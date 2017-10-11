Another year without a Nobel (국문)

Once again, no Korean made the list of Nobel Prize winners in science. The only consolation was that people were not as interested, as the prizes were announced during the Chuseok holiday. While producing Nobel Prize winners in science fields does not directly indicate the level of scientific advancement of a nation, many Koreans feel their pride hurt this time of the year, considering Korea’s economic size.
On Oct. 2, I was at the news conference at the Rockefeller University’s New York Campus as Prof. Michael Young was awarded the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. He is one of the three scientists who discovered the “molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm,” explaining why we feel sleepy at night and alert in the morning.
Young said that they only revealed 1 percent of the secret. He was being modest, but after all, that 1 percent led to the Nobel Prize many Korean scientists aspire to win. While the development of science cannot be measured in numbers, there are quite a few scientists who have discovered 1-percent secrets in various fields in Korea. However, there is a tremendous difference between 1 percent more when 10 percent of total knowledge has accumulated in a certain field and 1 percent more on top of 90 percent.
In 2002, I was invited to cover the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm. It was the world’s biggest festival of knowledge. A high-level figure associated with the Nobel Committee advised that among many critical factors, human networking was especially important for the Nobel Prize. In other words, writing an outstanding paper is not enough. It is a default for most candidates.
The importance of networking suggests the value of influence in the process of the committee’s candidate selection. Maintaining solid relationships with the big guys in science can make a difference. Japan has long made efforts to build a network with the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and has attained enviable outcomes.
When I met former Kaist President Seo Nam-pyo in Boston several months ago, he said establishing networks was necessary. “Korea had been considered a frontier caught among powers like China, the United States and Japan,” he said. “But now, we need to pull Korea to the center.” The internet and direct flights make Korea’s central presence possible. When outstanding talents are invited, they will become Korea’s assets and Korea will be able to stand at the center of the world. The only obstacle will be time.
Korea’s central presence is also linked to leadership in science. Nobel Prizes in sciences are not awarded to scientists who are engrossed in research in the lab. Instead, the honor mostly goes to leaders of mega projects that require collaboration.
*The author is the New York correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
SHIM JAE-WOO
올해도 역시나였다. 노벨 과학상 수상자 명단에 한국인은 끼이지 못했다. 한가위 연휴 기간이라 관심의 정도가 떨어진 것을 위안으로 삼아야 했다. 노벨 과학상 수상자를 배출했는지 여부가 해당 국가의 과학 수준을 직접적으로 말해주지는 않지만, 경제 규모로 따져봤을 때 매년 이맘 때 자존심에 상처를 입는 한국인이 대부분일 것이다.
지난 2일(현지시간) 노벨 생리의학상 공동 수상자로 선정된 마이클 영 미국 록펠러대 교수를 뉴욕 캠퍼스 기자회견장에서 봤다. 해가 떨어지면 왜 졸리고, 아침이면 정신이 바짝 드는지 등 우리 몸의 생체시계와 관련된 비밀을 밝혀낸 세 명의 과학자 가운데 한 명이다.
영 교수는 “우리는 겨우 1%의 비밀을 알아냈을 뿐인데 꿈만 같다”고 말했다. 겸손의 의미로 한 말이겠지만, 결국 1% 때문에 한국인 과학자들이 염원하는 노벨상을 손에 쥔 것이다. 과학의 발전 정도를 정확하게 수치화할 수는 없겠지만 한국에도 어느 분야건 1%의 비밀을 파헤친 과학자가 제법 있는데 아쉬울 뿐이다. 모르긴 해도 특정 분야의 지식이 10% 정도 쌓인 상태에서 1%를 밝혀낸 것과, 90% 정도 쌓인 데서 1%를 밝혀낸 것은 엄청난 차이가 있을 수밖에 없다.
15년 전인 2002년 겨울 스웨덴 스톡홀름의 노벨상 시상식에 공식 초청을 받아 취재한 적이 있다. 북구 특유의 추위 속에 진행된 지구촌 최대의 지식 경연이었다. 당시 노벨위원회와 관련된 고위 인사는 노벨상은 여러 가지 결정인자 가운데 특히 인적 네트워크가 중요하다고 조언했다. 훌륭한 논문을 썼다는 사실만으로는 부족하다는 것이다. 이는 대부분의 후보에게 ‘디폴트’와 같다.
네트워크는 노벨상 선정위원들의 후보 추천에서부터 위력을 발휘한다. 평소 과학계의 ‘빅 가이(Big Guy)’들과 얼마나 탄탄한 관계를 유지하고 있는지가 큰 차이를 보인다. 일본은 과학기술 한림원을 중심으로 이 같은 네트워크를 구축하기 위해 장시간 공을 들인 결과 부러움의 대상이 되고 있다.
두어 달 전 보스턴에서 만난 서남표 KAIST 전 총장이 네트워크 구축에 인식의 전환이 필요하다고 조언했다. 그는 “한국은 그동안 중국과 미국·일본 등 강대국 사이에 끼인 변방으로 여겨 왔는데, 이제는 한국이 중앙에 있다고 봐야 한다”고 말했다. 인터넷과 직항 등이 한국의 중심화를 가능하게 해주는 인프라들이다. 세계에서 훌륭한 인재를 끌어들이면 결국 한국의 자산이 되고, 세계의 중심으로 올라설 수 있다는 지적이다. 시간이 걸림돌일 뿐이다.
한국의 세계 중심화는 과학계 리더십으로도 연결된다. 노벨 과학상은 골방에 처박혀 ‘나 홀로’ 연구하는 ‘샌님 과학자’에게 돌아가지 않은 지 오래다. 협업으로 진행되는 메가 프로젝트의 리더들이 주로 차지하고 있다.
심재우 뉴욕특파원