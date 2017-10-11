Cheil Worldwide takes home 20 awards at Spikes Asia

Samsung Group’s advertising unit Cheil Worldwide won 20 awards from Spikes Asia 2017, one of Asia’s biggest advertising festivals, according to the company Tuesday.Among the 20, two were gold, six silver and 12 bronze - a record for the company which came away with 19 awards at the same festival in 2015.It was also selected as Country Agent of the Year - an award that goes to one company per country - for Korea and Hong Kong, where Cheil has an office.The most acclaimed among its work was the “Heattech Window” campaign for Uniqlo that ran in thhe winter. Customers that purchased more than 50,000 won ($44) worth of Heattech underclothes were given a window sticker made of bubble wrap with the product’s logo - intended to lower heating bills.By Song Kyoung-son