The case for currency swaps (국문)

Korea’s currency swap agreement with China expires today. The two countries have been maintaining the $56 billion swap for the past seven years ever since the 2008 financial meltdown.
But the prospect of extending it again after two previous renewals is unclear given the rancor on both sides over South Korea’s decision to deploy the controversial Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system to cope with growing nuclear threats from North Korea.
On Monday, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance and Bank of Korea said the government could not confirm whether Seoul and Beijing would extend the deal for a third time. What does this last-minute uncertainty mean? It could testify to Beijing’s reluctance on the agreement despite Seoul’s request for another extension.
On China’s part, it has nothing to lose. As a nation with the world’s largest foreign exchange reserves, China would not feel a strong need to continue its currency swap with Korea. Nevertheless, our government must not stop calling for an extension in the face of an ever tougher global financial environment.
If Korea fails to extend the maturity date, the situation could unexpectedly turn serious even with the country’s $384.8 billion in foreign exchange reserves as of August. If the government fails to extend it, Korea has no other currency swap left with major economies in the world, including the United States, Japan and China. Having experienced a financial crisis twice, Korea knows the significance of currency swaps better than anyone.
The government must not make light of the numerous foreign investors offloading 3 trillion won ($2.6 billion) worth of our government bonds shortly before the Chuseok holiday earlier this month. Investors’ jitters about our financial market can trigger an overreaction from foreign exchange markets. S&P also bases its sovereign credit rating on a country’s ability to pay with foreign exchange reserves.
And the government must not rely on China only. It must be able to use the umbrella of U.S. dollars as it did after striking a $30 billion currency swap deal with the United States in 2008. An agreement with the United States will also help ease concerns about Korea’s financial stability. When it comes to the foreign exchange shield, the more the better.
JoongAng Ilbo, Oct. 10, Page 30
중국과의 통화스와프 계약이 오늘 만료된다. 한국과 중국은 2008년 글로벌 금융위기 직후 560억 달러 규모의 원ㆍ위안화 통화스와프 계약을 맺었다. 그간 두 차례 연장을 통해 7년에 걸쳐 ‘통화동맹’ 관계를 유지해왔다. 하지만 고고도미사일방어(THAADㆍ사드) 체계 갈등으로 관계가 틀어지면서 추가 연장이 불투명해졌다. 기획재정부와 한국은행은 어제 “한ㆍ중 통화스와프 만기 연장과 관련해 당분간 현재 상황에 대해 확인해줄 수 없음을 양해해 달라”고 밝혔다.
만기 당일에도 한 치 앞을 내다볼 수 없다는 것은 무엇을 의미할까. 한국은 중국 측에 추가 연장을 요청하고 있으나 중국이 소극적 태도를 취하고 있다는 뜻이다. 중국으로선 답답할 게 없다. 세계 최대 외환보유국인 중국 입장에선 한국과의 통화스와프 연장이 절실할 이유가 없기 때문이다. 하지만 우리 정부는 경제협력의 필요성을 강조하며 중국에 추가 연장을 요구하는 노력을 중단해선 안 될 것이다.
추가 연장이 불발되면 상황은 심각해진다. 미ㆍ일ㆍ중 주요국과의 통화스와프 체결 제로 상태가 되기 때문이다. 우리는 거듭되는 금융위기를 겪으면서 통화스와프의 중요성을 잘 알고 있다. 추석 직전 외국인 투자자들이 3조원어치 국채를 투매한 사실도 가볍게 볼 일이 아니다. 금융시장 불안은 북핵 위기와 맞물려 외환시장의 과잉반응을 촉발할 수 있어서다. 스탠더드앤드푸어스(S&P)가 신용등급을 조정할 때 예의 주시하는 것도 결국 외환 지불 능력이다.
정부는 중국에만 목을 맬 때가 아니다. 2008년 300억 달러의 통화스와프를 맺었던 미국의 ‘달러 우산’을 다시 활용하는 카드를 꺼내들어야 한다. 미국 입장에선 자유무역협정(FTA)을 맺고 있는 한국과의 통화동맹은 안보와 경제 불안을 줄여 미국에도 도움이 되는 선택지가 될 것이다. 외환 방패막이는 다다익선이다.