중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

Race to the top

Oct 11,2017
Hyundai Motor’s i30 N TCR, based on the automaker’s first line of performance vehicles, took first place at the Zhejiang International Circuit in China over the weekend. Hyundai Motor, which participated in the race for the first time, outperformed Audi’s RS3 LMS, Volkswagen’s Golf GTi, Honda’s Civic Type R and 17 other competitors. The i30N TCR is equipped with a 2-liter turbo engine with maximum 330 horsepower. Hyundai Motor plans to renew the vehicle based on its performance data and start selling the model to professional racing teams by the end of this year. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장