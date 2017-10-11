Park Tae-hwan confirms relationship

Korean swimming star Park Tae-hwan, 28, has been in a relationship with a student majoring in dance for the past year. Park In-mi, Park’s sister and head of marketing at the swimmer’s agency Team GMP, told local news outlet OSEN on Tuesday that “Park Tae-hwan and a student majoring in dance are friends that have good feelings for each other.”The woman that Park is seeing is known to be the granddaughter of Park Seh-jik, the former mayor of Seoul, former minister of the Ministry of Government Administration (now known as the Ministry of the Interior) as well as the former head of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (now known as the National Intelligence Service).On social media, the swimmer and the dance student have been seen exchanging comments and sharing photos.The dance student has posted several pictures with the swimmer on her public Instagram account with captions such as “This is what happiness looks like.”Park is the first Korean to bring home an Olympic gold medal in swimming.He will participate at the 98th National Sports Festival in Chungju, North Chungcheong, that will begin next Friday and end on Oct. 26.He is currently training in Australia and will return to Korea next Wednesday.By Hong You-kyoung