Coping with U.S. trade pressure (국문)
한국경제 덮친 트럼프발 통상 쓰나미, 철저한 대비 나서라
Oct 10,2017
U.S. President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy bodes ill for Korea Inc. Over the long Chuseok holiday, the U.S. administration has mounted trade pressure on Korea, as seen in its invitation of Seoul’s trade ministry officials Wednesday and an agreement to renegotiate the free trade agreement between the two countries. The next day, the Trump administration hinted at the possibility of enforcing a safeguard on Korean washing machines.
The United States cites a “breakup of interest balance.” The Treasury Department asserts that Korea’s trade surplus increased to $23.2 billion last year from $11.6 billion in 2011, the year before the bilateral trade pact went into effect. But Washington turns a blind eye to America’s remarkable trade surplus in the services sector, which soared to $14.1 billion from $10.9 billion during the same period. Our Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong must do his best to refute Washington’s lopsided arguments.
Kim must take his visit as an opportunity to correct poisonous clauses of the deal, including investor-state dispute settlement, activation of a safeguard and levying antidumping duties. The U.S. International Trade Commission has already imposed a maximum 40 percent tariff on Samsung and LG Electronics’ washers after accepting complaints from their U.S. counterpart Whirlpool. Minister Kim must convince Washington of the inevitable damage on U.S. customers, given their 31 percent market share in the United States.
Korean carmakers will likely suffer after their gains rose to $16.3 billion last year from $8.3 billion in 2011. Damages are unavoidable if tariffs are revived. The Korea Economic Research Institute expects car exports to the United States will decrease by up to $17 billion in the next five years, costing 154,000 Korean jobs. A renegotiation may also create pressure on over 500 agricultural products, including U.S. rice and beef, which were exempted from — or not fully covered by — the trade pact.
The Korean government has been looking at the alarming developments with its arms folded despite Trump’s threat to scrap the trade deal in the campaign. President Moon Jae-in and the ruling Democratic Party opposed the Korea-U.S. FTA in the past. They must do their best to protect our national interest in the upcoming renegotiation.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 9, Page 26
도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 취임 전부터 공세를 취해 왔던 '미국 우선주의'가 한국 경제를 덮치고 있다. 미국은 추석 연휴 중 잇따라 한국에 대한 통상 압력 카드를 빼들었다. 4일(현지시간)엔 통상교섭본부를 워싱턴으로 불러들여 한·미 자유무역협정(FTA) 재협상에 합의했고, 이튿날엔 한국 세탁기에 대한 세이프가드(긴급수입제한 조치) 발동을 예고했다. 구체적인 협상과 세이프가드 발동 여부는 내년 초 윤곽이 드러나겠지만 피해갈 수 없는 사안이 됐다는 점은 확실해졌다.
미국의 재협상 요구 근거는 ‘이익 균형’의 붕괴다. 한국의 대미 무역흑자가 FTA 발효 전인 2011년 116억 달러에서 지난해 232억 달러로 늘어났다는 주장이다. 하지만 미국은 한국에 대한 서비스수지 흑자가 109억 달러에서 141억 달러로 늘어났다는 데 대해선 눈을 감고 있다. 김현종 통상교섭본부장을 비롯한 한국 측 협상단은 이같이 모순된 주장을 설득력 있게 반박함으로써 일방적인 통상압력 공세를 차단해야 한다.
나아가 개정 협상은 기존 협정의 독소조항을 개선하는 기회로 삼아야 한다. 투자자·국가소송제(ISD), 세이프가드·반덤핑 관세 부과 등 미국의 무역규제 남용 문제가 그것들이다. 미 국제무역위원회(ITC)가 자국 가전업체 월풀의 청원을 받아들여 삼성전자·LG전자 세탁기에 최고 40%의 관세폭탄 부과를 검토하는 것이 전형적 사례다. 미국 시장 내 점유율이 31%에 달하는 한국 세탁기에 세이프가드를 발동하면 정당한 경쟁을 저해하고, 미국 소비자도 피해를 보게 된다는 점을 부각시킬 필요가 있다.
자동차산업은 더욱 심각한 위협에 노출될 처지다. 승용차의 무역흑자가 FTA 발효 직전 83억 달러에서 지난해 163억 달러로 급팽창했기 때문이다. 미국 시장에서 일본·유럽산 차는 2.5%의 관세가 유지된 반면 한국산 차는 무관세가 적용되면서 경쟁력이 높아진 것이다. 하지만 재협상으로 관세가 부활되면 타격을 피할 수 없다. 한국경제연구원은 미국이 관세율을 높이면 앞으로 5년간 수출이 최대 170억 달러 줄고, 일자리는 15만4000개 감소할 것으로 전망했다. 미국산 쌀을 비롯해 관세 철폐 대상에서 제외됐거나 쇠고기처럼 관세가 남아 있는 500여 개 농산물 개방에 대한 압력도 높아질 것이다.
그간 우리 정부는 한·미 FTA에 대해 “긁어 부스럼 만들 필요가 없다”면서 무대응 전략을 취해 왔다. 하지만 트럼프가 대선 과정 때부터 “FTA 폐기를 불사한다”며 압박 수위를 높여 왔다는 점에서 우리 정부의 대응은 안이했다는 지적을 피하기 어렵다. 더구나 문재인 대통령과 민주당은 한·미 FTA 체결을 반대했던 과거를 갖고 있다. 이번에는 국민에게 설득할 일이 있으면 피하지 않아야 한다. 미봉책으로 재협상을 마무리하고 나중에 혈세를 동원해 FTA 농업 보조금을 퍼주는 식의 후유증을 되풀이해선 안 될 것이다.