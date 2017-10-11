Yoona will co-host BIFF opening Actress

Kim Ha-neul has stepped down as a co-host of the opening ceremony of the upcoming 22nd Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and actress and member of Girls’ Generation Yoona will take her place.BIFF organizers said that Kim recently notified them that she cannot attend the event because of her recent pregnancy. Kim’s agency says the decision followed her doctor’s advice to not stand for a long time.Yoona will co-host the opening ceremony with actor Jang Dong-gun on Thursday.She recently wrapped MBC’s period series “The King in Love,” which depicts a love triangle set in the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392), and appeared in the local comedy-action film “Confidential Assignment.”The 22nd BIFF will run from Oct. 12-21 in the southern port city of Busan with a lineup of 298 films from 75 countries around the world.Yonhap