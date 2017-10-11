LG Electronics expecting 82% increase in Q3 profit

LG Electronics said Tuesday its operating profit is estimated to have shot up 82.2 percent on-year in the third quarter, apparently helped by its home appliances and TV businesses.Operating profit is estimated at 516 billion won ($453 million) in the July-September period, compared to an operating income of 283 billion won a year earlier, LG Electronics said in a regulatory filing.The third-quarter operating income marks the highest for its third-quarter performances since the July-September period of 2009.Sales are forecast to have advanced 15.2 percent over the cited period to reach 15.2 trillion won, the company said.YONHAP