 7월 ‘북·중 우호 협조 및 상호원조에 관한 조약’을 체결했다. 제2조에 ‘북한이 무력 침공을 당할 때 중국은 지체 없이 군사적 및 기타 원조를 제공한다’고 명시돼 있다. 지금 미국이 선제타격을 하면 중국은 6·25전쟁처럼 자동 개입할 수 있다는 의미다. 중국 학자들은 조약 때문에 북한이 오판할 수 있다며 개정 및 폐기를 주장하지만 중국 정부는 입을 닫고 있다.
도널드 트럼프 미 대통령의 애매모호한 ‘말폭탄’으로 중국의 태도가 궁금해지는 요즘이다. 그의 북한에 대한 ‘완전 파괴’ ‘폭풍 전 고요’ 같은 극언이 중국을 긴장시키고 있다. 김정은의 핵·미사일 도발로 중국은 북한에 실망하지만 그렇다고 버리지는 않고 있다. 한국 외교가 풍전등화다. 미국의 오판과 중국의 지원을 막을 서희(942~998) 같은 협상가를 과감하게 찾을 때다.
고수석 통일문화연구소 연구위원, 북한학 박사