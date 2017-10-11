Race to the top

Hyundai Motor’s i30 N TCR, based on the automaker’s first line of performance vehicles, took first place at the Zhejiang International Circuit in China over the weekend. Hyundai Motor, which participated in the race for the first time, outperformed Audi’s RS3 LMS, Volkswagen’s Golf GTi, Honda’s Civic Type R and 17 other competitors. The i30N TCR is equipped with a 2-liter turbo engine with maximum 330 horsepower. Hyundai Motor plans to renew the vehicle based on its performance data and start selling the model to professional racing teams by the end of this year. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]